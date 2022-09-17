Help Guide the Parks and Rec Master Plan by Attending Upcoming Open Houses

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is developing a Master Plan to guide the future of investments and improvements in our parks and recreation system and they need input from the community.
WCPR is hosting several public meetings, beginning September 19, to give the community a chance to share preferences for activities and programs, funding priorities and improvements for individual parks and facilities.
Check out the meeting schedule below.
COMMUNITY INPUT/OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE:
FAIRVIEW RECREATION COMPLEX
2714 FAIRVIEW BLVD., FAIRVIEW
Monday, September 19, 5:00 – 7:00pm
LONGVIEW RECREATION CENTER
2909 COMMONWEALTH DR., SPRING HILL
Tuesday, September 20, 5:00 – 7:00pm
NOLENSVILLE RECREATION COMPLEX
7250 NOLENSVILLE RD., NOLENSVILLE
Wednesday, September 21, 5:00 – 7:00pm
BRENTWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY
8109 CONCORD RD., BRENTWOOD
Thursday, September 22, 5:00 – 7:00pm
For more information visit wcparksandrec.com