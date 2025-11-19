Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 19, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|97
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|Chilis Grill & Bar
|99
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|Cork and Cow Restaurant
|98
|403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|Bricktop's Restaurant
|98
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|Churchill's
|100
|7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Elevate Tattoos Inc
|100
|1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/18/2025
|Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
|100
|6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|11/18/2025
|Fayzano's Pizza
|97
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/18/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2025
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/17/2025
|Chang Spicy Hot Pot
|91
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Kimbro's Cafe
|99
|214 S. Margin St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Bonefish Grill
|99
|3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Buca Di Beppo Lounge
|100
|1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar
|99
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|J Alexander Restaurant Lounge
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville
|98
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/17/2025
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|70
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Buca Di Beppo
|97
|1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/17/2025
|Circa
|83
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|97
|4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
|97
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|96
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2025
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Teen Center
|Approval
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/14/2025
|The Daily Dish
|99
|2205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2025
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2025
|Circa Bar
|100
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|98
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2025
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2025
|Home 2 Suites
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/14/2025
|Williamson Co. Juvenile Det. Ctr.
|0 Approval
|408 Century Court Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/14/2025
|Great Wall Of China
|95
|2176 Hillsboro Rd. STE 132 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/14/2025
|Hammer and Nails Bar
|100
|1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|11/14/2025
|Jonathan's Grille
|99
|7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Jonathan's Grille Bar
|100
|7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|The Landings Pool
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|100
|113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Residence Inn Resturant
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/13/2025
|Dickeys Barbecue Pit
|100
|8113 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA STE-1900 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|11/13/2025
|Foreshadowing Fox Roasters Mobile
|100
|7509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2025
|J J's Wine Bar Restaurant
|100
|206 East Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/13/2025
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/13/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|100
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2025
|Simply Living Life Commissary
|100
|1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|87
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Whiskey Creek Coffee Company
|100
|1908 Hamilton Circle Spring Hill TN Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen
|95
|1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Battleground Tattoo
|100
|5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/12/2025
|Sportman's Lodge Taven & Bar
|100
|1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen
|97
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Red Pony Restaurant
|99
|408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Woodhouse Spa Kitchen
|99
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|Whataburger
|96
|5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/12/2025
|1799 Kitchen & Bar Room
|99
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
|Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)
|100
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/12/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
