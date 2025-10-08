Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 8, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/07/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Spa962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/07/2025
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool98549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/07/2025
The White Alligator77230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/07/2025
Corelife Eatery95401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/07/2025
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool96549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/07/2025
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool962909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine10/07/2025
Residence Inn Marriott2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up10/07/2025
Moe's Southwest Grill96401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/07/2025
Connors Steak and Seafood931916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/07/2025
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant685024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/07/2025
Coal Town Pizza & House Bar99187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/06/2025
55 South Brentwood (Bar)1007031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/06/2025
First Watch #4011001000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/06/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/06/2025
55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)987031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/06/2025
O'charley's Lounge #214991202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/06/2025
Panda Express #37751005035 Carothers Pkwy Franklin Tn 37067Food Service Routine10/06/2025
Coal Town Pizza & House97187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/06/2025
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant961031 Riverside Dr STE-C Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/06/2025
Golden Chopsticks961441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/06/2025
Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile1002127 Sister Ct Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine10/04/2025
Step Forward Day School FS100226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Holiday Inn Express8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up10/03/2025
Southgate KinderCare Education PlantApproval315 Southgate Court Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine10/03/2025
Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast771738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Holiday Inn Lounge1001738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Kiddie Academy of BrentwoodApproval216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine10/03/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/03/2025
Curio Brewing Company100216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Greenhaven981001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/03/2025
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/03/2025
Tuscany Hills Pool1001750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/03/2025
Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food100216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Moe Better Fish Bar-B-Que & Things981771 Cayce Spring Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine10/03/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/03/2025
Step Forward Day SchoolApproval226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine10/03/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool92601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/03/2025
Culinary Dropout984020 Aspen Grove Dr 101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/03/2025
Montessori School of FranklinApproval1715 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine10/03/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant97103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/02/2025
The Poki97119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/02/2025
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar1004001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/02/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Tin Roof 2989135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/02/2025
Mojo's Tacos Bar982000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine10/02/2025
Gyros King973046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/02/2025
Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins1001098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Motel95103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine10/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/02/2025
Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen100701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/02/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Lounge100103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/02/2025
Roma Pizza & Pasta989200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/02/2025
Franklin Social100231 Square 4 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/02/2025
W'lins892105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/02/2025
The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit100119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/02/2025
Cheddar's Casual Cafe951654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/01/2025
Artessa Apartments981000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/01/2025
Sweethaven991015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/01/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
Dunkin Donuts991441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/01/2025
The Gardner School of Franklin - Child CareApproval131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine10/01/2025
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
Hyatt Place Franklin96650 Bakers Bridge Avenue Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine10/01/2025
Dwell At Mcewen Pool100100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
Scout's Pub Bar100158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/01/2025
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/01/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
Titos Food Truck1001340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/01/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool92870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
The Gardner School of Franklin-FS99131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/01/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025
Elks Lodge #72 Lounge100485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/01/2025
Culinary Dropout Aux Bar994020 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/01/2025
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here