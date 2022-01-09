Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds, Possible Flooding- Forecast January 9, 2022

Heavy rains and gusty winds will meet most Middle Tennesseans as they wake this morning. You are encouraged to keep an eye on area creeks and flood-prone areas as the NWS is calling for 2-3 inches of rain in most areas by this evening.

Watch this evening’s forecast for updates on the possibility of freezing temps and traffic problems to begin your work week.

From the NWS- Nashville:

Sunday

Showers, mainly before 3pm. Temperature rising to near 51 by 8am, then falling to around 40 during the remainder of the day. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 PM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-091000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 219 PM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 ...Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Possible Tonight into Sunday... An approaching storm will bring widespread rain to Middle Tennessee beginning late tonight and continuing through Sunday. Much of Middle Tennessee should receive at least 1 to 2 inches of rain with the potential for locally heavier amounts up to 2 and a half inches. This rainfall in addition to the melting snow could cause flooding along rivers, creeks, roads and low lying areas. The most likely location for this to happen is along and north of I-40. Middle Tennessee residents should monitor the latest forecasts concerning the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding over the next 12-24 hours. For the latest forecast updates and river forecasts, visit our website at weather.gov/nashville.