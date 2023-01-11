Help Name Williamson County’s Newest Elementary Schools

Williamson County Schools is scheduled to open two new elementary schools for the 2023-24 school year, and it wants the community’s help finding a name for each one.

Name suggestions for the new elementary school on Cox Road and the new elementary school on Wilkes Lane are now being accepted. Send name ideas to newschoolcoxroad@wcs.edu and newschoolwilkes@wcs.edu. These suggestions will be reviewed by a school naming committee that will choose which names to present to the WCS School Board for consideration.

The school naming committee is composed of Board members, county commissioners and WCS staff members.

Suggestions may be submitted until Friday, January 20.

