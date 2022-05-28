Heavenly Hawaii: Places in Hawaii that Prove Heaven is on Earth

From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine

Hawaii is said to be one of the most divine places on Earth. With its breathtaking natural landscape, tropical climate and captivating centuries-old culture, few Hawaiian places, if any, can be described as anything less than heavenly. The list of angelic Hawaiian places is immeasurable but we have hand-selected some of our favorites to share with you.

Garden of Eden

The Garden of Eden is located in Maui and is off of the famous Hāna Highway. It is 26-acres of lush gardens, coastal views, hiking trails and waterfalls. Enjoy a picnic while basking in the diving surroundings.

ʻAkaka Falls

Known as one of the most popular waterfalls throughout the Hawaiian islands, ʻAkaka Falls cascades an impressive 442 feet down from a cliff into a small pool below. Visitors must hike a half-hour paved trail through a lavish jungle to discover these impressive falls.

Mount Haleakalā

Mount Haleakalā is located in Maui. Its name translates to “House of the Sun” and with good reason. This shield volcano rises more than 10,000 feet above sea level and houses everything from desert to rainforests. You don’t want to miss a sunrise at Mount Haleakalā as they are so stunning it brings in 1.5 million visitors each year.

Pools of ‘Ohe’o

The Pools of ‘Ohe’o is also known as the Seven Sacred Pools. It is one of Hawaii’s most beautiful natural formations. Seven Sacred Pools is a series of small waterfalls and plunge pools fed by a stream that runs through the rainforest. At certain times of the year, you will discover upwards of 20 pools. The area provides hiking, camping and swimming when weather conditions allow.

Kehena Black Sand Beach

Kehena Black Sand Beach sounds like a natural contrast that doesn’t exist: green trees, vibrant blue ocean and black sand. It is located on the east shore of the island of Hawaii and is known for its frequent display of spinner dolphins.

Waimea Canyon

Often referred to as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific” Waimea Canyon is a breathtaking spectacle. It is about 10 miles long, up to 3,000 feet deep and displays a colorful gorge with a landscape that seems otherworldly. Take a drive, a hike or enjoy a picnic while you soak in the natural beauty of Waimea Canyon.