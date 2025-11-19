Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 19, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Waldo's Chicken and Beer977010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant989150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
Chilis Grill & Bar997083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
Cork and Cow Restaurant98403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
Bricktop's Restaurant981576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
Elevate Tattoos Inc1001804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine11/18/2025
Bubble Pop Tea Mobile1006462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine11/18/2025
Fayzano's Pizza97116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/18/2025
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2025
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/17/2025
Chang Spicy Hot Pot911113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Kimbro's Cafe99214 S. Margin St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Bonefish Grill993010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Buca Di Beppo Lounge1001722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/17/2025
J Alexander Restaurant Lounge1001721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/17/2025
Mojo's Tacos Nolensville987263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up11/17/2025
J. Alexander Restaurant701721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Buca Di Beppo971722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/17/2025
Circa831549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe974091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine11/14/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool96900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2025
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup1007116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135Tattoo Studios Routine11/14/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Teen CenterApproval8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine11/14/2025
The Daily Dish992205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2025
Circa Bar1001549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine11/14/2025
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool981116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2025
Home 2 Suites100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/14/2025
Sad Girl Tattoos1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine11/14/2025
Williamson Co. Juvenile Det. Ctr.0 Approval408 Century Court Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine11/14/2025
Great Wall Of China952176 Hillsboro Rd. STE 132 Franklin TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2025
Hammer and Nails Bar1001025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine11/14/2025
Residence Inn Resturant1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine11/13/2025
Dickeys Barbecue Pit1008113 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA STE-1900 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/13/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine11/13/2025
Foreshadowing Fox Roasters Mobile1007509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Northwood Ravin Spa1004018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2025
J J's Wine Bar Restaurant100206 East Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/13/2025
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine11/13/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool1007109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/13/2025
Simply Living Life Commissary1001710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/12/2025
La Tapatia Mobile #287111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Whiskey Creek Coffee Company1001908 Hamilton Circle Spring Hill TN Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen951640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up11/12/2025
Battleground Tattoo1005226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine11/12/2025
Sportman's Lodge Taven & Bar1001640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/12/2025
1799 Kitchen & Bar Room99130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine11/12/2025
Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)1006990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine11/12/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

