Help Franklin’s Police Department Drive Away With Best-looking Cruiser Award

The Franklin Police Department is calling on the community to help secure the title of Tennessee’s Best-Looking Cruiser in a statewide contest hosted by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

As part of the 21st Annual Law Enforcement Challenge, this year’s competition once again includes a special award recognizing the law enforcement agency with the coolest cruiser photo. All law enforcement agencies in Tennessee are eligible to participate, and Franklin Police Department is proud to represent our city in the running.

Community members can cast their vote by visiting https://tntrafficsafety.org/cruiser-voting-2025. Voting is open now and will close on Friday, June 20 at 4 p.m. Central Time.

The Franklin Police Department encourages everyone to vote and share the link with friends, family, and fellow Franklin supporters.

