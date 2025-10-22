Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 22, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/21/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel 99 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 10/21/2025 Drakes Bar #2 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 The Manor House Grill Bar 88 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Drakes Bar 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 The Manor House Grill 83 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Drakes Restaurant 96 553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/21/2025 Pueblo Real 99 1340 West Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Starbucks Coffee Five Points # 8394 100 438 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Starbucks Coffee #8349 100 555 Coolsprings Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 The Well Coffeehouse 97 711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/21/2025 Rose & Plum Living 100 615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Brightstone Inc 99 3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Strouds Barbeque 85 1010 Fulton Greer Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 Waffle House #483 99 1312 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064-3041 Food Service - Routine 10/21/2025 PIGMENT 100 99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/21/2025 Nori Japan 98 1800 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/20/2025 Mr Crepe LLC 97 1800 Galleria Blvd Unit 3040 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/20/2025 China Experience 96 1800 Galleria Blvd 3100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/20/2025 DQ GRILL &CHILL 99 1108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Ground 81 1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Waldos Chicken and Beer 98 1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Nashville Golf And Athletic Club 98 1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/20/2025 The Fainting Goat 95 1143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Grace Christian Academy Food 100 3279 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria 100 3265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Pyramids Cafe 99 330 Franklin Rd STE-135A-389 Franklin TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/20/2025 El Taquito Mexican Food 95 3101 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 The Fainting Goat Second Floor 100 1143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Waldos Chicken and Beer Bar 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/20/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/20/2025 MAA Cool Springs Pool 96 1001 Midwood St Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/20/2025 Oakbrook Townhomes Pool 98 1000 Legion Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/20/2025 Oakbrook Townhomes Spa 96 1000 Legion Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/20/2025 Salsa 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/18/2025 The Member Grill 100 6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 10/17/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/17/2025 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 98 3201 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/17/2025 PBJ Day School Approval 120 Werthan Circle Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities - Routine 10/17/2025 Cafe India 91 101 International Dr STE-106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 The Chile Burrito Co 94 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 McAlisters Deli 97 330 Franklin Rd SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 Keriyaki Asian Cuisine 99 7180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 Sonic Drive In #4755 97 208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 Maddys Playhouse 100 2001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 10/17/2025 McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 10/17/2025 ML Rose AUX 100 3084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 Bayleaf Indian Restaurant 90 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/17/2025 Broadway Ink Tattoo 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/17/2025 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave N Suite C Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/16/2025 Sonic Drive In #2012 99 401 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/16/2025 Starbucks # 13987 100 4839 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 10/16/2025 Andys Frozen Custard 96 4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/16/2025 McDonalds Of Cool Springs 100 1704 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/16/2025 Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/16/2025 Grecian Pizzeria 88 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 10/16/2025 Wendys 97 2050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/16/2025 Troubadour Hot Tub-2 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/16/2025 Troubadour Hot Tub-1 98 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/16/2025 Lilac- Little Learning Academy Approval 3011 Harrah Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities - Routine 10/16/2025 Patches Academy Approval 3011 Longford Dr Ste 1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities - Routine 10/16/2025 Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-2 98 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/16/2025 Troubadour Cold Plunge Pool-1 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/16/2025 Troubadour Club Pool 96 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/16/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/16/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/16/2025 The Everly at Historic Franklin 98 413 Brick Path Lane Ln Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/16/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 10/16/2025 Whiskey Fire Mobile 98 7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Brothers Bar 100 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Loblolly Preschool Food 100 1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Primrose School of East Franklin 100 100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/15/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/15/2025 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 10/15/2025 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 100 1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 10/15/2025 Primrose East Franklin Approval 100 Creekstone Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities - Routine 10/15/2025 Fairview High School FSE 100 1601 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Brothers 97 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp 98 1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Monamie Coffee 98 7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/15/2025 Farm Fresh Creamery 96 1861 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Jambox Sandwich 99 1311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts 97 2203 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 Menu Maker Catering & Events 100 102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 10/15/2025 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 10/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

