Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 8, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/07/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/07/2025
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|98
|549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/07/2025
|The White Alligator
|77
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/07/2025
|Corelife Eatery
|95
|401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/07/2025
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/07/2025
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|96
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/07/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott
|2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|10/07/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|96
|401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/07/2025
|Connors Steak and Seafood
|93
|1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/07/2025
|Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
|68
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/07/2025
|Coal Town Pizza & House Bar
|99
|187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/06/2025
|55 South Brentwood (Bar)
|100
|7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/06/2025
|First Watch #401
|100
|1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/06/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/06/2025
|55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)
|98
|7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/06/2025
|O'charley's Lounge #214
|99
|1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/06/2025
|Panda Express #3775
|100
|5035 Carothers Pkwy Franklin Tn 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/06/2025
|Coal Town Pizza & House
|97
|187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/06/2025
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|96
|1031 Riverside Dr STE-C Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/06/2025
|Golden Chopsticks
|96
|1441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/06/2025
|Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile
|100
|2127 Sister Ct Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/04/2025
|Step Forward Day School FS
|100
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Holiday Inn Express
|8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|10/03/2025
|Southgate KinderCare Education Plant
|Approval
|315 Southgate Court Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/03/2025
|Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast
|77
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Holiday Inn Lounge
|100
|1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood
|Approval
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/03/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/03/2025
|Curio Brewing Company
|100
|216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Greenhaven
|98
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/03/2025
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/03/2025
|Tuscany Hills Pool
|100
|1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/03/2025
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food
|100
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Moe Better Fish Bar-B-Que & Things
|98
|1771 Cayce Spring Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|10/03/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/03/2025
|Step Forward Day School
|Approval
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/03/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|92
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/03/2025
|Culinary Dropout
|98
|4020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/03/2025
|Montessori School of Franklin
|Approval
|1715 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/03/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant
|97
|103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|The Poki
|97
|119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/02/2025
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar
|100
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/02/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Tin Roof 2
|98
|9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/02/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Bar
|98
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|Gyros King
|97
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/02/2025
|Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
|100
|1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Motel
|95
|103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/02/2025
|Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen
|100
|701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Lounge
|100
|103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|Roma Pizza & Pasta
|98
|9200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/02/2025
|Franklin Social
|100
|231 Square 4 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|W'lins
|89
|2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit
|100
|119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/02/2025
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe
|95
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/01/2025
|Artessa Apartments
|98
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/01/2025
|Sweethaven
|99
|1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/01/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/01/2025
|The Gardner School of Franklin - Child Care
|Approval
|131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/01/2025
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|Hyatt Place Franklin
|96
|650 Bakers Bridge Avenue Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/01/2025
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|Scout's Pub Bar
|100
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/01/2025
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/01/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|Titos Food Truck
|100
|1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/01/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|92
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|The Gardner School of Franklin-FS
|99
|131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/01/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
|Elks Lodge #72 Lounge
|100
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/01/2025
|Culinary Dropout Aux Bar
|99
|4020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/01/2025
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/01/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
