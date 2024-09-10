Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 10, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Aloft Nashville Hotel
|93
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/9/2024
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|7116 Nolensville Rd., Ste 109 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/9/2024
|Grassland Middle School
|98
|Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|9/9/2024
|Creekside Elementary School Food
|100
|4239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen
|100
|2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2
|94
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Ryan Swim Academy
|100
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine
|98
|7175 Nolensville, STE 100 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|PIGMENT
|100
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/9/2024
|Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool
|88
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Dallas Downs Pool
|92
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1
|95
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool
|90
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Cherry Grove Pool
|94
|1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Aloft Nashville Lounge
|100
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Moore Elementary
|100
|1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Cameron Farms Pool
|92
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Crumbl Cookies - Franklin
|100
|539 Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 110-A Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Aloft Nashville Food
|100
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|Grassland Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|2390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/9/2024
|John Maher August Park Pool
|94
|1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Red Lobster #620
|95
|1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|98
|301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Pinot's Palette
|100
|103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|Barnes & Noble Cafe
|98
|1701 Mallory Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|TennSkin
|100
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool
|92
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|McDaniel Estate Pool
|96
|6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|98
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Page Middle School
|96
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|9/6/2024
|Papa John's Pizza #87
|97
|119 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|Waters Edge Pool
|94
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Sal's Family Pizza
|95
|595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|92
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen
|77
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|HEI Schools Franklin Food
|100
|621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Pool
|92
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
|96
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|No. 1 Chinese
|82
|5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Brownland Farm Snack Bar
|95
|1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant
|93
|750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|Page Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/6/2024
|Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis
|100
|2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Tinney Place Pool
|96
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Southgate KinderCare Education Plant
|Approval
|315 Southgate Court Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/5/2024
|Southgate KinderCare Education Food
|100
|315 Southgate Court Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Independence High School
|100
|1996 Declaration Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Candlewood Suites Hotel
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/5/2024
|Candlewood Suites
|98
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Morgan Farms Pool
|94
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Sopapilla's
|93
|1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Ichiddo Ramen
|86
|1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Tinney Place Kiddie Pool
|96
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Orleans Estates HOA Pool
|94
|1100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion
|99
|1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool
|96
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11L Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/5/2024
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|2000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/5/2024
|Taramore Adult Pool
|96
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|96
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Mojo's Tacos
|98
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Independence High School Plant
|97
|1996 Declaration Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|9/5/2024
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool
|96
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|96
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|98
|203 Franklin Rd., Suite 120 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Grassland Heights Day School
|Approval
|2316 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/4/2024
|The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service
|100
|201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|BUMC Early Learning Center
|100
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|Creekside Elementary School
|100
|4239 Gossey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|9/4/2024
|Hyatt Place Pool
|96
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Ralston Glen Pool
|94
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/4/2024
|Sassybury Tattoo
|100
|330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/4/2024
|Mooyah
|98
|213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|The Village Of Clovercroft
|96
|101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Acapulco Mexican Grill
|76
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|River Rest Estates Pool
|96
|1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|92
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|BUMC Early Learning Center
|Approval
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|9/4/2024
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|96
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Domino's #6318
|94
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/4/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/4/2024
|Tap Room At Old Natchez
|89
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
|98
|154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Mexi Tacos
|95
|207 Oak Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/3/2024
|Old Natchez Country Club Bar
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|92
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Puffy Cotton Candy
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Highlands at Ladd Park
|94
|154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|94
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Which Wich
|96
|539 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/3/2024
|Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
|87
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Falcon Creek Pool
|98
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Subway
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd #3090 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/3/2024
|Aha Indian Grill
|72
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Sonic America's Drive In #6625
|98
|3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|98
|2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Wendy's
|94
|1313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/3/2024
|Glam by Selena
|100
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/3/2024
|American Girl
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Space 5030 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|98
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Auntie Anne's
|99
|1800 Galleria Blvd, Ste 4056 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/3/2024
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/3/2024
|Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool
|98
|2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
