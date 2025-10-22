Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 22, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel
|99
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Drakes Bar #2
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|The Manor House Grill Bar
|88
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Drakes Bar
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|The Manor House Grill
|83
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Drakes Restaurant
|96
|553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/21/2025
|Pueblo Real
|99
|1340 West Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394
|100
|438 Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Starbucks Coffee #8349
|100
|555 Coolsprings Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|The Well Coffeehouse
|97
|711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/21/2025
|Rose & Plum Living
|100
|615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Brightstone Inc
|99
|3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Strouds Barbeque
|85
|1010 Fulton Greer Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Waffle House #483
|99
|1312 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064-3041
|Food Service - Routine
|10/21/2025
|PIGMENT
|100
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/21/2025
|Nori Japan
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/20/2025
|Mr Crepe LLC
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd Unit 3040 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/20/2025
|China Experience
|96
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/20/2025
|DQ GRILL &CHILL
|99
|1108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Ground
|81
|1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Waldos Chicken and Beer
|98
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
|98
|1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/20/2025
|The Fainting Goat
|95
|1143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Grace Christian Academy Food
|100
|3279 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria
|100
|3265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Pyramids Cafe
|99
|330 Franklin Rd STE-135A-389 Franklin TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/20/2025
|El Taquito Mexican Food
|95
|3101 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|The Fainting Goat Second Floor
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Waldos Chicken and Beer Bar
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/20/2025
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|96
|1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Oakbrook Townhomes Pool
|98
|1000 Legion Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Oakbrook Townhomes Spa
|96
|1000 Legion Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/20/2025
|Salsa
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/18/2025
|The Member Grill
|100
|6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|10/17/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/17/2025
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|98
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/17/2025
|PBJ Day School
|Approval
|120 Werthan Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|10/17/2025
|Cafe India
|91
|101 International Dr STE-106 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/17/2025
|The Chile Burrito Co
|94
|330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/17/2025
|McAlisters Deli
|97
|330 Franklin Rd SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/17/2025
|Keriyaki Asian Cuisine
|99
|7180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/17/2025
|Sonic Drive In #4755
|97
|208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/17/2025
|Maddys Playhouse
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|10/17/2025
|McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|10/17/2025
|ML Rose AUX
|100
|3084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/17/2025
|Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
|90
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/17/2025
|Broadway Ink Tattoo
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/17/2025
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave N Suite C Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Sonic Drive In #2012
|99
|401 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Starbucks # 13987
|100
|4839 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Andys Frozen Custard
|96
|4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/16/2025
|McDonalds Of Cool Springs
|100
|1704 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/16/2025
|Grecian Pizzeria
|88
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Wendys
|97
|2050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/16/2025
|Troubadour Hot Tub-2
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Troubadour Hot Tub-1
|98
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Lilac- Little Learning Academy
|Approval
|3011 Harrah Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Patches Academy
|Approval
|3011 Longford Dr Ste 1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2
|98
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Troubadour Club Pool
|96
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/16/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/16/2025
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|98
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|10/16/2025
|Whiskey Fire Mobile
|98
|7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Brothers Bar
|100
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Loblolly Preschool Food
|100
|1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Primrose School of East Franklin
|100
|100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/15/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|100
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|10/15/2025
|Primrose East Franklin
|Approval
|100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Fairview High School FSE
|100
|1601 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Brothers
|97
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp
|98
|1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Monamie Coffee
|98
|7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|10/15/2025
|Farm Fresh Creamery
|96
|1861 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Jambox Sandwich
|99
|1311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts
|97
|2203 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|Menu Maker Catering & Events
|100
|102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|10/15/2025
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|10/15/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
