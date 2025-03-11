Health Scores: Williamson County for March 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 5-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Chrysalis Modern Italian 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/10/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/10/2025 Pita Way 99 500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/10/2025 Bubbakoo's Burritos 98 5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/10/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/10/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 98 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/10/2025 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/10/2025 The Chile Burrito Co. 94 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Cadence Academy Preschool Approval 2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/10/2025 Wendy's 99 1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Sonic Drive In #4755 97 208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 97 4910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Cadence Academy Preschool 100 2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/10/2025 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/10/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/10/2025 McAlister's Deli 97 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Breakfast 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/10/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/10/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/10/2025 Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen 100 9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/10/2025 Happenchance Social Lounge 100 7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/07/2025 Tacos El Prime LLC 98 7162 Sky Meadow Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 Hampton Inn Pool 98 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/07/2025 Moore Elementary 100 1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 The Landings Pool 90 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 03/07/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/07/2025 Ms. Nichole's Inc. 3 -- Child Care Approval 7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/07/2025 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 98 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/07/2025 SkyZone 100 1647 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 CAVA 100 3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/07/2025 Panera #1013 100 3046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 Primrose School Cool Springs Plant 100 1010 Windcross Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 Beijing Hotpot 100 2000 Mallory Lane Ste 310 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/07/2025 Ms Nichole's Inc. 3 100 7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 03/07/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/07/2025 Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup 100 7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/07/2025 Beffy Bellas Tallow 100 376 Baronswood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/07/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 96 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/07/2025 The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food 100 1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/06/2025 Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen 94 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Sunset Sushi and Thai 98 1031 Riverside Drive STE-G Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Poke Bros Franklin Inc 99 430 Cool Spring Blvd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/06/2025 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/06/2025 Northwood Ravin Spa 96 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/06/2025 Just Love Coffee - McEwen 98 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Frothy Monkey 97 125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Amazing Explorers Academy Approval 7000 Longpoint Way Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/06/2025 Amazing Explorers Academy Food 100 7000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/06/2025 Summit High School -Cafeteria 100 2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/06/2025 Summit High Culinary Arts 100 2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Aha Indian Grill 95 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Beijing Hotpot Bar 100 2000 Mallory Lane Ste 310 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/06/2025 Clarion Pointe - Hotel 100 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 03/06/2025 Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc. 84 4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/06/2025 Miso Japanese Restaurant 98 2020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2025 McDonalds Of Franklin #2 99 1299 TN-96 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2025 Sonic Drive In #2012 100 401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2025 The Academy Of Mckay's Mill 99 1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2025 Pancho's Place 94 176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2025 Salad Works 84 5201 Port Royal Road Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/05/2025 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2025 The Academy Of Mckay's Mill Approval 1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/05/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 100 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/05/2025 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2025 Underground Juice 100 3085 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/05/2025 Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food 100 100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/05/2025 Safe Splash Franklin 96 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2025 Temple Hills Club Restaurant 97 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

