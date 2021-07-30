Heat Advisory in Effect Until 6pm Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for several Middle Tennessee counties, including Williamson, Maury and Rutherford Counties.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am until 6pm today, Friday, July 30.

today, Friday, July 30. Heat index values as high as 108 are expected.

are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911.

NWS reports the weekend will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The most likely time for showers and storms for most of us will come late Saturday night into Sunday morning.