Health Scores: Williamson County for June 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 27 to June 3, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool 88 557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool 100 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Keystone Pool H.O.A 92 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 94 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Buckingham Park Pool 96 Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Commonwealth at 31 96 2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Chestnut Bend Pool 100 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Autumn Ridge Pool 92 4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool 96 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool 96 Buckingham Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Hyatt Place Pool 94 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria 100 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/02/2025 Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool 100 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool 96 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Witt Hill Subdivision Pool 94 Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool 96 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Amaravati Indian Cuisine 95 5012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 McDaniel Estate Pool 96 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool 94 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Haven Academy 98 617 Bradley Ct Franklin TN 37067 Organized Campgrounds - Routine 06/02/2025 Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 1 99 836 High Point Ridge Rd 37069 Food Service - Routine 05/30/2025 Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool 100 180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Southall Farm Jammery 100 2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room 99 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 100 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool 96 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Cameron Farms Pool 90 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Cottonwood HOA Pool 98 180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool 94 2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 2 99 836 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 05/30/2025 Campbell Station West (Left) Pool 92 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Orleans Estates HOA Pool 98 1100 Granville Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 94 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 The Grove Resort Pool 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Southall Pool Bar 100 1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/30/2025 Churchill Farms Pool 90 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Brixworth HOA North Pool 96 104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 98 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool 94 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Reserve At Raintree HOA 96 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Music City Permanent Makeup 100 8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/30/2025 Campbell Station East (Right) Pool 94 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 94 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Summerlyn Pool 100 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 The Grove Lap Pool 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Brown Bag Cool Springs 93 420 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool 94 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Founders Pointe Pool 98 598 Promenade COurt Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Telfair Community Pool 94 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Old Natchez Country Club Pool Grill 98 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 05/29/2025 Stephens Valley HOA 100 5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville TN 37221 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Redwing Meadows 100 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Old Natchez Country Club Pool 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool 100 598 Promenade Court Franklin TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 The Grove Bridge Pool 98 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Bridge Bar Auxiliary 88 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 05/29/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Spencer Hall Pool 98 3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Troubadour Employee Kitchen 98 8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant 99 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Bridge Bar Restaurant 99 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 The Governors Club Kiddie Pool 98 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Highland Park Pool 94 1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Caspian Hills Apartment 95 7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview TN 37062 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 The Lodge at Deer Run 100 3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179 Bed and Breakfast - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Hardison Hills Pool 100 1101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Bricktop's Restaurant 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Annecy Pool 96 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels 100 7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Bricktop's Bar 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Inglehame Farms Pool 96 9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 94 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Avalon Kiddie Pool 98 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Fieldstone Farms Concession 100 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Avalon Pool 98 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Chardonnay Kiddie Pool 90 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 90 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 The Member Grill 98 6376 Temple Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 90 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Chardonnay Pool 90 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Stream Valley Pool 100 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Westhaven Lap Pool 96 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Uncle Julio's 98 209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/27/2025 Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar 100 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 The Village Of Clovercroft 92 101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Hardeman Springs HOA 90 5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool 100 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 3 100 1002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 Perry's Steakhouse and Grille 94 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 Hunterwood Estates Pool 98 2128 Key Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Fieldstone Farms Pool 98 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 The Brentwood Pool Food 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool 100 2128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Westhaven Resort Pool #1 96 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Westhaven Resort Pool #2 96 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service 95 4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 Brentwood Traditions Pool 100 9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand 100 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 Westhaven Fish Pool 98 401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

