Health Scores: Williamson County for June 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 27 to June 3, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool88557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool1005995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Keystone Pool H.O.A921736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites94111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Buckingham Park Pool96Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Commonwealth at 31962880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Chestnut Bend Pool100555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Autumn Ridge Pool924059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool962909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool96Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Hyatt Place Pool94650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria1001800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/02/2025
Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool100555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool96153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Witt Hill Subdivision Pool94Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool965995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Amaravati Indian Cuisine955012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up06/02/2025
McDaniel Estate Pool966266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool94153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Haven Academy98617 Bradley Ct Franklin TN 37067Organized Campgrounds - Routine06/02/2025
Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 199836 High Point Ridge Rd 37069Food Service - Routine05/30/2025
Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool100180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Southall Farm Jammery1002000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
1799 Kitchen & Bar Room99130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool100631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool964001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Cameron Farms Pool902847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Cottonwood HOA Pool98180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool942501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 299836 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine05/30/2025
Campbell Station West (Left) Pool924001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Orleans Estates HOA Pool981100 Granville Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool942847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
The Grove Resort Pool1006200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Southall Pool Bar1001994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/30/2025
Churchill Farms Pool902614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool96217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Brixworth HOA North Pool96104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool983008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool945107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Reserve At Raintree HOA961525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Music City Permanent Makeup1008105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine05/30/2025
Campbell Station East (Right) Pool944001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool943008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Summerlyn Pool100305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
The Grove Lap Pool1006200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Brown Bag Cool Springs93420 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 135 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool941525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Founders Pointe Pool98598 Promenade COurt Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Telfair Community Pool941121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Old Natchez Country Club Pool Grill98115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine05/29/2025
Stephens Valley HOA1005010 crooked creek crossing Nashville TN 37221Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Redwing Meadows1001297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Old Natchez Country Club Pool100115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool100598 Promenade Court Franklin TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
The Grove Bridge Pool988759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Bridge Bar Auxiliary886465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine05/29/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Spencer Hall Pool983101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Troubadour Employee Kitchen988000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Follow-Up05/29/2025
The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant999681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027Food Service - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Bridge Bar Restaurant998759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Follow-Up05/29/2025
The Governors Club Kiddie Pool989681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Highland Park Pool941650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Caspian Hills Apartment957228 Caspian Dr. Fairview TN 37062Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
The Lodge at Deer Run1003845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179Bed and Breakfast - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Hardison Hills Pool1001101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Bricktop's Restaurant1001576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Annecy Pool961064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels1007906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Bricktop's Bar1001576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Inglehame Farms Pool969190 Sydney Ln Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool9410000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Avalon Kiddie Pool98154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Fieldstone Farms Concession1001530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Avalon Pool98154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Chardonnay Kiddie Pool909004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Southbrooke Amenity Pool901043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
The Member Grill986376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool907732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Chardonnay Pool909004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Stream Valley Pool1001021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Westhaven Lap Pool96401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Uncle Julio's98209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up05/27/2025
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar1005028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
The Village Of Clovercroft92101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Hardeman Springs HOA905500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool1001530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 31001002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille945028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
Hunterwood Estates Pool982128 Key Dr Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Fieldstone Farms Pool981530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
The Brentwood Pool Food1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool1002128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Westhaven Resort Pool #196401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Westhaven Resort Pool #296401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service954121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
Brentwood Traditions Pool1009033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand1008207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
Westhaven Fish Pool98401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

