Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 12, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 5-12, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
O' Be Joyful98328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/10/2025
West Coast Taco971511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/10/2025
VFW Post 4893100101 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/10/2025
Uncle Julio's Mexican Bar100209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine11/10/2025
O'Be Joyful Bar100328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/10/2025
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Bar981550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up11/10/2025
Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant98209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up11/10/2025
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers997087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up11/10/2025
DREAMARTZ1001113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 18 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine11/10/2025
Gary's Place Bar992001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up11/07/2025
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool967141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine11/07/2025
Mama's Java Cafe99305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up11/07/2025
ZZZ BBQ1003237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Residence Inn Resturant958078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Culamar LLC Bar10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
TownPlace Suites Pool987153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine11/07/2025
Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant967177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up11/07/2025
The Landings Pool921505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine11/07/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine11/07/2025
Culamar LLC10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Residence Inn Bar1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool907109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine11/07/2025
Sakura Franklin INC79595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Just Love Coffee Cart1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar10099 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Los Primos Mobile951203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up11/06/2025
Mojo's Tacos Mobile997263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings #34498320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings #344 Bar100320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Primrose Beauty Studio1008105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine11/06/2025
The Raven100330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai96203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up11/06/2025
Home 2 Suites91107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine11/06/2025
Catering & Events By Suzetta100104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up11/06/2025
Chill Spot96330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up11/06/2025
Whataburger775004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Health Sushi100600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Kara Sanchez Beauty100140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine11/06/2025
Ice Point Cafe931113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up11/05/2025
Troubadour Comfort Station 11008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Troubadour Comfort Station 21008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Troubadour Employee Kitchen998000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels1007906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool984000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine11/05/2025
Jimmy John's #42561001025 Southwalk Drive Nolensville TN USA STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza981550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine11/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

