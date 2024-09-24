Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 24, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
The Coffee Shop91144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Edley's Berry Farms BBQ96PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Temple Hills Club Restaurant996376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Wendy's991313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Chick-fil-A991122 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Kiddie Academy of FranklinApproval100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Routine9/23/2024
Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux98PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool98217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Residence Inn Pool988078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites967100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Hilton Suites Spa1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Laurelbrooke Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Nolensville High School1001600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Franklin High School - Food100810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Longview Elementary School982929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, CO 37174Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Longview Elementary School982929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, CO 37174Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Franklin High School - Food100810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Village Tea and Treats1007340 Nolensville Rd STE-101 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Wendy's Spring Hill 9147984924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024
Super Suppers1001031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea96443 Cool Springs Blvd, STE115 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/20/2024
NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM100309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Nolensville High Culinary Arts1001600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat924005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Settlers Coffee & Provisions921900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine9/20/2024
The Governors Club Kiddie Pool9619 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool98130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
O' Be Joyful99328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
The Governors Golf Club Pool969861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Holiday Inn Hotel971738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine9/19/2024
Ivy Glen Pool984030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Holiday Inn Lounge1001738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Chestnut Bend Pool97555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Westwood Elementary School957200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Middle TennesseeApproval1814 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062Child Care Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Spa965020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
The Grove Bridge Pool1008759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/19/2024
Miss Teresa's Day Care1007201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Miss Teresa's Day CareApproval7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Child Care Routine9/19/2024
O'Be Joyful Bar100328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Kingwood Pool98Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Women 's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool969861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Ravenwood High School1001724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill987008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool97555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Governors Club HOA9419 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Echelon Pool962001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Caspian Hills Apartment977228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Woodlands Amenity Pool961060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine9/18/2024
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood92206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
The Brow Boutique100102 Lumbar Dr., Ste 600 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine9/18/2024
Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin96179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Sonic Drive In #201299401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/18/2024
PBJ Day SchoolApproval120 Werthan Circle Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Routine9/18/2024
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/18/2024
FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar994520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen993501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Poke Bros Franklin Inc96430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/18/2024
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Ruby Sunshine97231 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/18/2024
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/18/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool964207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool965107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/18/2024
FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/18/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool984207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool96107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Hoss' Loaded Burgers Mobile1007263 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Witherspoon961469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Westhaven Lap Pool98401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Fika Cafe92158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Lansdowne Pool969200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Somerset Pool10030 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine9/17/2024
Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
NY Pie961441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Concord Hunt Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394100438 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille975028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Southern Wood West Kiddie981610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool983665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/17/2024
Lansdowne Kiddie Pool989200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Southern Woods West Pool981610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Southern Wood West #2 Pool961610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Neighbors of Franklin984031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/17/2024
Witherspoon921469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Grassland Sonic #4515981103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Somerset Kiddie Pool9630 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here