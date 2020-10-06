Help Franklin Police ID Two Men From Cool Springs Restaurant Attack

Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two men in these photos, which were taken during the brutal beating of a man in a N. Carothers bar, Sunday morning.

At 3:00 am on October 4, Franklin Police were summoned to the Vanderbilt Emergency Room where a victim who advised he had been assaulted in Franklin was being treated. The responding officer determined the location of the assault to be Tony’s Eat & Drink, and an investigation is underway. Officers were not summoned to Tony’s for this disturbance, Sunday morning, and the first the Department learned that it had occurred was after being contacted by Vanderbilt.

No one has been charged, but this case clearly has our attention and we are committed to holding anyone who perpetrates a violent assault like this accountable. The victim’s injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening. Anyone with information or cell phone video of the assault or suspect is urged to contact Franklin Police.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available to anyone with information

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000.

Information about the case can also be shared by clicking this link to share an anonymous eTip.