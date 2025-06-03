Health Scores: Williamson County for June 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 27 to June 3, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|88
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
|100
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|92
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|94
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Buckingham Park Pool
|96
|Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Commonwealth at 31
|96
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Chestnut Bend Pool
|100
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Autumn Ridge Pool
|92
|4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool
|96
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Hyatt Place Pool
|94
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
|100
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool
|96
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Witt Hill Subdivision Pool
|94
|Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool
|96
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Amaravati Indian Cuisine
|95
|5012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|McDaniel Estate Pool
|96
|6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool
|94
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Haven Academy
|98
|617 Bradley Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Organized Campgrounds - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 1
|99
|836 High Point Ridge Rd 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool
|100
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Southall Farm Jammery
|100
|2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|1799 Kitchen & Bar Room
|99
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|100
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool
|96
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Cameron Farms Pool
|90
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Cottonwood HOA Pool
|98
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool
|94
|2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 2
|99
|836 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Campbell Station West (Left) Pool
|92
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Orleans Estates HOA Pool
|98
|1100 Granville Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool
|94
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|The Grove Resort Pool
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Southall Pool Bar
|100
|1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Churchill Farms Pool
|90
|2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Brixworth HOA North Pool
|96
|104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool
|98
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool
|94
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Reserve At Raintree HOA
|96
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Music City Permanent Makeup
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Campbell Station East (Right) Pool
|94
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
|94
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Summerlyn Pool
|100
|305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|The Grove Lap Pool
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Brown Bag Cool Springs
|93
|420 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 135 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool
|94
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Founders Pointe Pool
|98
|598 Promenade COurt Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Telfair Community Pool
|94
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool Grill
|98
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Stephens Valley HOA
|100
|5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville TN 37221
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Redwing Meadows
|100
|1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool
|100
|598 Promenade Court Franklin TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|98
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|88
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Spencer Hall Pool
|98
|3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Troubadour Employee Kitchen
|98
|8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant
|99
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Bridge Bar Restaurant
|99
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|The Governors Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Highland Park Pool
|94
|1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Caspian Hills Apartment
|95
|7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|The Lodge at Deer Run
|100
|3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|Bed and Breakfast - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Hardison Hills Pool
|100
|1101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Bricktop's Restaurant
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Annecy Pool
|96
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels
|100
|7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Bricktop's Bar
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Inglehame Farms Pool
|96
|9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|94
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Avalon Kiddie Pool
|98
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Fieldstone Farms Concession
|100
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Avalon Pool
|98
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Chardonnay Kiddie Pool
|90
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|90
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|The Member Grill
|98
|6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|90
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Chardonnay Pool
|90
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Stream Valley Pool
|100
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Westhaven Lap Pool
|96
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Uncle Julio's
|98
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/27/2025
|Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar
|100
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|The Village Of Clovercroft
|92
|101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Hardeman Springs HOA
|90
|5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool
|100
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 3
|100
|1002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
|94
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Hunterwood Estates Pool
|98
|2128 Key Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Fieldstone Farms Pool
|98
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|The Brentwood Pool Food
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool
|100
|2128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Westhaven Resort Pool #1
|96
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Westhaven Resort Pool #2
|96
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
|95
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Brentwood Traditions Pool
|100
|9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand
|100
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Westhaven Fish Pool
|98
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
