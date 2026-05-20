Health Scores: Williamson County for May 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 13-20, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|1799 Kitchen & Bar Room
|93
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2026
|1799 Lounge
|98
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2026
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|96
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|95
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|Blakeford Amenity Center Pool
|100
|6019 Whitman Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Brixworth HOA North Pool
|94
|104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2026
|Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/19/2026
|Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Buckingham Park Pool
|98
|Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
|94
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool
|90
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
|98
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Chestnut Bend Pool
|98
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Chief and Honey's
|100
|2101 Bradford Place Suite 102 Thompsons Station Tennessee 37179
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2026
|Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen
|98
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/18/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Commonwealth at 31
|96
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2026
|Dog Haus Biergarten
|96
|755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2026
|Dog Haus Biergarten Bar
|100
|755 Crescent Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2026
|El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|94
|603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/18/2026
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/13/2026
|Guaca Stop 2 FMFU
|100
|3224 Calendula Way Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Pool
|96
|7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Heritage Place Apartments Pool
|96
|700 Westminister Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|94
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Hilton Suites Pool
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Hilton Suites Spa
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool
|96
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool
|98
|2128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2026
|Hunterwood Estates Pool
|98
|2128 Key Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2026
|Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe
|98
|650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/20/2026
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|100
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Isshin Japanese
|84
|2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2026
|June Lake Pool
|100
|2400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|91
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2026
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/14/2026
|Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop
|99
|113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/14/2026
|Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis
|100
|2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2026
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
|100
|2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2026
|Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
|97
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/18/2026
|Oliver Garden Bar
|100
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/18/2026
|Perenn
|98
|94 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar
|95
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2026
|Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
|91
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2026
|Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.
|99
|2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2026
|Red Pony Restaurant
|98
|408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/14/2026
|Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1
|98
|408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2026
|Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2
|99
|408 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2026
|River Rest Estates Pool
|98
|1505 Recreation Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Ryan Swim Academy
|100
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Safe Splash Franklin
|100
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/19/2026
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2026
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2026
|Stonebridge Kiddie Pool
|96
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Stonebridge Pool
|96
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2026
|Taqueria Jalisco
|94
|595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|Approval
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|05/15/2026
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood Food
|100
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2026
|The Harper Apts Pool
|98
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2026
|The Landings Pool
|98
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2026
|The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice
|100
|9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/18/2026
|Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant
|92
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/18/2026
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|90
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2026
|Westhaven Fish Pool
|94
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Westhaven Lap Pool
|98
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Westhaven Resort Pool #1
|96
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Westhaven Resort Pool #2
|96
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool
|98
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/18/2026
|Wilkerson Place HOA
|100
|624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Zolo's Italian Restaurant
|98
|119 5th Ave. N. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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