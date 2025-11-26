Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 26, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 19-26, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine
|94
|127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2025
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|93
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Karrington Rowe
|99
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/25/2025
|Snow Joy Mobile
|100
|147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Mellow Mushroom
|99
|317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN
|98
|1346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/25/2025
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.
|100
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
|100
|2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Mccreary's Irish Pub
|98
|414 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Camp Marymount FSE
|99
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Ginger Pig Food Truck
|100
|216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant
|83
|120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Cano's
|98
|1514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/24/2025
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/24/2025
|Camp Marymount FSE
|98
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|11/24/2025
|The Heritage At Brentwood
|89
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/24/2025
|Bar-B-Cutie
|96
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2025
|Shogun
|95
|1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Bistro
|99
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok
|96
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|96
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2025
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|96
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2025
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/21/2025
|Circa
|98
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit
|100
|7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Bawarchi Biryani Point
|100
|625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|92
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2025
|Chang Spicy Hot Pot
|96
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Newport Station Amenity Pool
|90
|1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2025
|Faxon's Hatchet House
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|11/21/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2025
|The Eastern Peak
|98
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/21/2025
|Smith Kindergarten
|Approval
|410 Battle Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/21/2025
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|98
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Salsa Franklin Taco #3
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Mad For Galbi
|98
|7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Waldo's Chicken & Beer
|98
|108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|TennSkin
|100
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/20/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 3
|100
|1002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|99
|535 Cool Springs Blvd 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Amerigo
|100
|1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/20/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/20/2025
|Outback Steakhouse #4312
|100
|8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA
|100
|117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/20/2025
|Homestead Manor Kitchen
|98
|4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|97
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar
|100
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant
|95
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
|Mooyah
|98
|1560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Franklin Marriott Hotel
|99
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/19/2025
|Mockingbird Theater
|94
|230 Franklin Rd. Bldg. 6 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Etch Restaurant-Franklin
|99
|230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Neighbors of Franklin
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Neighbors of Franklin Bar
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/19/2025
|Etch Bar-Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Sakura Franklin INC
|94
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/19/2025
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/19/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
