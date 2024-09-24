Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 24, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date The Coffee Shop 91 144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Edley's Berry Farms BBQ 96 PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Temple Hills Club Restaurant 99 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Wendy's 99 1313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Chick-fil-A 99 1122 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Kiddie Academy of Franklin Approval 100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine 9/23/2024 Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux 98 PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Residence Inn Pool 98 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 96 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Hilton Suites Spa 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Laurelbrooke Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Nolensville High School 100 1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Franklin High School - Food 100 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Longview Elementary School 98 2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, CO 37174 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Longview Elementary School 98 2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, CO 37174 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Franklin High School - Food 100 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Village Tea and Treats 100 7340 Nolensville Rd STE-101 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Wendy's Spring Hill 9147 98 4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Super Suppers 100 1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea 96 443 Cool Springs Blvd, STE115 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM 100 309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Nolensville High Culinary Arts 100 1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat 92 4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Settlers Coffee & Provisions 92 1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 The Governors Club Kiddie Pool 96 19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 98 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 O' Be Joyful 99 328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 The Governors Golf Club Pool 96 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Holiday Inn Hotel 97 1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 9/19/2024 Ivy Glen Pool 98 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Holiday Inn Lounge 100 1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Chestnut Bend Pool 97 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Westwood Elementary School 95 7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Boys & Girls Clubs Of Middle Tennessee Approval 1814 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 Child Care Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 96 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 The Grove Bridge Pool 100 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/19/2024 Miss Teresa's Day Care 100 7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Miss Teresa's Day Care Approval 7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Child Care Routine 9/19/2024 O'Be Joyful Bar 100 328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Kingwood Pool 98 Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Women 's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool 96 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Ravenwood High School 100 1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill 98 7008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool 97 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Governors Club HOA 94 19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Echelon Pool 96 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Caspian Hills Apartment 97 7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Woodlands Amenity Pool 96 1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/18/2024 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 92 206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 The Brow Boutique 100 102 Lumbar Dr., Ste 600 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/18/2024 Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin 96 179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Sonic Drive In #2012 99 401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 PBJ Day School Approval 120 Werthan Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine 9/18/2024 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar 99 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen 99 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Poke Bros Franklin Inc 96 430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Ruby Sunshine 97 231 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/18/2024 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 96 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 98 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 96 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Hoss' Loaded Burgers Mobile 100 7263 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Witherspoon 96 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Westhaven Lap Pool 98 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Fika Cafe 92 158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Lansdowne Pool 96 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Somerset Pool 100 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/17/2024 Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 NY Pie 96 1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Concord Hunt Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394 100 438 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Perry's Steakhouse and Grille 97 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Southern Wood West Kiddie 98 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 98 3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Lansdowne Kiddie Pool 98 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Southern Woods West Pool 98 1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Southern Wood West #2 Pool 96 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Neighbors of Franklin 98 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Witherspoon 92 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Grassland Sonic #4515 98 1103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Somerset Kiddie Pool 96 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

