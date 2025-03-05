Health Scores: Williamson County for March 5, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 5, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|P.F. Chang's China Bistro
|97
|439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|98
|2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Burger Up
|98
|401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Deerfield Inn
|100
|1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Kansha Japanese Express
|100
|4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732
|Food Service Complaint
|03/04/2025
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/04/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/04/2025
|Just Love Coffee - McEwen
|93
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|The Fainting Goat Second Floor
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Cano's Aux Bar
|100
|7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|94
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/04/2025
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|97
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/04/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|97
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/04/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/04/2025
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|92
|4910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|P. F. Chang's - Bar
|100
|439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/04/2025
|Tacos El Patron
|100
|5075 Main Street Suite B-4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/04/2025
|Jingo Java
|100
|207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Jersey Mike's
|95
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd. ste. 150 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Fairview High School
|100
|1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/04/2025
|Home 2 Suites Restaurant
|99
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2025
|Fairview High School
|97
|1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|School Buildings Routine
|03/04/2025
|The Fainting Goat
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Hardee's Of Fairview
|98
|7003 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2025
|Curio Brewing Company
|99
|216 Noah Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2025
|El Arroyo Express
|99
|7045 Nolensville Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|Pancho's Place
|60
|176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2025
|Wendy's
|89
|1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2025
|O'charley's #214
|88
|1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2025
|Early Learning Center
|Approval
|101 Legends Club Ln Franklin TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/03/2025
|J. Christophers
|95
|620 Frazier Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|96
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|Kali's Donuts & More
|97
|7186 Nolensville Rd Unit A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|O'charley's Lounge #214
|100
|1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel
|100
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/03/2025
|Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|100 York Trail Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2025
|V & V Vietnamese Cuisine
|95
|214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2025
|McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions
|100
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2025
|Artessa Apartments
|100
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/03/2025
|Franklin Elem Schl Food Service
|100
|1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2025
|Franklin Bakehouse
|99
|100 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/28/2025
|Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview
|99
|7018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/28/2025
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/28/2025
|Independence High School
|100
|1996 Declaration Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Settlers Coffee & Provisions
|100
|1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Best Western Franklin Inn Motel
|100
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/28/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/28/2025
|Fairview Middle School
|1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|School Buildings Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|94
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/28/2025
|Sonic Drive In #2064
|98
|2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/28/2025
|Fairview Middle School
|99
|1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Bar
|100
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/28/2025
|Franklin High School - Food
|100
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Hyatt Place Cafe
|98
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|The Gardner School of Franklin-FS
|99
|131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Mojo's Tacos
|98
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Jade Wok
|72
|7026 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Shake Shack #1315 Franklin
|100
|5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Franklin High Culinary Arts
|100
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/28/2025
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/28/2025
|Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill
|96
|7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/28/2025
|Subway #28363
|96
|4910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2025
|Tiff's Treats
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 150 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2025
|Pinot's Palette
|100
|103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2025
|Power Up Nutrition
|99
|3011 Longford Dr. 2 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2025
|Legacy Middle School Food
|100
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2025
|Sal's Family Pizza
|99
|595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Clean Juice-Cool Springs
|100
|2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2025
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|100
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/27/2025
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2025
|Paxton Main Pool
|98
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2025
|Subway #10721
|100
|407 Independence Sq Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2025
|Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1
|100
|7336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2025
|Oakview Elem. School Food Service
|100
|2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2025
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|96
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2025
|Poplar Grove (Food)
|100
|2959 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2025
|Nolensville High Culinary Arts
|100
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2025
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2025
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/26/2025
|Aha Indian Grill
|85
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2025
|Nolensville High School
|100
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|School Buildings Routine
|02/26/2025
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/26/2025
|1819 Coffee
|99
|4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2025
|Nolensville High School
|100
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2025
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|94
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/26/2025
|Marcos Pizza
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/25/2025
|North Arrow Coffee Trailer
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9303
|98
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|FMFU Empanada Lua
|100
|101 Forest Trail Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Bodeli Sushi
|95
|330 Mayfield Dr. Suite D5 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Winstead Elementary School
|100
|4080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|98
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/25/2025
|Grays First Floor Bar
|99
|Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel
|94
|7141 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/25/2025
|Johnson Elementary School
|100
|815 Glass Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Frothy Monkey
|82
|125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Page Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Best Western Cont. Breakfast
|99
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2025
|Cracker Barrel #530
|98
|1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Captain D's
|97
|2096 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
