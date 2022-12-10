Heavenly Hound in Spring Hill is Closing

The dog and cat grooming spot Heavenly Hound announced it will be closing at the end of the year.

Located in Spring Hill at 128 Kedron Parkway, the business has been open for fifteen years.

They shared on social media, “Over the past fifteen years, we have enjoyed serving Spring Hill and the surrounding areas. During this time, we have forged many valuable relationships as we have gotten to know you and your pets. Unfortunately, we have had to make a very difficult and bittersweet decision, and the time has come to close our doors. Effective December 31st, 2022, we will no longer be in business.”

“We truly appreciate you entrusting your fur babies to our care and your loyal customer support. We will miss seeing you and caring for all the pets we have grown to love as our own,” they ended the message.

All appointment booked in December will be honored.