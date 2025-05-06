Health Scores: Williamson County for May 6, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 29 to May 6, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|72
|603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/05/2025
|West Coast Taco
|86
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/05/2025
|The Coffee Shop
|98
|144 Second N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Loblolly Daycare
|Approval
|1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|05/05/2025
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495
|99
|269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/05/2025
|Surefire Coffee Co.
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/05/2025
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|100
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/05/2025
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|Approval
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/05/2025
|Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|94
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/02/2025
|O' Be Joyful
|99
|328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/02/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|100
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/02/2025
|Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts
|92
|2203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|June Lake Amenity Pool
|100
|900 Deep Creek Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Franklin Social
|100
|231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|85
|4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|98
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Tio Fun AUX
|99
|901 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|The Poki
|97
|119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/01/2025
|Hilton Suite Restaurant
|99
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Tio Fun
|97
|901 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Hilton Suites Hotel
|95
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|05/01/2025
|Gary's Place Bar
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Simply Living Life Mobile #2
|100
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Gary's Place
|92
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Waffle House
|100
|3048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)
|100
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Kansha Japanese Express
|95
|4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189
|100
|1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|First Watch #401
|99
|1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/30/2025
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood
|93
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool
|96
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/30/2025
|The Rutledge - Bar
|86
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|100
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Fayzano's Pizza
|92
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Golden Chopsticks
|97
|1441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food
|100
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Simply Living Life Commissary
|100
|1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/30/2025
|Little Hats Italian Market
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|Buca Di Beppo
|97
|1722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|Bradleys Food Truck
|100
|1505 Pear Tree Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Ground Food Truck
|99
|1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs
|97
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|80
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Bradleys Food Truck #2
|100
|1505 Pear Tree Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Little Hats Italian Market Bar
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|Holy Guacamole FMFU
|100
|1115 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|92
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|BB's BBQ
|95
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/29/2025
|Sakura Franklin INC
|79
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/29/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
