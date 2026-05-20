Health Scores: Williamson County for May 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 13-20, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room 93 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2026 1799 Lounge 98 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2026 Aloft Nashville Pool 96 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 95 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 05/15/2026 Blakeford Amenity Center Pool 100 6019 Whitman Rd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Brixworth HOA North Pool 94 104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2026 Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio 100 330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/19/2026 Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool 96 Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Buckingham Park Pool 98 Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 94 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 90 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool 98 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Chestnut Bend Pool 98 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Chief and Honey's 100 2101 Bradford Place Suite 102 Thompsons Station Tennessee 37179 Food Service Routine 05/19/2026 Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen 98 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service Follow-Up 05/18/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Commonwealth at 31 96 2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2026 Dog Haus Biergarten 96 755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/19/2026 Dog Haus Biergarten Bar 100 755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/19/2026 El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant 94 603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/18/2026 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/13/2026 Guaca Stop 2 FMFU 100 3224 Calendula Way Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/15/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool 96 7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Heritage Place Apartments Pool 96 700 Westminister Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 94 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Hilton Suites Pool 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Hilton Suites Spa 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool 96 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool 98 2128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2026 Hunterwood Estates Pool 98 2128 Key Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2026 Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe 98 650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/20/2026 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 100 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Isshin Japanese 84 2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/13/2026 June Lake Pool 100 2400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Koi Sushi and Thai 91 102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2026 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/14/2026 Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop 99 113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/14/2026 Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis 100 2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2026 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site 100 2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/13/2026 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 97 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/18/2026 Oliver Garden Bar 100 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/18/2026 Perenn 98 94 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar 95 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2026 Perry's Steakhouse and Grille 91 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2026 Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc. 99 2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/13/2026 Red Pony Restaurant 98 408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/14/2026 Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1 98 408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2026 Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2 99 408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2026 River Rest Estates Pool 98 1505 Recreation Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Ryan Swim Academy 100 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Safe Splash Franklin 100 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/19/2026 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2026 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2026 Stonebridge Kiddie Pool 96 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Stonebridge Pool 96 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2026 Taqueria Jalisco 94 595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/13/2026 The Goddard School Of Brentwood Approval 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 05/15/2026 The Goddard School Of Brentwood Food 100 110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/15/2026 The Harper Apts Pool 98 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2026 The Landings Pool 98 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2026 The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice 100 9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/18/2026 Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant 92 209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/18/2026 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 90 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2026 Westhaven Fish Pool 94 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Westhaven Lap Pool 98 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Westhaven Resort Pool #1 96 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Westhaven Resort Pool #2 96 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool 98 4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/18/2026 Wilkerson Place HOA 100 624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Zolo's Italian Restaurant 98 119 5th Ave. N. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/13/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.