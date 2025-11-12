Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 12, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 5-12, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|O' Be Joyful
|98
|328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/10/2025
|West Coast Taco
|97
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/10/2025
|VFW Post 4893
|100
|101 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/10/2025
|Uncle Julio's Mexican Bar
|100
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|11/10/2025
|O'Be Joyful Bar
|100
|328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/10/2025
|Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Bar
|98
|1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/10/2025
|Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant
|98
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/10/2025
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
|99
|7087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/10/2025
|DREAMARTZ
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 18 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/10/2025
|Gary's Place Bar
|99
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool
|96
|7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Mama's Java Cafe
|99
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|ZZZ BBQ
|100
|3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Residence Inn Resturant
|95
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Culamar LLC Bar
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|98
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant
|96
|7177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/07/2025
|The Landings Pool
|92
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Culamar LLC
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Residence Inn Bar
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|90
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Sakura Franklin INC
|79
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Just Love Coffee Cart
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar
|100
|99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Los Primos Mobile
|95
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Mobile
|99
|7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344
|98
|320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344 Bar
|100
|320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Primrose Beauty Studio
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/06/2025
|The Raven
|100
|330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|96
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Home 2 Suites
|91
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Catering & Events By Suzetta
|100
|104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Chill Spot
|96
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Whataburger
|77
|5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Health Sushi
|100
|600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Ice Point Cafe
|93
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/05/2025
|Troubadour Comfort Station 1
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Troubadour Comfort Station 2
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Troubadour Employee Kitchen
|99
|8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels
|100
|7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool
|98
|4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Jimmy John's #4256
|100
|1025 Southwalk Drive Nolensville TN USA STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
|98
|1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
