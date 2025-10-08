Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 8, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/07/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/07/2025 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 98 549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/07/2025 The White Alligator 77 230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/07/2025 Corelife Eatery 95 401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/07/2025 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/07/2025 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 96 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 10/07/2025 Residence Inn Marriott 2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 10/07/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 96 401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/07/2025 Connors Steak and Seafood 93 1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/07/2025 Bayleaf Indian Restaurant 68 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/07/2025 Coal Town Pizza & House Bar 99 187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/06/2025 55 South Brentwood (Bar) 100 7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/06/2025 First Watch #401 100 1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/06/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/06/2025 55 South Brentwood (Kitchen) 98 7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/06/2025 O'charley's Lounge #214 99 1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/06/2025 Panda Express #3775 100 5035 Carothers Pkwy Franklin Tn 37067 Food Service Routine 10/06/2025 Coal Town Pizza & House 97 187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/06/2025 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 96 1031 Riverside Dr STE-C Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/06/2025 Golden Chopsticks 96 1441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/06/2025 Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile 100 2127 Sister Ct Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/04/2025 Step Forward Day School FS 100 226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Holiday Inn Express 8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 10/03/2025 Southgate KinderCare Education Plant Approval 315 Southgate Court Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/03/2025 Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast 77 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Holiday Inn Lounge 100 1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Approval 216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/03/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/03/2025 Curio Brewing Company 100 216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Greenhaven 98 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/03/2025 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/03/2025 Tuscany Hills Pool 100 1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/03/2025 Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food 100 216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Moe Better Fish Bar-B-Que & Things 98 1771 Cayce Spring Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 10/03/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/03/2025 Step Forward Day School Approval 226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/03/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 92 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/03/2025 Culinary Dropout 98 4020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/03/2025 Montessori School of Franklin Approval 1715 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/03/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant 97 103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 The Poki 97 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/02/2025 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar 100 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/02/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Tin Roof 2 98 9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/02/2025 Mojo's Tacos Bar 98 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 Gyros King 97 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/02/2025 Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins 100 1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 10/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Motel 95 103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 10/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/02/2025 Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen 100 701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Lounge 100 103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 Roma Pizza & Pasta 98 9200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/02/2025 Franklin Social 100 231 Square 4 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 W'lins 89 2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit 100 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/02/2025 Cheddar's Casual Cafe 95 1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/01/2025 Artessa Apartments 98 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/01/2025 Sweethaven 99 1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/01/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 Dunkin Donuts 99 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/01/2025 The Gardner School of Franklin - Child Care Approval 131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/01/2025 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 Hyatt Place Franklin 96 650 Bakers Bridge Avenue Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 10/01/2025 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 100 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 Scout's Pub Bar 100 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/01/2025 Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/01/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 Titos Food Truck 100 1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/01/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 92 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 The Gardner School of Franklin-FS 99 131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/01/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025 Elks Lodge #72 Lounge 100 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/01/2025 Culinary Dropout Aux Bar 99 4020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/01/2025 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

