Health Scores: Williamson County for March 5, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 5, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
P.F. Chang's China Bistro97439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
Jersey Mike's Subs982000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Burger Up98401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
Deerfield Inn1001407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria1001726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Kansha Japanese Express1004910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732Food Service Complaint03/04/2025
Frizos Beauty1007105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine03/04/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/04/2025
Just Love Coffee - McEwen934031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
The Fainting Goat Second Floor1001143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Cano's Aux Bar1007008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool94820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/04/2025
Dwell At Mcewen Pool97100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/04/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool974015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/04/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/04/2025
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill924910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
P. F. Chang's - Bar100439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/04/2025
Tacos El Patron1005075 Main Street Suite B-4 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/04/2025
Jingo Java100207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Jersey Mike's951010 Murfreesboro Rd. ste. 150 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
Fairview High School1001601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/04/2025
Home 2 Suites Restaurant99107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
Fairview High School971601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062School Buildings Routine03/04/2025
The Fainting Goat1001143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Hardee's Of Fairview987003 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2025
Curio Brewing Company99216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
El Arroyo Express997045 Nolensville Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2025
Pancho's Place60176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
Wendy's891609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
O'charley's #214881202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
Early Learning CenterApproval101 Legends Club Ln Franklin TN 37069Child Care Facilities Routine03/03/2025
J. Christophers95620 Frazier Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2025
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai96203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2025
Kali's Donuts & More977186 Nolensville Rd Unit A Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2025
O'charley's Lounge #2141001202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2025
KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel100130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine03/03/2025
Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria100100 York Trail Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/03/2025
V & V Vietnamese Cuisine95214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2025
McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions100130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
Artessa Apartments1001000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/03/2025
Franklin Elem Schl Food Service1001501 Figuers Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
Franklin Bakehouse99100 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/28/2025
Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview997018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/28/2025
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine02/28/2025
Independence High School1001996 Declaration Way. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Settlers Coffee & Provisions1001900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Best Western Franklin Inn Motel1001308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine02/28/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool965107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/28/2025
Fairview Middle School1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062School Buildings Follow-Up02/28/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool94217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/28/2025
Sonic Drive In #2064982018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/28/2025
Fairview Middle School991928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Mojo's Tacos Bar1002000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/28/2025
Franklin High School - Food100810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Hyatt Place Cafe98650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/28/2025
The Gardner School of Franklin-FS99131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Mojo's Tacos982000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Follow-Up02/28/2025
Jade Wok727026 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Shake Shack #1315 Franklin1005027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Franklin High Culinary Arts100810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/28/2025
Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill967008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up02/28/2025
Subway #28363964910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/27/2025
Tiff's Treats1004031 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 150 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/27/2025
Pinot's Palette100103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/27/2025
Power Up Nutrition993011 Longford Dr. 2 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/27/2025
Legacy Middle School Food1002380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2025
Sal's Family Pizza99595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/27/2025
Clean Juice-Cool Springs1002000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/27/2025
MAA Cool Springs Pool1001001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/27/2025
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2025
Paxton Main Pool982007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2025
Subway #10721100407 Independence Sq Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/27/2025
Cabos Mexican Restaurant #11007336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2025
Oakview Elem. School Food Service1002390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/26/2025
IMT Residential LLC East Pool96201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2025
Poplar Grove (Food)1002959 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/26/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2025
Nolensville High Culinary Arts1001600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine02/26/2025
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2025
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine02/26/2025
Aha Indian Grill853015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/26/2025
Nolensville High School1001600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135School Buildings Routine02/26/2025
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine02/26/2025
1819 Coffee994683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn TN 37179Food Service Routine02/26/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #198100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2025
Nolensville High School1001600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine02/26/2025
IMT Residential LLC West Pool94101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/26/2025
Marcos Pizza1003015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine02/25/2025
North Arrow Coffee Trailer100230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930398553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2025
FMFU Empanada Lua100101 Forest Trail Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303100553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Bodeli Sushi95330 Mayfield Dr. Suite D5 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Winstead Elementary School1004080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room1001113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2025
The Harper Apts Pool982200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/25/2025
Grays First Floor Bar99Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2025
Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel947141 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine02/25/2025
Johnson Elementary School100815 Glass Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Frothy Monkey82125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Page Middle School Cafeteria1006262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Best Western Cont. Breakfast991308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Cracker Barrel #530981735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2025
Captain D's972096 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

