Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 1, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for September 24 to October 1, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Elks Lodge #72
|98
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/30/2025
|Frothy Monkey
|97
|125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/30/2025
|Corelife Eatery
|65
|401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|J. Christophers
|97
|620 Frazier Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Jason's Deli
|98
|3065 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/30/2025
|Connors Steak and Seafood
|52
|1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Martin's BBQ - Bar
|100
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/30/2025
|First Watch
|99
|4937 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Elks Lodge #72 Lounge
|95
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Big Bad Breakfast
|100
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Extended Stay America #9701
|90
|680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|09/30/2025
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Just Love Coffee - McEwen
|99
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
|94
|1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Pizza Hut #4408
|96
|5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Southgate KinderCare Education Food
|97
|315 Southgate Court Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|09/30/2025
|Wingstop
|100
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Winstead Elementary School
|100
|4080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Pasta N Cream
|93
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Ramsey Solutions
|100
|4920 Westway Park Blvd. Ste 150 Houston TX 77041
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Whit's Frozen Custard
|98
|4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/29/2025
|Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen
|100
|3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3
|98
|1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/29/2025
|Bawarchi Biryani Point
|92
|625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/29/2025
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar
|95
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Jackson National Life Cafeteria
|100
|300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar
|87
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/29/2025
|Crumbl Cookie
|100
|2051 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Page Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/25/2025
|Chrysalis Modern Italian
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/25/2025
|Domino's #6318
|100
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Poke Bros Franklin Inc
|98
|430 Cool Spring Blvd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Pita Way
|100
|500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Kansha Japanese Express
|99
|4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/25/2025
|Truce Mobile
|100
|1431 Perrone Way Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Music City Permanent Makeup
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Brentwood Academy Food
|98
|219 Granny White Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Papa Johns #5466
|100
|2332 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Serrato's Steakhouse Bar
|100
|214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|McDonalds 96 hwy
|100
|106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Jingo Java
|98
|207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Taco Bell #22251
|100
|4936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|100
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|09/25/2025
|Nolensville High School
|100
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|09/24/2025
|Greek Cafe # 3
|95
|115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/24/2025
|Studio Ink
|100
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|09/24/2025
|BUMC Early Learning Center
|100
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|09/24/2025
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|98
|203 Franklin Rd. Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/24/2025
|Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc.
|97
|4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/24/2025
|Nolensville High Culinary Arts
|100
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/24/2025
|Kali's Donuts & More
|96
|7186 Nolensville Rd Unit A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/24/2025
|Music Hall/Pharmacy
|100
|332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/24/2025
|Mooyah
|98
|213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|09/24/2025
|Grays First Floor Bar
|100
|Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/24/2025
|Aha Indian Grill
|92
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|09/24/2025
|Whitney's Cookies
|100
|100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/24/2025
|GRAYS on Main
|98
|332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/24/2025
|Oakview Elem. School Food Service
|100
|2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|09/24/2025
|BUMC Early Learning Center
|Approval
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|09/24/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
