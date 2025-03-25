Health Scores: Williamson County for March 25, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Jersey Mikes Subs1001175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Routine03/24/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel99601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels, Routine03/24/2025
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream99990 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Routine03/24/2025
La Fiesta Grill Mobile97204 Bates Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service, Follow-Up03/24/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools, Routine03/21/2025
Kings Bowl The Draft Room981910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Follow-Up03/21/2025
Heritage Middle School974803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179School Buildings, Routine03/21/2025
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools, Routine03/21/2025
Bawarchi Biryani Point94625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Follow-Up03/21/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools, Routine03/21/2025
Heritage Middle School1004803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179Food Service, Routine03/21/2025
Great Wall954825 E. Main St., #8 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service, Routine03/21/2025
Culaccino Bar100104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/21/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #196100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools, Routine03/21/2025
IMT Residential LLC East Pool98201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools, Routine03/21/2025
TownPlace Suites1007153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Follow-Up03/21/2025
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool961001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools, Routine03/21/2025
Fork Of The South98230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/21/2025
Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station1001201 Liberty Pike, STE-113 Franklin, TN 37067-5692Food Service, Follow-Up03/21/2025
Culaccino Italian Restaurant100104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/21/2025
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel-107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels, Follow-Up03/21/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools, Routine03/21/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Routine03/21/2025
T-op cold grill ice cream100111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/20/2025
King Gyros1001113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/20/2025
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools, Routine03/20/2025
FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food100960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN, USA Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service, Routine03/20/2025
Sassybury Tattoo100330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios, Routine03/20/2025
Moe's Southwest Grill99101 Creekside Crossing., STE 400 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service, Routine03/20/2025
Residence Inn Marriott1002009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels, Routine03/20/2025
Hank's Coffee Station Mobile1001411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/20/2025
Steam Boys984000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Follow-Up03/20/2025
Taco Bell #4386995002 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service, Routine03/20/2025
McDonalds 96 hwy100106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/20/2025
Pei Wei Asian Diner94101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service, Follow-Up03/20/2025
J J's Wine Bar100206 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/19/2025
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Pasta N Cream981203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/19/2025
Hanks Coffee LLC981411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/19/2025
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Harpeth Montessori School0 Approval244 Noah Drive Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities, Routine03/19/2025
Hyatt Place100650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels, Routine03/19/2025
Extended Stay America #970196680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels, Routine03/19/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool96217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Super Suppers1001031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/19/2025
J J's Wine Bar Restaurant100206 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/19/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Paxton Plunge Pool982007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Subway 4402991212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/19/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool947109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Pueblo Real991340 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/19/2025
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites90111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels, Routine03/19/2025
Paletas Tocumbo Inc.1001334 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/19/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool984207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools, Follow-Up03/19/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool985107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools, Routine03/19/2025
Scout's Pub83158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Kokomo Trading Company85158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Chuy's Restaurant983061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Follow-Up03/18/2025
Noodles & Company100995 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Bunganut Pig781143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Holiday Inn Hotel991738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels, Routine03/18/2025
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios, Routine03/18/2025
Corelife Eatery96401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
ITHRIVE TODAY LLC100621 Rutherford Ln Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
My Friends HouseApproval626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities, Routine03/18/2025
Sleep Inn Food1001611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Moe's Southwest Grill98401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
McAlister's Deli97401A Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Follow-Up03/18/2025
Scout's Pub Bar92158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
My Friends House99626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Pearre Creek Elementary-Food1001811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Clarion Pointe - Food966210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Bunganut Pig Bar1001143 Columbia Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
TownPlace Suites Hotel947153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels, Routine03/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

