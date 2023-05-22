Hendersonville Man Facing Rape and Burglary Charges

On May 20, 2023, the Hendersonville Police Department was notified in the early morning hours of a sexual assault that had occurred at Wessington Apartments at 350 Old Shackle Island Rd in Hendersonville.

Investigators determined that Nathan Parks (35) was responsible. Parks was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Burglary, and Attempted Aggravated Burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

Source: Hendersonville Police

MORE CRIME NEWS