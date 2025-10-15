Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 15, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Ugadi Indian Grill 97 515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2025 Red Lobster #620 96 1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2025 Ugadi Indian Grill Bar 100 515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/14/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites 92 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 10/14/2025 La Tapatia -- Mobile 93 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/14/2025 Sonic Drive-In #3704 100 7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 10/14/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Food 100 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/14/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 100 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/13/2025 Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 100 5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/13/2025 TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE 98 214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/13/2025 Brentwood Young Childrens School Approval 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/13/2025 Holy Family Catholic Church Approval 9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/13/2025 Hillsboro Elementary School 98 5412 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 10/13/2025 The Rutledge Restaurant 81 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/13/2025 Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast 97 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/13/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen 99 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/13/2025 The Country Boy 85 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/13/2025 Felix carnitas Y Birria 100 219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/11/2025 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 97 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/10/2025 NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM 100 309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/10/2025 Just Love Coffee Mobile 1 99 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/10/2025 The Well Coffeehouse 82 711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/10/2025 Surefire Coffee Co. 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 97 1733 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Cool Springs Sonic #4193 100 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 94 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/10/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 96 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2025 Cafe India 62 101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 McAlister's Deli 85 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 Ching's Asain Bistro 93 188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 Pasta N Cream 98 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/09/2025 Sonic Drive In #4755 90 208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries 98 330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 The Chile Burrito Co. 79 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/09/2025 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 90 1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/09/2025 The White Alligator 97 230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/09/2025 Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill Bar 100 1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/08/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 90 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/08/2025 W'lins 98 2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 10/08/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Hotel 93 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 10/08/2025 Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool 92 2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 10/08/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 98 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/08/2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 84 4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/08/2025 Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool 96 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/08/2025 Nashville Golf And Athletic Club 71 1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/08/2025 Subway #28363 99 4910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/08/2025 Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill 100 1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/08/2025 Woodlands Amenity Pool 92 1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

