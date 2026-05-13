Health Scores: Williamson County for May 13, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 6-13, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Ag Expo Park Concession
|100
|4215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Amerigo
|99
|1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Amerigo Bar
|100
|1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|85
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar
|100
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Autumn Ridge Pool
|100
|4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|Bheema Indian Cuisine
|74
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2026
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill
|100
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar
|100
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|Burger Revolution
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd.ste.3010 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2026
|Cinco de Mayo
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|Cinco de Mayo
|98
|1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool
|94
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|Cottonwood HOA Pool
|98
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|Cracker Barrel #134
|83
|4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|El Taquito Mexican Food
|96
|3101 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|Empressions Studio Inc
|100
|1804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/12/2026
|Extended Stay America #9701
|100
|680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|05/08/2026
|Faxon's Hatchet House
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Ln Suite 2400 Franklin Tennessee 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|FirstBank Amphitheater canyon BBQ
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Ln Suite 2400 Franklin Tennessee 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool
|96
|598 Promenade Court Franklin TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Founders Pointe Pool
|96
|598 Promenade COurt Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Fox and Locke
|100
|4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Franklin Marriott Hotel
|99
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|05/11/2026
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|97
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Home 2 Suites
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|05/12/2026
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|96
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|Homestead Manor Kitchen
|98
|4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|05/12/2026
|Homewood Suites Pool
|98
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|92
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|June Lake Pool
|94
|2400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|92
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|90
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|75
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Nashville Arepas Mobile Unit
|99
|801 Del Rio Pike E1 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2026
|Remnant Coffee Cart #2
|100
|10000 Mabel Dr 1202 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|Slice House by Tony Gemignani
|99
|98 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2026
|Southall
|98
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|Southall Joyland Mobile Unit
|98
|Limbertwig Pass Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Southall Pool Bar
|100
|1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|Sperry's Restaurant
|97
|650 Frazier Dr. STE 140 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Taqueria Jalisco
|73
|595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|TennSkin
|100
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/12/2026
|The Eastern Peak
|99
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|The Eastern Peak Bar
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|The Heritage At Brentwood
|100
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|96
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|The Steeplechase Lounge
|100
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/12/2026
|Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels
|100
|7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Two Hands Bar Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Two Hands Franklin
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Ugly Bagel
|99
|2000 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Uncle Julio's Mexican Bar
|100
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/11/2026
|Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant
|60
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|97
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar
|100
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Wilkerson Place HOA
|96
|624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2026
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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