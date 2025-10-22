Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 22, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine10/21/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel99601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine10/21/2025
Drakes Bar #2100553 Cool Springs Blvd 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
The Manor House Grill Bar886200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Drakes Bar100553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
The Manor House Grill836200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Drakes Restaurant96553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up10/21/2025
Pueblo Real991340 West Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394100438 Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Starbucks Coffee #8349100555 Coolsprings Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
The Well Coffeehouse97711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up10/21/2025
Rose & Plum Living100615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Brightstone Inc993000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Strouds Barbeque851010 Fulton Greer Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
Waffle House #483991312 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064-3041Food Service - Routine10/21/2025
PIGMENT10099 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine10/21/2025
Nori Japan981800 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up10/20/2025
Mr Crepe LLC971800 Galleria Blvd Unit 3040 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up10/20/2025
China Experience961800 Galleria Blvd 3100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up10/20/2025
DQ GRILL &CHILL991108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Ground811409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Waldos Chicken and Beer981201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club981703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up10/20/2025
The Fainting Goat951143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Grace Christian Academy Food1003279 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria1003265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Pyramids Cafe99330 Franklin Rd STE-135A-389 Franklin TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up10/20/2025
El Taquito Mexican Food953101 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
The Fainting Goat Second Floor1001143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Waldos Chicken and Beer Bar1001201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/20/2025
Homewood Suites Pool1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/20/2025
MAA Cool Springs Pool961001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine10/20/2025
Oakbrook Townhomes Pool981000 Legion Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine10/20/2025
Oakbrook Townhomes Spa961000 Legion Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine10/20/2025
Salsa1001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/18/2025
The Member Grill1006376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine10/17/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine10/17/2025
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool983201 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine10/17/2025
PBJ Day SchoolApproval120 Werthan Circle Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities - Routine10/17/2025
Cafe India91101 International Dr STE-106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
The Chile Burrito Co94330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
McAlisters Deli97330 Franklin Rd SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
Keriyaki Asian Cuisine997180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
Sonic Drive In #475597208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
Maddys Playhouse1002001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine10/17/2025
McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity1004018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine10/17/2025
ML Rose AUX1003084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant905024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up10/17/2025
Broadway Ink Tattoo100595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine10/17/2025
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave N Suite C Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine10/16/2025
Sonic Drive In #201299401 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/16/2025
Starbucks # 139871004839 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine10/16/2025
Andys Frozen Custard964941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up10/16/2025
McDonalds Of Cool Springs1001704 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/16/2025
Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Follow-Up10/16/2025
Grecian Pizzeria882003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine10/16/2025
Wendys972050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up10/16/2025
Troubadour Hot Tub-2968000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine10/16/2025
Troubadour Hot Tub-1988000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine10/16/2025
Lilac- Little Learning AcademyApproval3011 Harrah Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities - Routine10/16/2025
Patches AcademyApproval3011 Longford Dr Ste 1 Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities - Routine10/16/2025
Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2988000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine10/16/2025
Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1968000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine10/16/2025
Troubadour Club Pool968000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine10/16/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool100200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/16/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine10/16/2025
The Everly at Historic Franklin98413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine10/16/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel98820 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine10/16/2025
Whiskey Fire Mobile987361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Brothers Bar1007240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Loblolly Preschool Food1001321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Primrose School of East Franklin100100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up10/15/2025
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine10/15/2025
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine10/15/2025
Harpeth River Oaks Spa1001000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up10/15/2025
Primrose East FranklinApproval100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities - Routine10/15/2025
Fairview High School FSE1001601 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Brothers977240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp981155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Monamie Coffee987028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up10/15/2025
Farm Fresh Creamery961861 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Jambox Sandwich991311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts972203 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
Menu Maker Catering & Events100102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine10/15/2025
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine10/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

