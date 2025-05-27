Health Scores: Williamson County for May 27, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 20-27, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address City State ZIP Type Date Newport Commons Pool 100 P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/23/2025 The Grove Lap Pool 90 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 The Grove Resort Pool 86 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 Indian Springs Pool 94 Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/23/2025 The Sport Center Grille Bar 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 05/23/2025 Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit 100 7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 05/23/2025 Tiny Little Donuts 98 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/23/2025 The Sport Center Grille 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 05/23/2025 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room 84 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/22/2025 1799 Lounge 99 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/22/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/22/2025 Reeds Vale Pool 100 7901 Halewood Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Garcia's 98 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106 #153 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/22/2025 Taqueria Jalisco 97 595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/22/2025 Mad For Galbi 93 7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/22/2025 Falls Grove Community Pool 98 Falls Grove Drive College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool 98 806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville TN 37221 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool 98 169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Laurelbrooke Pool 98 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel 99 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 05/22/2025 Summerlyn Pool 88 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool 96 Falls Grove Drive College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 98 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/22/2025 The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool 98 19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 The Eastern Peak Bar 100 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 The Lodge at Deer Run 96 3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179 Bed and Breakfast - Routine 05/21/2025 Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool 100 4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/21/2025 Deer Run-The Brookside Barn 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 The Governors Club POA Pool 98 19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/21/2025 The Governors Club - Mens Lounge 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/21/2025 Deer Run Retreat Center Camp 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Organized Campgrounds - Routine 05/21/2025 The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 The Eastern Peak 100 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant 94 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 Kimbro's Cafe 99 214 S. Margin St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/21/2025 The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice 100 9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream 100 5002 Thoroughbred Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Southall 99 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Southall Farm Jammery 95 2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Waldo's Chicken and Beer 95 7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/20/2025 Southall 90 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Southall 88 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Sperry's Restaurant 100 650 Frazier Dr. STE 140 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Vintage Vine 100 100 4051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar 100 7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/20/2025 Redwing Meadows 88 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/20/2025 Franklin Green Main Pool 100 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/20/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

