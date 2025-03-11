Health Scores: Williamson County for March 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 5-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Chrysalis Modern Italian1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2025
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/10/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/10/2025
Pita Way99500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/10/2025
Bubbakoo's Burritos985006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/10/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/10/2025
Homewood Suites Pool982225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/10/2025
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries100330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/10/2025
The Chile Burrito Co.94330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2025
Cadence Academy PreschoolApproval2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine03/10/2025
Wendy's991609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2025
Sonic Drive In #475597208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2025
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill974910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2025
Cadence Academy Preschool1002204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/10/2025
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/10/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/10/2025
McAlister's Deli97330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Breakfast1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/10/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/10/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/10/2025
Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen1009917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/10/2025
Happenchance Social Lounge1007180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/07/2025
Glam by Selena1001261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine03/07/2025
Tacos El Prime LLC987162 Sky Meadow Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine03/07/2025
Hampton Inn Pool987141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/07/2025
Moore Elementary1001061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/07/2025
The Landings Pool901505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine03/07/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool967086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/07/2025
Ms. Nichole's Inc. 3 -- Child CareApproval7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Child Care Facilities Routine03/07/2025
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool983201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/07/2025
SkyZone1001647 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/07/2025
CAVA1003058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/07/2025
TownPlace Suites Pool987153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/07/2025
Panera #10131003046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/07/2025
Primrose School Cool Springs Plant1001010 Windcross Court Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/07/2025
Beijing Hotpot1002000 Mallory Lane Ste 310 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/07/2025
Ms Nichole's Inc. 31007226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/07/2025
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine03/07/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/07/2025
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup1007116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135Tattoo Studios Routine03/07/2025
Beffy Bellas Tallow100376 Baronswood Dr Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/07/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool967109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/07/2025
The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food1001384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/06/2025
Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen941640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2025
Sunset Sushi and Thai981031 Riverside Drive STE-G Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2025
Poke Bros Franklin Inc99430 Cool Spring Blvd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/06/2025
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/06/2025
Northwood Ravin Spa964018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/06/2025
Just Love Coffee - McEwen984031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2025
Frothy Monkey97125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2025
Amazing Explorers AcademyApproval7000 Longpoint Way Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/06/2025
Amazing Explorers Academy Food1007000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/06/2025
Summit High School -Cafeteria1002830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/06/2025
Summit High Culinary Arts1002830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2025
Aha Indian Grill953015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2025
Beijing Hotpot Bar1002000 Mallory Lane Ste 310 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/06/2025
Clarion Pointe - Hotel1006210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine03/06/2025
Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc.844935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/06/2025
Miso Japanese Restaurant982020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2025
McDonalds Of Franklin #2991299 TN-96 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2025
Sonic Drive In #2012100401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2025
The Academy Of Mckay's Mill991401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/05/2025
Pancho's Place94176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2025
Salad Works845201 Port Royal Road Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/05/2025
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2025
The Academy Of Mckay's MillApproval1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067Child Care Facilities Routine03/05/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool100820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/05/2025
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool982909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2025
Underground Juice1003085 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/05/2025
Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food100100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/05/2025
Safe Splash Franklin961735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Spa962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2025
Temple Hills Club Restaurant976376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Pool962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

