Health Scores: Williamson County for May 27, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 20-27, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Annecy Pool 98 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 August Park Pool 96 1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Bheema Indian Cuisine 89 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 05/22/2026 Bridgemore Pool 2 96 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool 98 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Bridgemore Village Pool 98 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool 98 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 Burtonwood Community Pool 98 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool 94 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Campbell Station East (Right) Pool 96 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Campbell Station West (Left) Pool 94 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 100 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Cracker Barrel #134 98 4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 05/22/2026 Crowne Point Kiddie Pool 96 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Crowne Point Swimming Pool 96 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Crush Yard Bar 100 330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood Tennessee 37027 Food Service 05/26/2026 Crush Yard Food 100 330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 05/26/2026 Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill 96 2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 05/21/2026 Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill Bar 100 2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 05/21/2026 Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool 100 501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Fieldstone Farms Concession 100 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 05/21/2026 Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool 98 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Fieldstone Farms Pool 100 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool 97 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool 99 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Gary's Place 82 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 05/22/2026 Gary's Place Bar 100 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 05/22/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 05/21/2026 Hardison Hills Pool 100 1101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool 100 806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville TN 37221 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe 98 650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 05/20/2026 Indian Springs Pool 91 Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Tattoo Studios 05/21/2026 Isshin Japanese 95 2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 05/21/2026 Just Love Coffee Cart 100 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 05/22/2026 Koi Sushi and Thai 96 102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 05/22/2026 La Tapatia Mobile #2 90 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 05/21/2026 Lines By Lo 100 8105 Moores Ln STE-900 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 05/20/2026 Lochridge Pool 96 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Magnolia Place Apartments Pool 96 813 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 96 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Old Natchez Country Club Pool 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Old Natchez Country Club Pool Grill 99 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service 05/26/2026 Perry's Steakhouse and Grille 98 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 05/20/2026 Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin 98 179 Royal Oaks Blvd. STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool 96 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Silver Stream Farm Pool 90 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool 90 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 Spring Hill Place Pool 90 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 Stream Valley Pool 100 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Summerlyn Pool 94 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Sweethaven Mobile 100 1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 05/22/2026 Telfair Community Pool 89 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Temple Hills Club 98 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 98 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill 99 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 05/26/2026 The Whitney 98 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Troubadour Fitness Bar 100 8400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service 05/20/2026 Troubadour Fitness club Kitchen 100 8400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service 05/20/2026 Truce 100 1809 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 05/26/2026 Urban Air Franklin LLC 100 1735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 05/26/2026 Viera Cool Springs Pool #1 98 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 Viera Cool Springs Pool #3 96 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool 98 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Wade's Grove Pool 96 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026 Whistle Stop Farms Pool 100 2200 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 05/26/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.