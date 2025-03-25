Health Scores: Williamson County for March 25, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Jersey Mikes Subs 100 1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Routine 03/24/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel 99 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels, Routine 03/24/2025 Handel's Homemade Ice Cream 99 990 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Routine 03/24/2025 La Fiesta Grill Mobile 97 204 Bates Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/24/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/21/2025 Kings Bowl The Draft Room 98 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/21/2025 Heritage Middle School 97 4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179 School Buildings, Routine 03/21/2025 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/21/2025 Bawarchi Biryani Point 94 625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/21/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/21/2025 Heritage Middle School 100 4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179 Food Service, Routine 03/21/2025 Great Wall 95 4825 E. Main St., #8 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service, Routine 03/21/2025 Culaccino Bar 100 104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/21/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/21/2025 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 98 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/21/2025 TownPlace Suites 100 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/21/2025 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 96 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/21/2025 Fork Of The South 98 230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/21/2025 Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station 100 1201 Liberty Pike, STE-113 Franklin, TN 37067-5692 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/21/2025 Culaccino Italian Restaurant 100 104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/21/2025 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel - 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels, Follow-Up 03/21/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/21/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Routine 03/21/2025 T-op cold grill ice cream 100 111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/20/2025 King Gyros 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/20/2025 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/20/2025 FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food 100 960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN, USA Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service, Routine 03/20/2025 Sassybury Tattoo 100 330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios, Routine 03/20/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 99 101 Creekside Crossing., STE 400 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service, Routine 03/20/2025 Residence Inn Marriott 100 2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels, Routine 03/20/2025 Hank's Coffee Station Mobile 100 1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/20/2025 Steam Boys 98 4000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/20/2025 Taco Bell #4386 99 5002 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service, Routine 03/20/2025 McDonalds 96 hwy 100 106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/20/2025 Pei Wei Asian Diner 94 101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/20/2025 J J's Wine Bar 100 206 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/19/2025 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Pasta N Cream 98 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/19/2025 Hanks Coffee LLC 98 1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/19/2025 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Harpeth Montessori School 0 Approval 244 Noah Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities, Routine 03/19/2025 Hyatt Place 100 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels, Routine 03/19/2025 Extended Stay America #9701 96 680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels, Routine 03/19/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Super Suppers 100 1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/19/2025 J J's Wine Bar Restaurant 100 206 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/19/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Paxton Plunge Pool 98 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Subway 4402 99 1212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/19/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 94 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Pueblo Real 99 1340 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/19/2025 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 90 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels, Routine 03/19/2025 Paletas Tocumbo Inc. 100 1334 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/19/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 98 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools, Follow-Up 03/19/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 98 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools, Routine 03/19/2025 Scout's Pub 83 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Kokomo Trading Company 85 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Chuy's Restaurant 98 3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/18/2025 Noodles & Company 100 995 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Bunganut Pig 78 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Holiday Inn Hotel 99 1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels, Routine 03/18/2025 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios, Routine 03/18/2025 Corelife Eatery 96 401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 ITHRIVE TODAY LLC 100 621 Rutherford Ln Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 My Friends House Approval 626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities, Routine 03/18/2025 Sleep Inn Food 100 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 98 401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 McAlister's Deli 97 401A Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/18/2025 Scout's Pub Bar 92 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 My Friends House 99 626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Pearre Creek Elementary-Food 100 1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Clarion Pointe - Food 96 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Bunganut Pig Bar 100 1143 Columbia Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 TownPlace Suites Hotel 94 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels, Routine 03/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

