Hendersonville Police Investigating Human Remains Found

July 4, 2024 – The Hendersonville Police Department began a death investigation on Wednesday after being notified of human remains discovered in a small wood line near S.R. 386 and New Shackle Island Rd.

The human remains were discovered by a TDOT subcontract worker picking up trash along the roadway. The decedent is a white female, approximately 4’9, 105 lbs, with brown hair.

The cause of death and identity of the victim are still under investigation and pending autopsy report.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

Source: Hendersonville Police

