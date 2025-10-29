Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 29, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 22-29, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Little Hats Italian Market100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant941709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Brew House South961855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery981010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
McAlister's Deli96401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen874000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar995000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Bar1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Little Hats Italian Market Bar100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Hilton Garden Inn969150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine10/28/2025
Music City Smokers1006530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Wicked Slice Mobile Unit944000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Stroud's Barbeque951010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Biscuit Love Franklin LLC94132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Westhaven Turn Grill1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Ice Point Cafe791113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Penn Station Subs82102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
X-Golf Franklin AUX100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Good Energy Esthetics Inc10095 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine10/27/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Breakfast991874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/27/2025
AC Hotel Brentwood965007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine10/27/2025
New Hope AcademyApproval1820 Downs Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine10/27/2025
Nissan Headquarters1001 Nissan Way. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/27/2025
Del Frisco's Grille99207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/27/2025
The Franklin Mercantile Company99100 4th N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
AC Kitchen1005007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/27/2025
Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant67700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/27/2025
X Golf100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
My Friends House98626 Eastview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Big Bad Breakfast991201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/27/2025
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams100211 Franklin Road Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Jericho Coffee Co Mobile100800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin TN 37068Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Popeyes721800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus100336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up10/24/2025
Sonic Drive-In #4770994101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Grecian Pizzeria922003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/24/2025
Kings Bowl The Draft Room951910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/24/2025
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse882029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Kings Bowl Concord Bar C1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Kings Bowl Concord Bar B1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar1002029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Kings Bowl Concord Bar A1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics1004107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/24/2025
Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria1001800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/24/2025
BB's BBQ89228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Ground951409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 149599269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025
Kebab Gyros1005010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025
RedByrd Coffee Shop1005514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Ag Expo Park Concession1004215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Remnant Coffee Co.100427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Steel Pony1005532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
The Goddard School Of Brentwood100110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile1001808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Lunchbox100327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Ghenwa Eltiti1001226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine10/23/2025
Chuy's Bar1003061 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Fox and Locke994142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/23/2025
Chuy's Restaurant993061 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/23/2025
The Rutledge Restaurant99105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025
Just Love Coffee Cafe1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine10/23/2025
The Country Boy944141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe977021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025
Carrington Hills Pool963750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/23/2025
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/23/2025
Paxton Plunge Pool982007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/23/2025
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/23/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool922001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/22/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool954207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/22/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/22/2025
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool934207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/22/2025
Wild Ginger Restaurant99101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/22/2025
Peter's Sushi & Thai96330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/22/2025
Chick-Fil-A97330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/22/2025
Blue Coast Burrito994091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/22/2025
The Fainting Goat971143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/22/2025
Tony's Eat & Drink971000 Meridian Blvd STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/22/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel992001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
Southall Pool Bar1001994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here