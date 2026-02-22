Hell’s Kitchen Winner Alex Belew Partners with Shane Nasby to Open New Restaurant

Murfreesboro native chef Alex Belew and Nashville pitmaster and restaurateur Shane Nasby have joined forces to bring a new restaurant concept to Murfreesboro. The eatery, called Chinwag, will be located at The Fountains of Murfreesboro, 1440 Medical Center Pkwy.

Chinwag will feature exciting food that blends smoke, fire, and ingredients and techniques from all over the globe, as well as a robust cocktail, beer, and wine program, all in a vibrant, cozy, full-service setting.

Nasby and Belew say they are bringing a dining experience to Murfreesboro that will be a casual restaurant with upscale touches, encouraging joy and connection over food.

“Getting together to eat delicious food with people you like should be a joyful experience,” said Belew. “We’re serving everyday food prepared with a little extra thought and attention to detail, but without pretension. And we’re doing it in a fun and warm atmosphere at a price point that welcomes anyone to enjoy it at any time.”

Nasby and Belew bring their respective culinary experience and inspirations to the table in this partnership. Belew is an award-winning chef and the winner of Hell’s Kitchen Season 21. Nasby is a Grand Champion BBQ pitmaster and World Burger Competition winner. Both are restaurateurs and have a connection to food that inspired Chinwag. While both Belew and Nasby will collaborate on the menu, Belew will act as executive chef.

“That was absolutely intentional,” said Nasby. “When you have a world-class chef like Alex on board, you just let him do his thing and get out of the way.”

“Shane and I have a great partnership,” added Belew. “We’re aware of our strengths and weaknesses and we work together to fill in all the gaps. I can promise that between the two of us, we will deliver an incredible dining experience that will never be boring.”

Chinwag’s unique name was a moment of inspiration for Nasby while watching the hit show, ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

“Moira Rose mentioned having a ‘chinwag’ with another character, and it caught my attention, so I looked it up,” said Nasby. “It’s a great old British term that means a long chat between friends. When we were developing this concept, we knew we wanted to create a place for people to socialize and catch up over a great meal, so Chinwag seemed like the perfect name.”

Guests can look forward to a variety of staple menu options, seasonally informed rotating special dishes and beverages, as well as ticketed collaborative culinary events featuring celebrated chefs from around the country. A summer 2026 opening is anticipated. For more information, follow www.chinwagsocial.com.

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email