Hello, Dolly! Comes to Brentwood High

Brentwood High’s theater department is bringing a classic to the stage starting February 26.

Hello, Dolly! follows matchmaker Dolly Levi as she decides that the next match she needs to find is for herself. Full of humor, romance and plenty of great music, the show is certain to entertain audiences.

Tickets are available online and costs $16.78 for premiere seating, $14.70 for general seating and $12.62 for mezzanine seating.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Thursday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

