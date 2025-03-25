Health Scores: Williamson County for March 25, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Jersey Mikes Subs
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Routine
|03/24/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel
|99
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels, Routine
|03/24/2025
|Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
|99
|990 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Routine
|03/24/2025
|La Fiesta Grill Mobile
|97
|204 Bates Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/24/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Kings Bowl The Draft Room
|98
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/21/2025
|Heritage Middle School
|97
|4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
|School Buildings, Routine
|03/21/2025
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Bawarchi Biryani Point
|94
|625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/21/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Heritage Middle School
|100
|4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Food Service, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Great Wall
|95
|4825 E. Main St., #8 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Culaccino Bar
|100
|104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/21/2025
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|98
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/21/2025
|TownPlace Suites
|100
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/21/2025
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|96
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Fork Of The South
|98
|230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike, STE-113 Franklin, TN 37067-5692
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/21/2025
|Culaccino Italian Restaurant
|100
|104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/21/2025
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|-
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels, Follow-Up
|03/21/2025
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/21/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Routine
|03/21/2025
|T-op cold grill ice cream
|100
|111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/20/2025
|King Gyros
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/20/2025
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/20/2025
|FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food
|100
|960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN, USA Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service, Routine
|03/20/2025
|Sassybury Tattoo
|100
|330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios, Routine
|03/20/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|99
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 400 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service, Routine
|03/20/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels, Routine
|03/20/2025
|Hank's Coffee Station Mobile
|100
|1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/20/2025
|Steam Boys
|98
|4000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/20/2025
|Taco Bell #4386
|99
|5002 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service, Routine
|03/20/2025
|McDonalds 96 hwy
|100
|106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/20/2025
|Pei Wei Asian Diner
|94
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/20/2025
|J J's Wine Bar
|100
|206 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Pasta N Cream
|98
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Hanks Coffee LLC
|98
|1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Harpeth Montessori School
|0 Approval
|244 Noah Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Hyatt Place
|100
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Extended Stay America #9701
|96
|680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Super Suppers
|100
|1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/19/2025
|J J's Wine Bar Restaurant
|100
|206 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|98
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Subway 4402
|99
|1212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|94
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Pueblo Real
|99
|1340 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|90
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Paletas Tocumbo Inc.
|100
|1334 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/19/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|98
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools, Follow-Up
|03/19/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools, Routine
|03/19/2025
|Scout's Pub
|83
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Kokomo Trading Company
|85
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Chuy's Restaurant
|98
|3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/18/2025
|Noodles & Company
|100
|995 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Bunganut Pig
|78
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Holiday Inn Hotel
|99
|1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels, Routine
|03/18/2025
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Corelife Eatery
|96
|401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|ITHRIVE TODAY LLC
|100
|621 Rutherford Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|My Friends House
|Approval
|626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Sleep Inn Food
|100
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|98
|401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|McAlister's Deli
|97
|401A Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/18/2025
|Scout's Pub Bar
|92
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|My Friends House
|99
|626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Pearre Creek Elementary-Food
|100
|1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Clarion Pointe - Food
|96
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Bunganut Pig Bar
|100
|1143 Columbia Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|94
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels, Routine
|03/18/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
