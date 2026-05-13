Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for May 13, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for May 13, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 6-13, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Ag Expo Park Concession1004215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Amerigo991656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Amerigo Bar1001656 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse852029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar1002029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Autumn Ridge Pool1004059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
Bheema Indian Cuisine745024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/12/2026
Blue Sushi Sake Grill1005001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar1005001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
Burger Revolution1001800 Galleria Blvd.ste.3010 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/12/2026
Cinco de Mayo1001010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/07/2026
Cinco de Mayo981010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/07/2026
Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool94180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
Cottonwood HOA Pool98180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
Cracker Barrel #134834210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/08/2026
El Taquito Mexican Food963101 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
Empressions Studio Inc1001804 Williamson Ct 204 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/12/2026
Extended Stay America #9701100680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up05/08/2026
Faxon's Hatchet House1003015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/08/2026
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub1004520 Graystone Quarry Ln Suite 2400 Franklin Tennessee 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
FirstBank Amphitheater canyon BBQ1004520 Graystone Quarry Ln Suite 2400 Franklin Tennessee 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool96598 Promenade Court Franklin TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Founders Pointe Pool96598 Promenade COurt Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Fox and Locke1004142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Franklin Marriott Hotel99700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine05/11/2026
Franklin Marriott Pool100700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Bar989150 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Pool989150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant979150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Home 2 Suites100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up05/12/2026
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool96107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
Homestead Manor Kitchen984683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Homewood Suites Hotel1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up05/12/2026
Homewood Suites Pool982225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool921116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
June Lake Pool942400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
La Quinta Inns Pool924207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool904207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
La Tapatia Mobile #275111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Nashville Arepas Mobile Unit99801 Del Rio Pike E1 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/12/2026
Remnant Coffee Cart #210010000 Mabel Dr 1202 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/07/2026
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
Slice House by Tony Gemignani9998 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/12/2026
Southall982200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
Southall Joyland Mobile Unit98Limbertwig Pass Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Southall Pool Bar1001994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/07/2026
Sperry's Restaurant97650 Frazier Dr. STE 140 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Taqueria Jalisco73595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
TennSkin100443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/12/2026
The Eastern Peak991175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
The Eastern Peak Bar1001175 Meridian Blvd STE-106 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/07/2026
The Heritage At Brentwood100900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool96900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
The Steeplechase Lounge100900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/06/2026
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/12/2026
Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels1007906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Two Hands Bar Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Two Hands Franklin99230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Ugly Bagel992000 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Uncle Julio's Mexican Bar100209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/11/2026
Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant60209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Waldo's Chicken and Beer977010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar1007010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Wilkerson Place HOA96624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2026
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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