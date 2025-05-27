Health Scores: Williamson County for May 27, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 20-27, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|City State ZIP
|Type
|Date
|Newport Commons Pool
|100
|P.O. Box 2000
|Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/23/2025
|The Grove Lap Pool
|90
|6200 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|The Grove Resort Pool
|86
|6200 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Indian Springs Pool
|94
|Indian Springs Condominiums
|Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/23/2025
|The Sport Center Grille Bar
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit
|100
|7208 Wallace Rd
|Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|05/23/2025
|Tiny Little Donuts
|98
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/23/2025
|The Sport Center Grille
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|05/23/2025
|1799 Kitchen & Bar Room
|84
|130 2nd Ave N
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/22/2025
|1799 Lounge
|99
|130 2nd Ave N
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Reeds Vale Pool
|100
|7901 Halewood Dr
|College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Garcia's
|98
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106 #153
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Taqueria Jalisco
|97
|595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/22/2025
|Mad For Galbi
|93
|7340 Nolensville road suite 105
|Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/22/2025
|Falls Grove Community Pool
|98
|Falls Grove Drive
|College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool
|98
|806 Red Tanager Ct
|Nashville TN 37221
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool
|98
|169 Sedona Woods Trail
|Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|98
|1180 Waterstone Blvd.
|Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|99
|2225 East McEwen Drive
|Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Summerlyn Pool
|88
|305 Summerlyn Drive
|Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool
|96
|Falls Grove Drive
|College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|98
|1180 Waterstone Blvd.
|Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/22/2025
|The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool
|98
|19 Governors Way
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Eastern Peak Bar
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106
|Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Lodge at Deer Run
|96
|3845 Perkins Road
|Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|Bed and Breakfast - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool
|100
|4121 Golf Club Lane
|Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/21/2025
|Deer Run-The Brookside Barn
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd.
|Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen
|100
|9681 Concord Rd.
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Governors Club POA Pool
|98
|19 Governors Way
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Governors Club - Mens Lounge
|100
|9681 Concord Rd.
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar
|100
|9681 Concord Rd.
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203
|Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Deer Run Retreat Center Camp
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd.
|Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Organized Campgrounds - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill
|100
|9681 Concord Rd.
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Eastern Peak
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106
|Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant
|94
|9681 Concord Rd.
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|Kimbro's Cafe
|99
|214 S. Margin St.
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/21/2025
|The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice
|100
|9045 Fallswood Ln
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
|100
|5002 Thoroughbred Ln
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Southall
|99
|2200 Osage Lp
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Southall Farm Jammery
|95
|2000 Nighthawk Ct
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|95
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/20/2025
|Southall
|90
|2200 Osage Lp
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Southall
|88
|2200 Osage Lp
|Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Sperry's Restaurant
|100
|650 Frazier Dr. STE 140
|Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Vintage Vine 100
|100
|4051 Aspen Grove Dr
|Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar
|100
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100
|Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Redwing Meadows
|88
|1297 Ascot Lane.
|Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/20/2025
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|100
|Franklin Green Pkwy
|Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/20/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
