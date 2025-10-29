Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 29, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 22-29, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Little Hats Italian Market
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|94
|1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Brew House South
|96
|1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery
|98
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|McAlister's Deli
|96
|401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
|87
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar
|99
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Bar
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Little Hats Italian Market Bar
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn
|96
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/28/2025
|Music City Smokers
|100
|6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Wicked Slice Mobile Unit
|94
|4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Stroud's Barbeque
|95
|1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Biscuit Love Franklin LLC
|94
|132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Ice Point Cafe
|79
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Penn Station Subs
|82
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|X-Golf Franklin AUX
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Good Energy Esthetics Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/27/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Breakfast
|99
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|AC Hotel Brentwood
|96
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/27/2025
|New Hope Academy
|Approval
|1820 Downs Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/27/2025
|Nissan Headquarters
|100
|1 Nissan Way. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Del Frisco's Grille
|99
|207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|The Franklin Mercantile Company
|99
|100 4th N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|AC Kitchen
|100
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
|67
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|X Golf
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|My Friends House
|98
|626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Big Bad Breakfast
|99
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/27/2025
|Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
|100
|211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Jericho Coffee Co Mobile
|100
|800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin TN 37068
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Popeyes
|72
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
|100
|336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Sonic Drive-In #4770
|99
|4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Grecian Pizzeria
|92
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Kings Bowl The Draft Room
|95
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|88
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar C
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar B
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar
|100
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar A
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/24/2025
|Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|BB's BBQ
|89
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Ground
|95
|1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495
|99
|269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Kebab Gyros
|100
|5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|RedByrd Coffee Shop
|100
|5514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Ag Expo Park Concession
|100
|4215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Remnant Coffee Co.
|100
|427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Steel Pony
|100
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|100
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|1808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Lunchbox
|100
|327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|100
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/23/2025
|Chuy's Bar
|100
|3061 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Fox and Locke
|99
|4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|Chuy's Restaurant
|99
|3061 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|99
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/23/2025
|The Country Boy
|94
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|97
|7021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
|Carrington Hills Pool
|96
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/23/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/23/2025
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|98
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/23/2025
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/23/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|92
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/22/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|95
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/22/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/22/2025
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|93
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/22/2025
|Wild Ginger Restaurant
|99
|101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/22/2025
|Peter's Sushi & Thai
|96
|330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/22/2025
|Chick-Fil-A
|97
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/22/2025
|Blue Coast Burrito
|99
|4091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|The Fainting Goat
|97
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/22/2025
|Tony's Eat & Drink
|97
|1000 Meridian Blvd STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|99
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|Southall Pool Bar
|100
|1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/22/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
