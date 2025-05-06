Health Scores: Williamson County for May 6, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 29 to May 6, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant 72 603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/05/2025 West Coast Taco 86 1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/05/2025 The Coffee Shop 98 144 Second N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/05/2025 Loblolly Daycare Approval 1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Child Care Facilities - Routine 05/05/2025 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495 99 269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/05/2025 Surefire Coffee Co. 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/05/2025 The Goddard School Of Brentwood 100 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/05/2025 The Goddard School Of Brentwood Approval 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities - Routine 05/05/2025 Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/05/2025 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 94 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/02/2025 O' Be Joyful 99 328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/02/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 100 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/02/2025 Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts 92 2203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 June Lake Amenity Pool 100 900 Deep Creek Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/01/2025 Franklin Social 100 231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 85 4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Koi Sushi and Thai 98 102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Tio Fun AUX 99 901 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 The Poki 97 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/01/2025 Hilton Suite Restaurant 99 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Tio Fun 97 901 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/01/2025 Hilton Suites Hotel 95 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels - Routine 05/01/2025 Gary's Place Bar 100 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Simply Living Life Mobile #2 100 6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Gary's Place 92 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Waffle House 100 3048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile) 100 6990 Moores Lane Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Kansha Japanese Express 95 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189 100 1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 First Watch #401 99 1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/30/2025 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood 93 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels - Routine 04/30/2025 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool 96 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/30/2025 The Rutledge - Bar 86 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 The Rutledge Restaurant 100 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Fayzano's Pizza 92 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Golden Chopsticks 97 1441 New Hwy 96 West Ste 11 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food 100 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Simply Living Life Commissary 100 1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/30/2025 Little Hats Italian Market 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 Buca Di Beppo 97 1722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 Bradleys Food Truck 100 1505 Pear Tree Cir. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Bar 98 9150 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Ground Food Truck 99 1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs 97 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 80 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Bradleys Food Truck #2 100 1505 Pear Tree Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Little Hats Italian Market Bar 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 Holy Guacamole FMFU 100 1115 Davenport Blvd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025 La Tapatia -- Mobile 92 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 BB's BBQ 95 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/29/2025 Sakura Franklin INC 79 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

