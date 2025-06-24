Health Scores: Williamson County for June 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 17-24, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Werehawgs 100 143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 06/23/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/23/2025 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool 100 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 Circa 99 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 06/20/2025 TrisStar BBQ Mobile 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 06/20/2025 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2 100 408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/18/2025 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 100 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Studio Ink 100 2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/18/2025 Etch Bar-Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Music City Smokers 97 6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Routine 06/18/2025 Red Pony Restaurant 97 408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Morgan Farms Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 82 8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1 100 408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/18/2025 Catalina Kiddie Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Catalina Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Hyatt Place Franklin Pool 96 650 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2025 Vintage Tollgate Apartments 100 2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Hyatt Place Franklin 97 650 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 06/17/2025 Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe 99 650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 06/17/2025 Magnolia Place Apartments Pool 98 813 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2025 Laurelwood Condominium 98 601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2025 Zolo's Italian Restaurant 98 119 5th Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/17/2025 Taramore Adult Pool 88 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2025 Taramore Kiddie Pool 90 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email