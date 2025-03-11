Health Scores: Williamson County for March 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 5-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Chrysalis Modern Italian
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/10/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/10/2025
|Pita Way
|99
|500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2025
|Bubbakoo's Burritos
|98
|5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/10/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|98
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/10/2025
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2025
|The Chile Burrito Co.
|94
|330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|Approval
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/10/2025
|Wendy's
|99
|1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Sonic Drive In #4755
|97
|208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|97
|4910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|100
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2025
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/10/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/10/2025
|McAlister's Deli
|97
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Breakfast
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/10/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/10/2025
|Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen
|100
|9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2025
|Happenchance Social Lounge
|100
|7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|Glam by Selena
|100
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/07/2025
|Tacos El Prime LLC
|98
|7162 Sky Meadow Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|Hampton Inn Pool
|98
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/07/2025
|Moore Elementary
|100
|1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|The Landings Pool
|90
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/07/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/07/2025
|Ms. Nichole's Inc. 3 -- Child Care
|Approval
|7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/07/2025
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|98
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/07/2025
|SkyZone
|100
|1647 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|CAVA
|100
|3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|98
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/07/2025
|Panera #1013
|100
|3046 Columbia Ave. STE 121 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|Primrose School Cool Springs Plant
|100
|1010 Windcross Court Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|Beijing Hotpot
|100
|2000 Mallory Lane Ste 310 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/07/2025
|Ms Nichole's Inc. 3
|100
|7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/07/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/07/2025
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/07/2025
|Beffy Bellas Tallow
|100
|376 Baronswood Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/07/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|96
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/07/2025
|The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food
|100
|1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2025
|Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen
|94
|1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Sunset Sushi and Thai
|98
|1031 Riverside Drive STE-G Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Poke Bros Franklin Inc
|99
|430 Cool Spring Blvd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/06/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|96
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/06/2025
|Just Love Coffee - McEwen
|98
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Frothy Monkey
|97
|125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Amazing Explorers Academy
|Approval
|7000 Longpoint Way Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/06/2025
|Amazing Explorers Academy Food
|100
|7000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2025
|Summit High School -Cafeteria
|100
|2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2025
|Summit High Culinary Arts
|100
|2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Aha Indian Grill
|95
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Beijing Hotpot Bar
|100
|2000 Mallory Lane Ste 310 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2025
|Clarion Pointe - Hotel
|100
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/06/2025
|Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc.
|84
|4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2025
|Miso Japanese Restaurant
|98
|2020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|McDonalds Of Franklin #2
|99
|1299 TN-96 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|Sonic Drive In #2012
|100
|401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2025
|The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
|99
|1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2025
|Pancho's Place
|94
|176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|Salad Works
|84
|5201 Port Royal Road Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2025
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2025
|The Academy Of Mckay's Mill
|Approval
|1401 Baffin Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/05/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|98
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2025
|Underground Juice
|100
|3085 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2025
|Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food
|100
|100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2025
|Safe Splash Franklin
|96
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2025
|Temple Hills Club Restaurant
|97
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
