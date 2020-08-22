Help Franklin Firefighters Raise Money For Muscular Dystrophy

For 66 years, when not fighting fires, members of the Franklin Fire Department and Local 3758 have been fighting another ongoing threat — muscular dystrophy, a disease that includes more than 40 neuromuscular disorders.

Due to COVID-19, firefighters are unable to conduct this in person but you can still help by making a donation online here. Currently, the goal is to raise $2,000 by Sunday, August 23.

Franklin Firefighters Local 3758 shared a message on Facebook requesting donations. They state, “Hey Franklin community, the Franklin Firefighters need your help to reach $2,000 by this Sunday August 23rd. Every dollar counts. Donate today!”

