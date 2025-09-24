Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Panera #1013993046 Columbia Ave., STE 121 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Mojo's Taco Restaurant94230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/23/2025
The Cheesecake Factory971800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up09/23/2025
California Pizza Kitchen971800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up09/23/2025
Maniac's9999 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Holiday Inn Express928097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine09/23/2025
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine09/23/2025
Primrose Beauty Studio1008105 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN, USA #900 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine09/23/2025
Parker Plate Mobile Unit1001900 W Harpeth Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Werehawgs100143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Maniac's Mobile Kitchen100801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Jersey Mikes Subs1001175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Franklin Bakehouse100100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/23/2025
Providence Farms Artisan Foods100141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine09/23/2025
King Gyros1001113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/23/2025
Pizza Hut #43701003046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
The Flower Kitchen981109 Davenport Boulevard, STE-500 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Sonic Drive In #3357981618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/22/2025
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool94802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/22/2025
Biologix Center for Optimum Health100554 Franklin Road Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Waters Edge Pool944021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/22/2025
Tuscany Hills Pool921750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine09/22/2025
Highlands at Ladd Park96154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/22/2025
Gyros King873046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Juice Bar99232 Fifth Avenue North Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Legacy Middle School1002380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
La Quinta Inn994207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine09/22/2025
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant1003046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes995000 Longpoint Way STE-580 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/22/2025
Sopapilla's971109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/22/2025
Frothy Monkey92125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/22/2025
Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool98154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/22/2025
Mi Kitchen999050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up09/19/2025
Franklin Lanes Inc.991200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/19/2025
Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory94230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/19/2025
Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen100408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/19/2025
Fourth Ave Church KindergartenApproval117 Fourth Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine09/19/2025
Kansha Japanese Express944910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732Food Service Routine09/19/2025
Slim & Husky's Pizza96230 Franklin Rd STE-11K Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/19/2025
Great Wall974825 E. Main St., #8 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine09/19/2025
Cheswicke Farm East Pool98301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/19/2025
Thompson's Station School Food1002638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine09/19/2025
Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food100100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/19/2025
Morgan Farms Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up09/19/2025
Taramore Adult Pool941824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine09/18/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood100206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up09/18/2025
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar)100633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q993068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Franklin Meals On Wheels100129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Cheswicke Farms West Pool98705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/18/2025
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool96549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/18/2025
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant97633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool981813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine09/18/2025
Community Child Care100129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Taramore Kiddie Pool941824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine09/18/2025
Currey Ingram Academy Food1006544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/18/2025
Community Child CareApproval129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine09/18/2025
Music City Permanent Makeup1008105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine09/18/2025
V & V Vietnamese Cuisine95214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/18/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up09/18/2025
Corner Pub Franklin Bar1001916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Currey Ingram Academy Child Deve.Ctr.(Fh)Approval6546 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine09/18/2025
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool96645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/18/2025
Village Of Morningside 21009000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up09/18/2025
Laurelwood Condominium100601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/18/2025
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Concession 197633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/18/2025
Corner Pub Franklin951916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/18/2025
Millview Swim Club Pool944207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/17/2025
Page Middle School Cafeteria956262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood925107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine09/17/2025
Jefferson's98214 Ward Cir, STE 1200 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/17/2025
Don Pepe1001203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Keystone Pool H.O.A941736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/17/2025
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool964207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/17/2025
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd, Suite 105 Fairview, TN 37062Tattoo Studios Routine09/17/2025
Soy Teriyaki Bistro975008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/17/2025
Spring Station Middle School-Food1001008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Steam Boys984000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine09/17/2025
KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel100130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine09/17/2025
Page Middle School986262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings Routine09/17/2025
Cadence Academy Preschool1002204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Mediterranean Cuisine97214 Ward Cir, STE 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up09/17/2025
Simmons Ridge Pool982200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/17/2025
Hogwood BBQ99600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Don Pepe971203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up09/17/2025
Aha Indian Grill873015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine09/17/2025
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine09/17/2025
Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool982200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine09/17/2025
Hardee's Of Fairview977003 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine09/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

