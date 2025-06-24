Health Scores: Williamson County for June 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 17-24, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Werehawgs
|100
|143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|100
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Circa
|99
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|TrisStar BBQ Mobile
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2
|100
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/18/2025
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|100
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Studio Ink
|100
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/18/2025
|Etch Bar-Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Music City Smokers
|97
|6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|06/18/2025
|Red Pony Restaurant
|97
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Morgan Farms Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|82
|8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1
|100
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/18/2025
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Catalina Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Hyatt Place Franklin Pool
|96
|650 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2025
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|100
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Hyatt Place Franklin
|97
|650 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|06/17/2025
|Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe
|99
|650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|06/17/2025
|Magnolia Place Apartments Pool
|98
|813 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2025
|Laurelwood Condominium
|98
|601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2025
|Zolo's Italian Restaurant
|98
|119 5th Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/17/2025
|Taramore Adult Pool
|88
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2025
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|90
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter