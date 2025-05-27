Health Scores: Williamson County for May 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 20-27, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressCity State ZIPTypeDate
Newport Commons Pool100P.O. Box 2000Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/23/2025
The Grove Lap Pool906200 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
The Grove Resort Pool866200 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
Indian Springs Pool94Indian Springs CondominiumsFranklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/23/2025
The Sport Center Grille Bar1006200 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine05/23/2025
Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit1007208 Wallace RdFairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine05/23/2025
Tiny Little Donuts981203 Murfreesboro RdFranklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/23/2025
The Sport Center Grille1006200 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine05/23/2025
1799 Kitchen & Bar Room84130 2nd Ave NFranklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/22/2025
1799 Lounge99130 2nd Ave NFranklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/22/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #11001010 Murfreesboro RdFranklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/22/2025
Reeds Vale Pool1007901 Halewood DrCollege Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Garcia's981113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106 #153Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/22/2025
Taqueria Jalisco97595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up05/22/2025
Mad For Galbi937340 Nolensville road suite 105Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up05/22/2025
Falls Grove Community Pool98Falls Grove DriveCollege Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool98806 Red Tanager CtNashville TN 37221Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool98169 Sedona Woods TrailNolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Laurelbrooke Pool981180 Waterstone Blvd.Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel992225 East McEwen DriveFranklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine05/22/2025
Summerlyn Pool88305 Summerlyn DriveNolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool96Falls Grove DriveCollege Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool981180 Waterstone Blvd.Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine05/22/2025
The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool9819 Governors WayBrentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
The Eastern Peak Bar1001175 Meridian Blvd STE-106Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
The Lodge at Deer Run963845 Perkins RoadThompsons Stn TN 37179Bed and Breakfast - Routine05/21/2025
Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool1004121 Golf Club LaneFranklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/21/2025
Deer Run-The Brookside Barn1003845 Perkins Rd.Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen1009681 Concord Rd.Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
The Governors Club POA Pool9819 Governors WayBrentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/21/2025
The Governors Club - Mens Lounge1009681 Concord Rd.Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar1009681 Concord Rd.Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine05/21/2025
Deer Run Retreat Center Camp1003845 Perkins Rd.Thompsons Station TN 37179Organized Campgrounds - Routine05/21/2025
The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill1009681 Concord Rd.Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
The Eastern Peak1001175 Meridian Blvd STE-106Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant949681 Concord Rd.Brentwood Tn 37027Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
Kimbro's Cafe99214 S. Margin St.Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/21/2025
The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice1009045 Fallswood LnBrentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream1005002 Thoroughbred LnBrentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Southall992200 Osage LpFranklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Southall Farm Jammery952000 Nighthawk CtFranklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Waldo's Chicken and Beer957010 Executive Center Dr STE A100Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up05/20/2025
Southall902200 Osage LpFranklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Southall882200 Osage LpFranklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Sperry's Restaurant100650 Frazier Dr. STE 140Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Vintage Vine 1001004051 Aspen Grove DrFranklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar1007010 Executive Center Dr STE A100Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/20/2025
Redwing Meadows881297 Ascot Lane.Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/20/2025
Franklin Green Main Pool100Franklin Green PkwyFranklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/20/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here