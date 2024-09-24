Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 24, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The Coffee Shop
|91
|144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Edley's Berry Farms BBQ
|96
|PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Temple Hills Club Restaurant
|99
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Wendy's
|99
|1313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Chick-fil-A
|99
|1122 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Kiddie Academy of Franklin
|Approval
|100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|9/23/2024
|Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux
|98
|PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Residence Inn Pool
|98
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|96
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Hilton Suites Spa
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Nolensville High School
|100
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Franklin High School - Food
|100
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Longview Elementary School
|98
|2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, CO 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Longview Elementary School
|98
|2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, CO 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Franklin High School - Food
|100
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Village Tea and Treats
|100
|7340 Nolensville Rd STE-101 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|98
|4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Super Suppers
|100
|1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea
|96
|443 Cool Springs Blvd, STE115 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM
|100
|309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Nolensville High Culinary Arts
|100
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat
|92
|4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Settlers Coffee & Provisions
|92
|1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|The Governors Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|98
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|O' Be Joyful
|99
|328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|The Governors Golf Club Pool
|96
|9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Holiday Inn Hotel
|97
|1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/19/2024
|Ivy Glen Pool
|98
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Holiday Inn Lounge
|100
|1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Chestnut Bend Pool
|97
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Westwood Elementary School
|95
|7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Boys & Girls Clubs Of Middle Tennessee
|Approval
|1814 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Child Care Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|96
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|100
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|Miss Teresa's Day Care
|100
|7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Miss Teresa's Day Care
|Approval
|7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Child Care Routine
|9/19/2024
|O'Be Joyful Bar
|100
|328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Kingwood Pool
|98
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Ravenwood High School
|100
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill
|98
|7008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
|97
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Governors Club HOA
|94
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Echelon Pool
|96
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Caspian Hills Apartment
|97
|7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Woodlands Amenity Pool
|96
|1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/18/2024
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|92
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|The Brow Boutique
|100
|102 Lumbar Dr., Ste 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/18/2024
|Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
|96
|179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Sonic Drive In #2012
|99
|401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|PBJ Day School
|Approval
|120 Werthan Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|9/18/2024
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar
|99
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen
|99
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Poke Bros Franklin Inc
|96
|430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Ruby Sunshine
|97
|231 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|98
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|96
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Hoss' Loaded Burgers Mobile
|100
|7263 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|9/18/2024
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Witherspoon
|96
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Westhaven Lap Pool
|98
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Fika Cafe
|92
|158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Lansdowne Pool
|96
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Somerset Pool
|100
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/17/2024
|Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|NY Pie
|96
|1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Concord Hunt Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394
|100
|438 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
|97
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Southern Wood West Kiddie
|98
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|98
|3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Lansdowne Kiddie Pool
|98
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Southern Woods West Pool
|98
|1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Southern Wood West #2 Pool
|96
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Neighbors of Franklin
|98
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Witherspoon
|92
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Grassland Sonic #4515
|98
|1103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Somerset Kiddie Pool
|96
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter