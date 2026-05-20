Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for May 20, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for May 20, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 13-20, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
1799 Kitchen & Bar Room93130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2026
1799 Lounge98130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2026
Aloft Nashville Pool967109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse952029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up05/15/2026
Blakeford Amenity Center Pool1006019 Whitman Rd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Brixworth HOA North Pool94104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2026
Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio100330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/19/2026
Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool96Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Buckingham Park Pool98Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool943008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool903008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool98555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Chestnut Bend Pool98555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Chief and Honey's1002101 Bradford Place Suite 102 Thompsons Station Tennessee 37179Food Service Routine05/19/2026
Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen984905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014Food Service Follow-Up05/18/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Commonwealth at 31962880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2026
Dog Haus Biergarten96755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/19/2026
Dog Haus Biergarten Bar100755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/19/2026
El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant94603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/18/2026
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool967086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/13/2026
Guaca Stop 2 FMFU1003224 Calendula Way Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/15/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool967141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Heritage Place Apartments Pool96700 Westminister Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Pool94217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Hilton Suites Pool1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Hilton Suites Spa1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool965107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool982128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2026
Hunterwood Estates Pool982128 Key Dr Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2026
Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe98650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/20/2026
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool1001116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/13/2026
Isshin Japanese842080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/13/2026
June Lake Pool1002400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2026
Koi Sushi and Thai91102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2026
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/14/2026
Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop99113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine05/14/2026
Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis1002005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2026
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site1002714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/13/2026
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant971712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/18/2026
Oliver Garden Bar1001712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/18/2026
Perenn9894 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2026
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar955028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2026
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille915028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2026
Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.992661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/13/2026
Red Pony Restaurant98408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/14/2026
Red Pony Restaurant Bar #198408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2026
Red Pony Restaurant Bar #299408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2026
River Rest Estates Pool981505 Recreation Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Ryan Swim Academy1007408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/13/2026
Safe Splash Franklin1001735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/19/2026
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2026
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2026
Stonebridge Kiddie Pool961040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Stonebridge Pool961040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2026
Taqueria Jalisco94595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/13/2026
The Goddard School Of BrentwoodApproval110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine05/15/2026
The Goddard School Of Brentwood Food100110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/15/2026
The Harper Apts Pool982200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2026
The Landings Pool981505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2026
The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice1009045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/18/2026
Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant92209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/18/2026
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool90870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2026
Westhaven Fish Pool94401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Westhaven Lap Pool98401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Westhaven Resort Pool #196401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Westhaven Resort Pool #296401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool984121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/18/2026
Wilkerson Place HOA100624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2026
Zolo's Italian Restaurant98119 5th Ave. N. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/13/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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