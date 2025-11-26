Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 26, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 19-26, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine 94 127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2025 Koi Sushi and Thai 93 102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Karrington Rowe 99 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/25/2025 Snow Joy Mobile 100 147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Mellow Mushroom 99 317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN 98 1346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/25/2025 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv. 100 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site 100 2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Mccreary's Irish Pub 98 414 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Camp Marymount FSE 99 1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Ginger Pig Food Truck 100 216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant 83 120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Cano's 98 1514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 11/24/2025 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/24/2025 Camp Marymount FSE 98 1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Organized Campgrounds Routine 11/24/2025 The Heritage At Brentwood 89 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/24/2025 Bar-B-Cutie 96 1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2025 Shogun 95 1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Bistro 99 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok 96 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 96 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2025 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 96 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2025 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/21/2025 Circa 98 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit 100 7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Bawarchi Biryani Point 100 625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 92 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2025 Chang Spicy Hot Pot 96 1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Newport Station Amenity Pool 90 1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2025 Faxon's Hatchet House 100 3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 11/21/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2025 The Eastern Peak 98 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/21/2025 Smith Kindergarten Approval 410 Battle Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/21/2025 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 98 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Salsa Franklin Taco #3 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Mad For Galbi 98 7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Waldo's Chicken & Beer 98 108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 J. Alexander Restaurant 100 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 TennSkin 100 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/20/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 3 100 1002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 99 535 Cool Springs Blvd 110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Amerigo 100 1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/20/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/20/2025 Outback Steakhouse #4312 100 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA 100 117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/20/2025 Homestead Manor Kitchen 98 4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 La Tapatia Mobile #2 97 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar 100 545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant 95 545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Frizos Beauty 100 7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025 Mooyah 98 1560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Franklin Marriott Hotel 99 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 11/19/2025 Mockingbird Theater 94 230 Franklin Rd. Bldg. 6 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Etch Restaurant-Franklin 99 230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Neighbors of Franklin 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Neighbors of Franklin Bar 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/19/2025 Etch Bar-Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Sakura Franklin INC 94 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/19/2025 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/19/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email