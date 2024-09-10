Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 10, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Aloft Nashville Hotel 93 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 9/9/2024 Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup 100 7116 Nolensville Rd., Ste 109 Nolensville, TN 37135 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/9/2024 Grassland Middle School 98 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 9/9/2024 Creekside Elementary School Food 100 4239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen 100 2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2 94 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Ryan Swim Academy 100 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine 98 7175 Nolensville, STE 100 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 PIGMENT 100 99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/9/2024 Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool 88 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Dallas Downs Pool 92 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1 95 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 90 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Cherry Grove Pool 94 1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Aloft Nashville Lounge 100 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Moore Elementary 100 1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Cameron Farms Pool 92 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Crumbl Cookies - Franklin 100 539 Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 110-A Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Aloft Nashville Food 100 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 Grassland Middle School Cafeteria 100 2390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024 John Maher August Park Pool 94 1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Red Lobster #620 95 1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Cheswicke Farm East Pool 98 301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Pinot's Palette 100 103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/6/2024 Barnes & Noble Cafe 98 1701 Mallory Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 TennSkin 100 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool 92 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 McDaniel Estate Pool 96 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 98 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Page Middle School 96 6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 9/6/2024 Papa John's Pizza #87 97 119 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 Waters Edge Pool 94 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Sal's Family Pizza 95 595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/6/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 92 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen 77 5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 HEI Schools Franklin Food 100 621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Pool 92 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool 96 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Alluring Beauty Studio 100 233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 No. 1 Chinese 82 5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Brownland Farm Snack Bar 95 1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/6/2024 Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant 93 750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/6/2024 Page Middle School Cafeteria 100 6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis 100 2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Tinney Place Pool 96 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Southgate KinderCare Education Plant Approval 315 Southgate Court Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/5/2024 Southgate KinderCare Education Food 100 315 Southgate Court Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Independence High School 100 1996 Declaration Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Candlewood Suites Hotel 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 9/5/2024 Candlewood Suites 98 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Morgan Farms Pool 94 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Sopapilla's 93 1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 100 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 100 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Ichiddo Ramen 86 1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Tinney Place Kiddie Pool 96 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Orleans Estates HOA Pool 94 1100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion 99 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool 96 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11L Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Frizos Beauty 100 2000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/5/2024 Taramore Adult Pool 96 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Taramore Kiddie Pool 96 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Mojo's Tacos 98 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Food Service Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 100 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Independence High School Plant 97 1996 Declaration Way. Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 9/5/2024 Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool 96 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool 96 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Maple Street Biscuit Company 98 203 Franklin Rd., Suite 120 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Grassland Heights Day School Approval 2316 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/4/2024 The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service 100 201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 BUMC Early Learning Center 100 309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 Creekside Elementary School 100 4239 Gossey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 9/4/2024 Hyatt Place Pool 96 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Ralston Glen Pool 94 204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/4/2024 Sassybury Tattoo 100 330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/4/2024 Mooyah 98 213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 The Village Of Clovercroft 96 101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Acapulco Mexican Grill 76 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 River Rest Estates Pool 96 1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 River Rest Condominiums Pool 92 211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 BUMC Early Learning Center Approval 309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 9/4/2024 Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool 96 557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Domino's #6318 94 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/4/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 9/4/2024 Tap Room At Old Natchez 89 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool 98 154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Mexi Tacos 95 207 Oak Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/3/2024 Old Natchez Country Club Bar 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool 92 802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Puffy Cotton Candy 100 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Highlands at Ladd Park 94 154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool 94 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Which Wich 96 539 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/3/2024 Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen 87 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Falcon Creek Pool 98 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Subway 98 1800 Galleria Blvd #3090 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 9/3/2024 Aha Indian Grill 72 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Sonic America's Drive In #6625 98 3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Simmons Ridge Pool 98 2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Wendy's 94 1313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/3/2024 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/3/2024 American Girl 100 1800 Galleria Blvd. Space 5030 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool 98 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Auntie Anne's 99 1800 Galleria Blvd, Ste 4056 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/3/2024 Simmons Ridge Kiddie Pool 98 2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email