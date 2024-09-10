Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 10, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Aloft Nashville Hotel937109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine9/9/2024
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup1007116 Nolensville Rd., Ste 109 Nolensville, TN 37135Tattoo Studios Routine9/9/2024
Grassland Middle School98Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings Routine9/9/2024
Creekside Elementary School Food1004239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/9/2024
Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen1002006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up9/9/2024
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2943100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Ryan Swim Academy1007408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine987175 Nolensville, STE 100 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Routine9/9/2024
PIGMENT10099 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine9/9/2024
Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool88431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Dallas Downs Pool92431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1953100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool902847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Cherry Grove Pool941502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Aloft Nashville Lounge1007109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Moore Elementary1001061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Cameron Farms Pool922847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Crumbl Cookies - Franklin100539 Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 110-A Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Aloft Nashville Food1007109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/9/2024
Grassland Middle School Cafeteria1002390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/9/2024
John Maher August Park Pool941448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Red Lobster #620951718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/9/2024
Cheswicke Farm East Pool98301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Pinot's Palette100103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/6/2024
Barnes & Noble Cafe981701 Mallory Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/6/2024
TennSkin100443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool925995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
McDaniel Estate Pool966266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Cheswicke Farms West Pool98705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Page Middle School966262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings Routine9/6/2024
Papa John's Pizza #8797119 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/6/2024
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
Waters Edge Pool944021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Sal's Family Pizza95595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/6/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Spa921000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen775000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/6/2024
HEI Schools Franklin Food100621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Pool921000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool965995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
No. 1 Chinese825000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Brownland Farm Snack Bar951155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/6/2024
Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant93750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/6/2024
Page Middle School Cafeteria1006262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis1002005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Tinney Place Pool962301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Southgate KinderCare Education PlantApproval315 Southgate Court Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine9/5/2024
Southgate KinderCare Education Food100315 Southgate Court Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Independence High School1001996 Declaration Way. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/5/2024
Candlewood Suites Hotel1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine9/5/2024
Candlewood Suites981305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Morgan Farms Pool941813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Sopapilla's931109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/5/2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool1008207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool1008207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Ichiddo Ramen861709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Tinney Place Kiddie Pool962301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Orleans Estates HOA Pool941100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion991500 Legends Club Lane Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool961813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream100230 Franklin Rd STE-11L Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Frizos Beauty1002000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine9/5/2024
Taramore Adult Pool961824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Taramore Kiddie Pool961824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Mojo's Tacos982000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179Food Service Follow-Up9/5/2024
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool1008207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Independence High School Plant971996 Declaration Way. Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings Routine9/5/2024
Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool961494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool961494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Maple Street Biscuit Company98203 Franklin Rd., Suite 120 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/4/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Grassland Heights Day SchoolApproval2316 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Child Care Facilities Routine9/4/2024
The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service100201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/4/2024
BUMC Early Learning Center100309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/4/2024
Creekside Elementary School1004239 Gossey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings Routine9/4/2024
Hyatt Place Pool96650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Ralston Glen Pool94204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine9/4/2024
Sassybury Tattoo100330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine9/4/2024
Mooyah98213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/4/2024
The Village Of Clovercroft96101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Acapulco Mexican Grill762001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/4/2024
River Rest Estates Pool961505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
River Rest Condominiums Pool92211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
BUMC Early Learning CenterApproval309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine9/4/2024
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool96557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Domino's #6318943012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/4/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine9/4/2024
Tap Room At Old Natchez89115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool98154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Mexi Tacos95207 Oak Dr Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/3/2024
Old Natchez Country Club Bar100115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool92802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Puffy Cotton Candy1001800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Highlands at Ladd Park94154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool94200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool962231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Which Wich96539 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/3/2024
Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen87115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Falcon Creek Pool982231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Subway981800 Galleria Blvd #3090 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up9/3/2024
Aha Indian Grill723015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Sonic America's Drive In #6625983021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Simmons Ridge Pool982200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Wendy's941313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/3/2024
Glam by Selena1001261 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine9/3/2024
American Girl1001800 Galleria Blvd. Space 5030 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/3/2024
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool98200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Auntie Anne's991800 Galleria Blvd, Ste 4056 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/3/2024
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine9/3/2024
Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool982200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

