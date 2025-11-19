Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 19, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Waldo's Chicken and Beer 97 7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 98 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 Chilis Grill & Bar 99 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 Cork and Cow Restaurant 98 403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 Bricktop's Restaurant 98 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 Churchill's 100 7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 Elevate Tattoos Inc 100 1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/18/2025 Bubble Pop Tea Mobile 100 6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 11/18/2025 Fayzano's Pizza 97 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/18/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2025 Churchill's 100 7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/17/2025 Chang Spicy Hot Pot 91 1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Kimbro's Cafe 99 214 S. Margin St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Bonefish Grill 99 3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Buca Di Beppo Lounge 100 1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar 99 7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 J Alexander Restaurant Lounge 100 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 Mojo's Tacos Nolensville 98 7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 11/17/2025 J. Alexander Restaurant 70 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Buca Di Beppo 97 1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 Circa 83 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 97 4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 97 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Divine Feminine Ink 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/14/2025 Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar 99 7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 11/17/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 96 900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2025 Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup 100 7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/14/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2025 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 97 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Teen Center Approval 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/14/2025 The Daily Dish 99 2205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2025 Divine Feminine Ink 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/14/2025 Circa Bar 100 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 98 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 97 4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2025 Circa 83 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Home 2 Suites 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Sad Girl Tattoos 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/14/2025 Williamson Co. Juvenile Det. Ctr. 0 Approval 408 Century Court Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/14/2025 Great Wall Of China 95 2176 Hillsboro Rd. STE 132 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2025 Hammer and Nails Bar 100 1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 11/14/2025 Waffle House 98 3048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Jonathan's Grille 99 7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Jonathan's Grille Bar 100 7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 The Landings Pool 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Jiving Turkey Food Truck 100 113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Waffle House 98 3048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Jonathan's Grille 99 7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Jonathan's Grille Bar 100 7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 The Landings Pool 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Jiving Turkey Food Truck 100 113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Residence Inn Resturant 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/13/2025 Dickeys Barbecue Pit 100 8113 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA STE-1900 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 11/13/2025 Foreshadowing Fox Roasters Mobile 100 7509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Northwood Ravin Spa 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2025 J J's Wine Bar Restaurant 100 206 East Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/13/2025 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/13/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 100 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2025 Simply Living Life Commissary 100 1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 La Tapatia Mobile #2 87 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Whiskey Creek Coffee Company 100 1908 Hamilton Circle Spring Hill TN Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen 95 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Battleground Tattoo 100 5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2025 Sportman's Lodge Taven & Bar 100 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen 97 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant 100 9681 Concord Rd. La Tapatia Mobile #2 87 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Whiskey Creek Coffee Company 100 1908 Hamilton Circle Spring Hill TN Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen 95 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 Battleground Tattoo 100 5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/12/2025 Sportman's Lodge Taven & Bar 100 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room 99 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile) 100 6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/12/2025 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room 99 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025 Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile) 100 6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/12/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

