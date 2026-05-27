Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for May 27, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for May 27, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 20-27, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Annecy Pool981064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools05/22/2026
August Park Pool961448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Bheema Indian Cuisine895024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service05/22/2026
Bridgemore Pool 2962521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool982521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Bridgemore Village Pool982521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool982939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/20/2026
Burtonwood Community Pool982939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/20/2026
Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool944001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Campbell Station East (Right) Pool964001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Campbell Station West (Left) Pool944001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool1003008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Cracker Barrel #134984210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064Food Service05/22/2026
Crowne Point Kiddie Pool962800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Crowne Point Swimming Pool962800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Crush Yard Bar100330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood Tennessee 37027Food Service05/26/2026
Crush Yard Food100330 Franklin Rd 150A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service05/26/2026
Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill962239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service05/21/2026
Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill Bar1002239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service05/21/2026
Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool100501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Fieldstone Farms Concession1001530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Food Service05/21/2026
Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool981530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Fieldstone Farms Pool1001530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool971010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool991010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Gary's Place822001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service05/22/2026
Gary's Place Bar1002001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service05/22/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Food Service05/21/2026
Hardison Hills Pool1001101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool100806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville TN 37221Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe98650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067Food Service05/20/2026
Indian Springs Pool91Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Tattoo Studios05/21/2026
Isshin Japanese952080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service05/21/2026
Just Love Coffee Cart1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service05/22/2026
Koi Sushi and Thai96102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service05/22/2026
La Tapatia Mobile #290111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service05/21/2026
Lines By Lo1008105 Moores Ln STE-900 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios05/20/2026
Lochridge Pool962384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Magnolia Place Apartments Pool96813 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/20/2026
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool9610000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Old Natchez Country Club Pool100115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Old Natchez Country Club Pool Grill99115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069Food Service05/26/2026
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille985028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service05/20/2026
Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin98179 Royal Oaks Blvd. STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools05/21/2026
Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool962401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Silver Stream Farm Pool902401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool901306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/20/2026
Spring Hill Place Pool901306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/20/2026
Stream Valley Pool1001021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Summerlyn Pool94305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Sweethaven Mobile1001015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064Food Service05/22/2026
Telfair Community Pool891121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Temple Hills Club986376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools05/26/2026
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool987732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools05/26/2026
The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill999681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service05/26/2026
The Whitney98113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Troubadour Fitness Bar1008400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service05/20/2026
Troubadour Fitness club Kitchen1008400 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service05/20/2026
Truce1001809 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service05/26/2026
Urban Air Franklin LLC1001735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067Food Service05/26/2026
Viera Cool Springs Pool #198300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools05/20/2026
Viera Cool Springs Pool #396300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools05/20/2026
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool98999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Wade's Grove Pool96999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools05/26/2026
Whistle Stop Farms Pool1002200 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools05/26/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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