Help WCS Name the District’s Two Online Schools

Williamson County Schools needs your help naming the district’s two online schools.

The naming process will be somewhat different than in year’s past, as traditional schools have clear school communities defined by their school zones and family addresses. In those situations, the district names the school prior to the start of the school year with participation from families who reside in the school’s zone. Since students for WCS Online choose the school and student enrollment fluctuated until the first day of school, the district waited until the start of the school year to start the official school naming and branding processes.

“Now that the school year is underway and our school communities for WCS Online K-8 and WCS Online 9-12 have been formulated, we are excited to begin a formal school naming process for these two virtual campuses,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leigh Webb. “Once the school names have been recommended and voted upon by the WCS School Board, the two schools will begin the process of selecting school colors and mascots.”

All name suggestions will be reviewed by a committee that will then make recommendations to the School Board for a final selection. The committee will begin their work Friday, October 8 with the target of making a naming recommendation to the school board by November’s Board meeting.

If you’d like to suggest a name, send it to [email protected] by Monday, October 18.