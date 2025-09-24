Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Panera #1013
|99
|3046 Columbia Ave., STE 121 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Mojo's Taco Restaurant
|94
|230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/23/2025
|The Cheesecake Factory
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/23/2025
|California Pizza Kitchen
|97
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/23/2025
|Maniac's
|99
|99 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Holiday Inn Express
|92
|8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|09/23/2025
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/23/2025
|Primrose Beauty Studio
|100
|8105 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN, USA #900 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/23/2025
|Parker Plate Mobile Unit
|100
|1900 W Harpeth Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Werehawgs
|100
|143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Maniac's Mobile Kitchen
|100
|801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Jersey Mikes Subs
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Franklin Bakehouse
|100
|100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/23/2025
|Providence Farms Artisan Foods
|100
|141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|King Gyros
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/23/2025
|Pizza Hut #4370
|100
|3046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|The Flower Kitchen
|98
|1109 Davenport Boulevard, STE-500 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Sonic Drive In #3357
|98
|1618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/22/2025
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|94
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/22/2025
|Biologix Center for Optimum Health
|100
|554 Franklin Road Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Waters Edge Pool
|94
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/22/2025
|Tuscany Hills Pool
|92
|1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/22/2025
|Highlands at Ladd Park
|96
|154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/22/2025
|Gyros King
|87
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Juice Bar
|99
|232 Fifth Avenue North Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Legacy Middle School
|100
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|La Quinta Inn
|99
|4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|09/22/2025
|Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
|100
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes
|99
|5000 Longpoint Way STE-580 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/22/2025
|Sopapilla's
|97
|1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/22/2025
|Frothy Monkey
|92
|125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/22/2025
|Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
|98
|154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/22/2025
|Mi Kitchen
|99
|9050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/19/2025
|Franklin Lanes Inc.
|99
|1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/19/2025
|Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory
|94
|230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/19/2025
|Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
|100
|408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/19/2025
|Fourth Ave Church Kindergarten
|Approval
|117 Fourth Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|09/19/2025
|Kansha Japanese Express
|94
|4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732
|Food Service Routine
|09/19/2025
|Slim & Husky's Pizza
|96
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11K Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/19/2025
|Great Wall
|97
|4825 E. Main St., #8 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|09/19/2025
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|98
|301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/19/2025
|Thompson's Station School Food
|100
|2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|09/19/2025
|Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food
|100
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/19/2025
|Morgan Farms Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|09/19/2025
|Taramore Adult Pool
|94
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/18/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|100
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar)
|100
|633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q
|99
|3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Franklin Meals On Wheels
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|98
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/18/2025
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/18/2025
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant
|97
|633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool
|98
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/18/2025
|Community Child Care
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|94
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/18/2025
|Currey Ingram Academy Food
|100
|6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|Community Child Care
|Approval
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|09/18/2025
|Music City Permanent Makeup
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/18/2025
|V & V Vietnamese Cuisine
|95
|214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|Corner Pub Franklin Bar
|100
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Currey Ingram Academy Child Deve.Ctr.(Fh)
|Approval
|6546 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|09/18/2025
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|96
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/18/2025
|Village Of Morningside 2
|100
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|Laurelwood Condominium
|100
|601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/18/2025
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Concession 1
|97
|633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/18/2025
|Corner Pub Franklin
|95
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/18/2025
|Millview Swim Club Pool
|94
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/17/2025
|Page Middle School Cafeteria
|95
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood
|92
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|09/17/2025
|Jefferson's
|98
|214 Ward Cir, STE 1200 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/17/2025
|Don Pepe
|100
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|94
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/17/2025
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/17/2025
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd, Suite 105 Fairview, TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/17/2025
|Soy Teriyaki Bistro
|97
|5008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/17/2025
|Spring Station Middle School-Food
|100
|1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|Steam Boys
|98
|4000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel
|100
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|09/17/2025
|Page Middle School
|98
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|09/17/2025
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|100
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|Mediterranean Cuisine
|97
|214 Ward Cir, STE 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/17/2025
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|98
|2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/17/2025
|Hogwood BBQ
|99
|600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|Don Pepe
|97
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|09/17/2025
|Aha Indian Grill
|87
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|09/17/2025
|Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool
|98
|2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|09/17/2025
|Hardee's Of Fairview
|97
|7003 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|09/17/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter