Health Scores: Williamson County for May 27, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 20-27, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Annecy Pool
|98
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|August Park Pool
|96
|1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Bheema Indian Cuisine
|89
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Bridgemore Pool 2
|96
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool
|98
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Bridgemore Village Pool
|98
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool
|98
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|Burtonwood Community Pool
|98
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool
|94
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Campbell Station East (Right) Pool
|96
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Campbell Station West (Left) Pool
|94
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool
|100
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Cracker Barrel #134
|98
|4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Crowne Point Kiddie Pool
|96
|2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Crowne Point Swimming Pool
|96
|2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Crush Yard Bar
|100
|330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood Tennessee 37027
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Crush Yard Food
|100
|330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill
|96
|2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill Bar
|100
|2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool
|100
|501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Fieldstone Farms Concession
|100
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool
|98
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Fieldstone Farms Pool
|100
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool
|97
|1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool
|99
|1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Gary's Place
|82
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Gary's Place Bar
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Hardison Hills Pool
|100
|1101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool
|100
|806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville TN 37221
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe
|98
|650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|05/20/2026
|Indian Springs Pool
|91
|Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios
|05/21/2026
|Isshin Japanese
|95
|2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Just Love Coffee Cart
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|96
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|90
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Lines By Lo
|100
|8105 Moores Ln STE-900 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|05/20/2026
|Lochridge Pool
|96
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Magnolia Place Apartments Pool
|96
|813 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|96
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool Grill
|99
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
|98
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|05/20/2026
|Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
|98
|179 Royal Oaks Blvd. STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool
|96
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|90
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool
|90
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|Spring Hill Place Pool
|90
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|Stream Valley Pool
|100
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Summerlyn Pool
|94
|305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Sweethaven Mobile
|100
|1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|05/22/2026
|Telfair Community Pool
|89
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Temple Hills Club
|98
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|98
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill
|99
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|The Whitney
|98
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Troubadour Fitness Bar
|100
|8400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service
|05/20/2026
|Troubadour Fitness club Kitchen
|100
|8400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service
|05/20/2026
|Truce
|100
|1809 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Urban Air Franklin LLC
|100
|1735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #1
|98
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #3
|96
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool
|98
|999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Wade's Grove Pool
|96
|999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
|Whistle Stop Farms Pool
|100
|2200 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|05/26/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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