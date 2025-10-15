Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 15, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 8-15, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Ugadi Indian Grill97515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2025
Red Lobster #620961718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2025
Ugadi Indian Grill Bar100515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine10/14/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites927109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine10/14/2025
La Tapatia -- Mobile93111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/14/2025
Sonic Drive-In #37041007230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine10/14/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Food1007109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/14/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool100601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/13/2025
Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria1005412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/13/2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE98214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/13/2025
Brentwood Young Childrens SchoolApproval7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine10/13/2025
Holy Family Catholic ChurchApproval9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine10/13/2025
Hillsboro Elementary School985412 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064School Buildings Routine10/13/2025
The Rutledge Restaurant81105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/13/2025
Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast971738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/13/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen99601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/13/2025
The Country Boy854141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/13/2025
Felix carnitas Y Birria100219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/11/2025
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria973046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/10/2025
NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM100309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/10/2025
Just Love Coffee Mobile 1994816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/10/2025
The Well Coffeehouse82711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/10/2025
Surefire Coffee Co.1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2025
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts971733 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2025
Cool Springs Sonic #41931001718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/10/2025
Homewood Suites Pool942225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2025
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/10/2025
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/10/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool967001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2025
Cafe India62101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/09/2025
McAlister's Deli85330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Ching's Asain Bistro93188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Pasta N Cream981203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/09/2025
Sonic Drive In #475590208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries98330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
The Chile Burrito Co.79330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/09/2025
Harpeth River Oaks Spa901000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/09/2025
The White Alligator97230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/09/2025
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill Bar1001726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/08/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool90200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/08/2025
W'lins982105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/08/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Hotel93217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine10/08/2025
Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool922501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine10/08/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant98217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/08/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard844941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/08/2025
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool96107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/08/2025
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club711703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine10/08/2025
Subway #28363994910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/08/2025
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill1001726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/08/2025
Woodlands Amenity Pool921060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

