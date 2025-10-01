Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 1, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for September 24 to October 1, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Elks Lodge #72 98 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/30/2025 Frothy Monkey 97 125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/30/2025 Corelife Eatery 65 401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 J. Christophers 97 620 Frazier Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Jason's Deli 98 3065 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/30/2025 Connors Steak and Seafood 52 1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Martin's BBQ - Bar 100 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/30/2025 First Watch 99 4937 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Elks Lodge #72 Lounge 95 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Big Bad Breakfast 100 2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Extended Stay America #9701 90 680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 09/30/2025 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 09/30/2025 Just Love Coffee - McEwen 99 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins 94 1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Pizza Hut #4408 96 5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Southgate KinderCare Education Food 97 315 Southgate Court Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 09/30/2025 Wingstop 100 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/29/2025 Winstead Elementary School 100 4080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/29/2025 Pasta N Cream 93 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/29/2025 Ramsey Solutions 100 4920 Westway Park Blvd. Ste 150 Houston TX 77041 Food Service - Routine 09/29/2025 Whit's Frozen Custard 98 4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/29/2025 Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen 100 3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 09/29/2025 La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3 98 1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/29/2025 Bawarchi Biryani Point 92 625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/29/2025 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar 95 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/29/2025 Jackson National Life Cafeteria 100 300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 09/29/2025 Sad Girl Tattoos 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 09/29/2025 Divine Feminine Ink 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 09/29/2025 Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar 87 5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/29/2025 Crumbl Cookie 100 2051 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Page Middle School Cafeteria 100 6262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/25/2025 Chrysalis Modern Italian 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/25/2025 Domino's #6318 100 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Poke Bros Franklin Inc 98 430 Cool Spring Blvd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Pita Way 100 500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Kansha Japanese Express 99 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/25/2025 Truce Mobile 100 1431 Perrone Way Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Music City Permanent Makeup 100 8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 09/25/2025 Brentwood Academy Food 98 219 Granny White Pike Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Papa Johns #5466 100 2332 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Serrato's Steakhouse Bar 100 214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 McDonalds 96 hwy 100 106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Jingo Java 98 207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Taco Bell #22251 100 4936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 The Spot Burgers and Beers 100 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 09/25/2025 Nolensville High School 100 1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 09/24/2025 Greek Cafe # 3 95 115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/24/2025 Studio Ink 100 2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station TN 37179 Tattoo Studios - Routine 09/24/2025 BUMC Early Learning Center 100 309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 09/24/2025 Maple Street Biscuit Company 98 203 Franklin Rd. Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/24/2025 Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc. 97 4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/24/2025 Nolensville High Culinary Arts 100 1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/24/2025 Kali's Donuts & More 96 7186 Nolensville Rd Unit A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/24/2025 Music Hall/Pharmacy 100 332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/24/2025 Mooyah 98 213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 09/24/2025 Grays First Floor Bar 100 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/24/2025 Aha Indian Grill 92 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 09/24/2025 Whitney's Cookies 100 100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/24/2025 GRAYS on Main 98 332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/24/2025 Oakview Elem. School Food Service 100 2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 09/24/2025 BUMC Early Learning Center Approval 309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities - Routine 09/24/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email