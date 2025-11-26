Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 26, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 19-26, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine94127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2025
Koi Sushi and Thai93102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Karrington Rowe99330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/25/2025
Snow Joy Mobile100147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Mellow Mushroom99317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/25/2025
TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN981346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/25/2025
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.1001310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site1002714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Mccreary's Irish Pub98414 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Camp Marymount FSE991318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Ginger Pig Food Truck100216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant83120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Cano's981514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up11/24/2025
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Tattoo Studios Routine11/24/2025
Camp Marymount FSE981318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Organized Campgrounds Routine11/24/2025
The Heritage At Brentwood89900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/24/2025
Bar-B-Cutie961203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2025
Shogun951683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Bistro992001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/21/2025
DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok961113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool961001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2025
IMT Residential LLC East Pool96201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2025
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/21/2025
Circa981549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit1007208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Bawarchi Biryani Point100625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #192100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2025
Chang Spicy Hot Pot961113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Newport Station Amenity Pool901635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2025
Faxon's Hatchet House1003015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine11/21/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2025
The Eastern Peak981175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/21/2025
Smith KindergartenApproval410 Battle Ave. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine11/21/2025
IMT Residential LLC West Pool98101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes100330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Salsa Franklin Taco #31001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Mad For Galbi987340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Waldo's Chicken & Beer98108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
J. Alexander Restaurant1001721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
TennSkin100443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/20/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #21001010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 31001002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes99535 Cool Springs Blvd 110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Amerigo1001656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/20/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #11001010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/20/2025
Outback Steakhouse #43121008005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/20/2025
LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA100117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/20/2025
Homestead Manor Kitchen984683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine11/19/2025
La Tapatia Mobile #297111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar100545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant95545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Frizos Beauty1007105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025
Mooyah981560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Franklin Marriott Hotel99700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine11/19/2025
Mockingbird Theater94230 Franklin Rd. Bldg. 6 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Etch Restaurant-Franklin99230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Neighbors of Franklin1004031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Neighbors of Franklin Bar1004031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/19/2025
Etch Bar-Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Sakura Franklin INC94595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/19/2025
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine11/19/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

