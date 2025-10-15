Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 15, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Ugadi Indian Grill
|97
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2025
|Red Lobster #620
|96
|1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2025
|Ugadi Indian Grill Bar
|100
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites
|92
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/14/2025
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|93
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2025
|Sonic Drive-In #3704
|100
|7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Food
|100
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/14/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/13/2025
|Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/13/2025
|TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE
|98
|214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/13/2025
|Brentwood Young Childrens School
|Approval
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/13/2025
|Holy Family Catholic Church
|Approval
|9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/13/2025
|Hillsboro Elementary School
|98
|5412 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|10/13/2025
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|81
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/13/2025
|Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast
|97
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/13/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen
|99
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/13/2025
|The Country Boy
|85
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/13/2025
|Felix carnitas Y Birria
|100
|219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2025
|Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|97
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2025
|NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM
|100
|309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2025
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 1
|99
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2025
|The Well Coffeehouse
|82
|711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/10/2025
|Surefire Coffee Co.
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
|97
|1733 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|Cool Springs Sonic #4193
|100
|1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|94
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/10/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|96
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2025
|Cafe India
|62
|101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|McAlister's Deli
|85
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|Ching's Asain Bistro
|93
|188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|Pasta N Cream
|98
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/09/2025
|Sonic Drive In #4755
|90
|208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|98
|330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|The Chile Burrito Co.
|79
|330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/09/2025
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|90
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/09/2025
|The White Alligator
|97
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/09/2025
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill Bar
|100
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/08/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|90
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/08/2025
|W'lins
|98
|2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/08/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|93
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/08/2025
|Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool
|92
|2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/08/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|98
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/08/2025
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|84
|4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/08/2025
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|96
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/08/2025
|Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
|71
|1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/08/2025
|Subway #28363
|99
|4910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/08/2025
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
|100
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/08/2025
|Woodlands Amenity Pool
|92
|1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/08/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter