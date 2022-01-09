Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds, Dropping Temps- Forecast 1/9/2022

Localized flooding will still be possible this afternoon. Winds will remain gusty and temps will drop well before freezing overnight. Overnight temps could lead to some black ice issues for your Monday morning drive.

From the NWS:

Today Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. Temperature falling to around 41 by 5pm. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.