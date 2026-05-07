Healthy Skin, Smart Travel: Caring for Your Skin & Packing Compression Essentials for Summer

Summer is a season of movement. Travel plans fill the calendar, outdoor activities increase, and longer days invite us to explore more. But for individuals who rely on compression garments to manage swelling, circulation concerns, or conditions like lymphedema, the summer months can also bring new challenges.

Warmer weather can impact skin health, while travel often means extended periods of sitting, flying, or walking long distances. These factors can contribute to swelling, discomfort, and skin irritation if not managed carefully.

Compression garments play an important role in maintaining circulation and supporting lymphatic flow, but they work best when paired with healthy skin habits and thoughtful preparation. With the right approach, summer can remain a season of confidence, comfort, and freedom.

What You’ll Learn in This Article

In this article, you’ll discover:

Why skin health is essential when wearing compression garments

How summer conditions affect swelling and circulation

Smart strategies for traveling with compression garments

A practical packing checklist for summer trips

When to schedule a professional compression fitting before travel

Why Skin Health Matters When Wearing Compression

Compression & Skin Are Closely Connected

Compression garments sit directly against the skin for extended periods, which means the health of the skin underneath plays a critical role in how effective compression therapy can be.

If skin becomes irritated, inflamed, or damaged, many people find it uncomfortable to wear their garments consistently. When compression garments aren’t worn regularly, swelling can worsen and circulation support becomes less effective.

Medical-grade compression garments work by applying graduated pressure that helps move fluid through the lymphatic and circulatory systems. According to the Cleveland Clinic’s guide to compression therapy, compression therapy helps improve blood flow and reduce swelling in the limbs.

Healthy skin allows garments to sit smoothly and comfortably, helping patients maintain their daily compression routine. If you’re new to compression garments, our detailed guide on how compression garments support circulation and swelling management explains how these garments work and why proper wear matters.

Common Summer Skin Challenges

Summer introduces several factors that can affect the skin—especially for individuals wearing compression garments daily.

Some of the most common challenges include:

Increased sweating

Heat and humidity can cause moisture to build up under compression garments, which may lead to irritation if skin isn’t properly cared for.

Friction and chafing

Travel, sightseeing, and increased activity levels can create additional movement between the skin and compression garment.

Dryness from sun exposure

Sun exposure and dehydration can cause skin dryness, making irritation more likely.

Sensitivity from heat

Warm weather can make skin more reactive and prone to inflammation.

Because compression garments are worn for many hours each day, addressing these issues early can help prevent discomfort.

Tips for Protecting Skin Under Compression

Healthy skin habits can make a significant difference when wearing compression garments during warm weather.

Keep skin clean and completely dry before applying garments. Moisture trapped beneath compression garments may increase the risk of irritation.

Use fragrance-free moisturizers to maintain the skin barrier. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends choosing fragrance-free moisturizers to help reduce irritation and protect sensitive skin.

Avoid applying lotion right before putting on compression garments, as fresh lotion can affect how garments grip the skin and may make them harder to apply.

Inspect your skin daily for redness, irritation, or pressure marks—especially around seams or sensitive areas.

Stay hydrated throughout the day. Proper hydration helps support both skin health and circulation during warmer months.

Travel & Compression: Why It Matters More in Summer

Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons, and extended travel can increase swelling.

Increased Swelling During Travel

Several factors contribute to swelling during travel.

Long periods of sitting in airplanes or cars slow circulation. Heat-related fluid retention can increase swelling, and altitude changes during flights may shift fluid balance in the body.

Organizations like the National Lymphedema Network provide education and resources for individuals managing lymphedema and swelling during everyday activities, including travel.

The Importance of Wearing Compression While Traveling

Wearing compression garments during travel can help maintain circulation, support lymphatic flow, reduce heaviness in the limbs, and minimize swelling during long flights or road trips.

For individuals managing lymphedema or chronic swelling, maintaining a consistent compression routine during travel is especially important. The American Cancer Society’s overview of lymphedema highlights compression garments as a key part of swelling management.

If you’re preparing for travel and need assistance selecting garments or ensuring proper fit, our team provides personalized guidance through Pretty In Pink Boutique’s compression fitting services.

Packing Checklist: Summer Compression Essentials

Planning ahead can make travel with compression garments easier and more comfortable.

Must-Have Items

At least two compression garments , so one can dry while the other is worn

Travel-size mild detergent for washing garments

A mesh laundry bag for gentle cleaning

Extra liners , if your garment uses them

A cooling towel or breathable under-layer for hot climates

A doctor’s note for TSA , if recommended for medical garments

Bonus Comfort Items

These additional items can make travel days more comfortable:

Travel pillow for leg elevation

Refillable water bottle

Lightweight scarf or wrap

Anti-chafing stick (if approved by your healthcare provider)

How to Care for Compression While Traveling

Maintaining compression garments while away from home is just as important as packing them.

Wash garments nightly when possible to maintain elasticity and cleanliness. Use gentle soap and rinse thoroughly.

Follow manufacturer drying instructions—some garments may be tumble-dried while others should air dry.

Avoid leaving garments in hot cars, as excessive heat can damage elastic fibers.

Store garments flat in a breathable bag to help maintain their shape and compression strength.

If you need assistance caring for your garments or choosing travel-friendly options, the specialists at Pretty In Pink Boutique can help guide you toward solutions that fit your lifestyle.

When to Schedule a Pre-Travel Fitting

Before heading out on a summer trip, it’s worth evaluating whether your compression garments still fit properly.

You may want to schedule a fitting if:

Your garment feels loose or stretched out

You’ve experienced weight changes

Your swelling patterns have shifted

It has been 6–12 months since your last fitting

Compression garments must be properly fitted to deliver the correct level of therapeutic pressure. Certified compression fitters ensure garments provide the right support for your condition and comfort.

Scheduling a fitting before summer travel can help ensure your garments perform effectively throughout your trip.

Final Takeaway: Protect Your Skin, Protect Your Summer

Summer should be a season of movement, confidence, and enjoyment.

By prioritizing skin health, maintaining your compression routine, and preparing thoughtfully for travel, you can help ensure that swelling and discomfort don’t interfere with your plans.

Healthy skin improves the effectiveness of compression garments. Planning ahead makes travel more comfortable. And with the right support, summer can feel empowering rather than limiting.

Schedule Your Summer Compression Check

If you’re preparing for summer travel, now is the perfect time to plan ahead.

You can:

Schedule a compression garment fitting before your trip

Stop by for compression-safe skincare recommendations

Contact us for compression garment reorder assistance

Visit Pretty In Pink Boutique or reach out directly:

Pretty In Pink Boutique

3343 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 220

Franklin, TN 37067

Phone or Text: (615) 777-7465

Email: info@prettyinpinkboutique.com

Appointments are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and fittings are typically scheduled by appointment to ensure each patient receives personalized care and attention.