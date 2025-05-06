Health Scores: Williamson County for May 6, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 29 to May 6, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant72603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/05/2025
West Coast Taco861511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/05/2025
The Coffee Shop98144 Second N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/05/2025
Loblolly DaycareApproval1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Child Care Facilities - Routine05/05/2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 149599269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up05/05/2025
Surefire Coffee Co.1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up05/05/2025
The Goddard School Of Brentwood100110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/05/2025
The Goddard School Of BrentwoodApproval110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities - Routine05/05/2025
Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/05/2025
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria943046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up05/02/2025
O' Be Joyful99328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up05/02/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing100400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/02/2025
Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts922203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
June Lake Amenity Pool100900 Deep Creek Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine05/01/2025
Franklin Social100231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe854091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Koi Sushi and Thai98102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Tio Fun AUX99901 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
The Poki97119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up05/01/2025
Hilton Suite Restaurant999000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Tio Fun97901 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/01/2025
Hilton Suites Hotel959000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels - Routine05/01/2025
Gary's Place Bar1002001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Simply Living Life Mobile #21006990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Gary's Place922001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Waffle House1003048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)1006990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Kansha Japanese Express954910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
Taco Bell Of Franklin #41891001208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
First Watch #401991000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/30/2025
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood935107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels - Routine04/30/2025
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool965107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/30/2025
The Rutledge - Bar86105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
The Rutledge Restaurant100105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Fayzano's Pizza92116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Golden Chopsticks971441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food1005107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Simply Living Life Commissary1001710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/30/2025
Little Hats Italian Market100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
Buca Di Beppo971722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
Bradleys Food Truck1001505 Pear Tree Cir. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Bar989150 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Ground Food Truck991409 West Main Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs971634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant809150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Bradleys Food Truck #21001505 Pear Tree Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Little Hats Italian Market Bar100980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
Holy Guacamole FMFU1001115 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine04/29/2025
La Tapatia -- Mobile92111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
BB's BBQ95228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/29/2025
Sakura Franklin INC79595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

