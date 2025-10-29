Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 29, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 22-29, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Little Hats Italian Market 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 94 1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Brew House South 96 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery 98 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 McAlister's Deli 96 401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen 87 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar 99 5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Bar 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Little Hats Italian Market Bar 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Hilton Garden Inn 96 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 10/28/2025 Music City Smokers 100 6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Wicked Slice Mobile Unit 94 4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Stroud's Barbeque 95 1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Biscuit Love Franklin LLC 94 132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Westhaven Turn Grill 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Ice Point Cafe 79 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Penn Station Subs 82 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 X-Golf Franklin AUX 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Good Energy Esthetics Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/27/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Breakfast 99 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 AC Hotel Brentwood 96 5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 10/27/2025 New Hope Academy Approval 1820 Downs Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/27/2025 Nissan Headquarters 100 1 Nissan Way. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Del Frisco's Grille 99 207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/27/2025 The Franklin Mercantile Company 99 100 4th N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 AC Kitchen 100 5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant 67 700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 X Golf 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 My Friends House 98 626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Big Bad Breakfast 99 1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/27/2025 Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams 100 211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Jericho Coffee Co Mobile 100 800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin TN 37068 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Popeyes 72 1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus 100 336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Sonic Drive-In #4770 99 4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Grecian Pizzeria 92 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Kings Bowl The Draft Room 95 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 88 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Kings Bowl Concord Bar C 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Kings Bowl Concord Bar B 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar 100 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Kings Bowl Concord Bar A 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/24/2025 Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria 100 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/24/2025 BB's BBQ 89 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Ground 95 1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495 99 269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Kebab Gyros 100 5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025 RedByrd Coffee Shop 100 5514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Ag Expo Park Concession 100 4215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Remnant Coffee Co. 100 427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Steel Pony 100 5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 The Goddard School Of Brentwood 100 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile 100 1808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Lunchbox 100 327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Ghenwa Eltiti 100 1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/23/2025 Chuy's Bar 100 3061 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Fox and Locke 99 4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 Chuy's Restaurant 99 3061 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 The Rutledge Restaurant 99 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Just Love Coffee Cafe 100 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/23/2025 The Country Boy 94 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 97 7021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025 Carrington Hills Pool 96 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/23/2025 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/23/2025 Paxton Plunge Pool 98 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/23/2025 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/23/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 92 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/22/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 95 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/22/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/22/2025 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 93 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/22/2025 Wild Ginger Restaurant 99 101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/22/2025 Peter's Sushi & Thai 96 330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/22/2025 Chick-Fil-A 97 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/22/2025 Blue Coast Burrito 99 4091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 The Fainting Goat 97 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/22/2025 Tony's Eat & Drink 97 1000 Meridian Blvd STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 99 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 Southall Pool Bar 100 1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

