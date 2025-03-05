Health Scores: Williamson County for March 5, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 5, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date P.F. Chang's China Bistro 97 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Jersey Mike's Subs 98 2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Burger Up 98 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Deerfield Inn 100 1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria 100 1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Kansha Japanese Express 100 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732 Food Service Complaint 03/04/2025 Frizos Beauty 100 7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/04/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/04/2025 Just Love Coffee - McEwen 93 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 The Fainting Goat Second Floor 100 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Cano's Aux Bar 100 7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 94 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/04/2025 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 97 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/04/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 97 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/04/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/04/2025 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 92 4910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 P. F. Chang's - Bar 100 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/04/2025 Tacos El Patron 100 5075 Main Street Suite B-4 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/04/2025 Jingo Java 100 207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Jersey Mike's 95 1010 Murfreesboro Rd. ste. 150 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Fairview High School 100 1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/04/2025 Home 2 Suites Restaurant 99 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Fairview High School 97 1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 School Buildings Routine 03/04/2025 The Fainting Goat 100 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Hardee's Of Fairview 98 7003 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2025 Curio Brewing Company 99 216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 El Arroyo Express 99 7045 Nolensville Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2025 Pancho's Place 60 176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 Wendy's 89 1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 O'charley's #214 88 1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 Early Learning Center Approval 101 Legends Club Ln Franklin TN 37069 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/03/2025 J. Christophers 95 620 Frazier Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2025 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai 96 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2025 Kali's Donuts & More 97 7186 Nolensville Rd Unit A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2025 O'charley's Lounge #214 100 1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2025 KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel 100 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 03/03/2025 Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria 100 100 York Trail Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 V & V Vietnamese Cuisine 95 214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2025 McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions 100 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 Artessa Apartments 100 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/03/2025 Franklin Elem Schl Food Service 100 1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 Franklin Bakehouse 99 100 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/28/2025 Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview 99 7018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/28/2025 Alluring Beauty Studio 100 233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/28/2025 Independence High School 100 1996 Declaration Way. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Settlers Coffee & Provisions 100 1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Best Western Franklin Inn Motel 100 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 02/28/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 96 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/28/2025 Fairview Middle School 1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 School Buildings Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 94 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/28/2025 Sonic Drive In #2064 98 2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/28/2025 Fairview Middle School 99 1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Mojo's Tacos Bar 100 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/28/2025 Franklin High School - Food 100 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Hyatt Place Cafe 98 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/28/2025 The Gardner School of Franklin-FS 99 131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Mojo's Tacos 98 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Jade Wok 72 7026 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Shake Shack #1315 Franklin 100 5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Franklin High Culinary Arts 100 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/28/2025 Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill 96 7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 02/28/2025 Subway #28363 96 4910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/27/2025 Tiff's Treats 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 150 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/27/2025 Pinot's Palette 100 103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/27/2025 Power Up Nutrition 99 3011 Longford Dr. 2 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/27/2025 Legacy Middle School Food 100 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2025 Sal's Family Pizza 99 595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Clean Juice-Cool Springs 100 2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/27/2025 MAA Cool Springs Pool 100 1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/27/2025 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2025 Paxton Main Pool 98 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2025 Subway #10721 100 407 Independence Sq Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/27/2025 Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1 100 7336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2025 Oakview Elem. School Food Service 100 2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/26/2025 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 96 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2025 Poplar Grove (Food) 100 2959 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/26/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2025 Nolensville High Culinary Arts 100 1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/26/2025 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2025 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/26/2025 Aha Indian Grill 85 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/26/2025 Nolensville High School 100 1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 School Buildings Routine 02/26/2025 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/26/2025 1819 Coffee 99 4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn TN 37179 Food Service Routine 02/26/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2025 Nolensville High School 100 1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/26/2025 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 94 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/26/2025 Marcos Pizza 100 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 02/25/2025 North Arrow Coffee Trailer 100 230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9303 98 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2025 FMFU Empanada Lua 100 101 Forest Trail Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Bodeli Sushi 95 330 Mayfield Dr. Suite D5 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Winstead Elementary School 100 4080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 98 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/25/2025 Grays First Floor Bar 99 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel 94 7141 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 02/25/2025 Johnson Elementary School 100 815 Glass Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Frothy Monkey 82 125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Page Middle School Cafeteria 100 6262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Best Western Cont. Breakfast 99 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Cracker Barrel #530 98 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Captain D's 97 2096 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

