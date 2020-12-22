Help Franklin Police Solve Home Burglary Case

Franklin Police are investigating a home burglary on Hatfield Drive in Southwinds Apartments on 12/18/2020 at approximately 12:27 am. The suspect gained entry into the residence thru the sliding glass back door.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance systems for any footage that might help identify a suspect. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information to help solve this case.

Call Crime Stoppers if you can help: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.