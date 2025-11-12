Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 12, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 5-12, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date O' Be Joyful 98 328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/10/2025 West Coast Taco 97 1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/10/2025 VFW Post 4893 100 101 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/10/2025 Uncle Julio's Mexican Bar 100 209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 11/10/2025 O'Be Joyful Bar 100 328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/10/2025 Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Bar 98 1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/10/2025 Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant 98 209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/10/2025 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers 99 7087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/10/2025 DREAMARTZ 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 18 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 11/10/2025 Gary's Place Bar 99 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/07/2025 Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool 96 7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/07/2025 Mama's Java Cafe 99 305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/07/2025 ZZZ BBQ 100 3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 Residence Inn Resturant 95 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 Culamar LLC Bar 100 99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/07/2025 Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant 96 7177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/07/2025 The Landings Pool 92 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/07/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/07/2025 Culamar LLC 100 99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 Residence Inn Bar 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 90 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/07/2025 Sakura Franklin INC 79 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 Just Love Coffee Cart 100 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar 100 99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/07/2025 Los Primos Mobile 95 1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Mojo's Tacos Mobile 99 7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 11/06/2025 Buffalo Wild Wings #344 98 320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 11/06/2025 Buffalo Wild Wings #344 Bar 100 320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 11/06/2025 Primrose Beauty Studio 100 8105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 11/06/2025 The Raven 100 330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 11/06/2025 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai 96 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Home 2 Suites 91 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 11/06/2025 Catering & Events By Suzetta 100 104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Chill Spot 96 330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/06/2025 Whataburger 77 5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 11/06/2025 Health Sushi 100 600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 11/06/2025 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 11/06/2025 Ice Point Cafe 93 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 11/05/2025 Troubadour Comfort Station 1 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Troubadour Comfort Station 2 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Troubadour Employee Kitchen 99 8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels 100 7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool 98 4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/05/2025 Jimmy John's #4256 100 1025 Southwalk Drive Nolensville TN USA STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Brixx Wood Fired Pizza 98 1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

