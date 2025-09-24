Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Panera #1013 99 3046 Columbia Ave., STE 121 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Mojo's Taco Restaurant 94 230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/23/2025 The Cheesecake Factory 97 1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 09/23/2025 California Pizza Kitchen 97 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 09/23/2025 Maniac's 99 99 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Holiday Inn Express 92 8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 09/23/2025 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/23/2025 Primrose Beauty Studio 100 8105 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN, USA #900 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/23/2025 Parker Plate Mobile Unit 100 1900 W Harpeth Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Werehawgs 100 143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Maniac's Mobile Kitchen 100 801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Jersey Mikes Subs 100 1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Franklin Bakehouse 100 100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/23/2025 Providence Farms Artisan Foods 100 141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 King Gyros 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/23/2025 Pizza Hut #4370 100 3046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 The Flower Kitchen 98 1109 Davenport Boulevard, STE-500 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Sonic Drive In #3357 98 1618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/22/2025 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 94 802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/22/2025 Biologix Center for Optimum Health 100 554 Franklin Road Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Waters Edge Pool 94 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/22/2025 Tuscany Hills Pool 92 1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 09/22/2025 Highlands at Ladd Park 96 154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/22/2025 Gyros King 87 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Juice Bar 99 232 Fifth Avenue North Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Legacy Middle School 100 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 La Quinta Inn 99 4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 09/22/2025 Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant 100 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes 99 5000 Longpoint Way STE-580 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/22/2025 Sopapilla's 97 1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/22/2025 Frothy Monkey 92 125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/22/2025 Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool 98 154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/22/2025 Mi Kitchen 99 9050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 09/19/2025 Franklin Lanes Inc. 99 1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/19/2025 Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory 94 230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/19/2025 Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen 100 408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/19/2025 Fourth Ave Church Kindergarten Approval 117 Fourth Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 09/19/2025 Kansha Japanese Express 94 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732 Food Service Routine 09/19/2025 Slim & Husky's Pizza 96 230 Franklin Rd STE-11K Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/19/2025 Great Wall 97 4825 E. Main St., #8 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 09/19/2025 Cheswicke Farm East Pool 98 301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/19/2025 Thompson's Station School Food 100 2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 09/19/2025 Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food 100 100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/19/2025 Morgan Farms Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 09/19/2025 Taramore Adult Pool 94 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 09/18/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 100 206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 09/18/2025 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar) 100 633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q 99 3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Franklin Meals On Wheels 100 129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 98 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/18/2025 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/18/2025 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant 97 633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool 98 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 09/18/2025 Community Child Care 100 129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Taramore Kiddie Pool 94 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 09/18/2025 Currey Ingram Academy Food 100 6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/18/2025 Community Child Care Approval 129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 09/18/2025 Music City Permanent Makeup 100 8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/18/2025 V & V Vietnamese Cuisine 95 214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/18/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 09/18/2025 Corner Pub Franklin Bar 100 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Currey Ingram Academy Child Deve.Ctr.(Fh) Approval 6546 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 09/18/2025 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 96 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/18/2025 Village Of Morningside 2 100 9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 09/18/2025 Laurelwood Condominium 100 601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/18/2025 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Concession 1 97 633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/18/2025 Corner Pub Franklin 95 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/18/2025 Millview Swim Club Pool 94 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/17/2025 Page Middle School Cafeteria 95 6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood 92 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 09/17/2025 Jefferson's 98 214 Ward Cir, STE 1200 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/17/2025 Don Pepe 100 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Keystone Pool H.O.A 94 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/17/2025 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 96 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/17/2025 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd, Suite 105 Fairview, TN 37062 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/17/2025 Soy Teriyaki Bistro 97 5008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/17/2025 Spring Station Middle School-Food 100 1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Steam Boys 98 4000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel 100 130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 09/17/2025 Page Middle School 98 6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 09/17/2025 Cadence Academy Preschool 100 2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Mediterranean Cuisine 97 214 Ward Cir, STE 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 09/17/2025 Simmons Ridge Pool 98 2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/17/2025 Hogwood BBQ 99 600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Don Pepe 97 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 09/17/2025 Aha Indian Grill 87 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 09/17/2025 Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool 98 2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 09/17/2025 Hardee's Of Fairview 97 7003 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 09/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

