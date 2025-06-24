Health Scores: Williamson County for June 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 17-24, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Werehawgs100143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #21001010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool100200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Circa991549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up06/20/2025
TrisStar BBQ Mobile1001634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine06/20/2025
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool100200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2100408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine06/18/2025
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool100549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Studio Ink1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179Tattoo Studios Routine06/18/2025
Etch Bar-Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/18/2025
Music City Smokers976530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Routine06/18/2025
Red Pony Restaurant97408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/18/2025
Morgan Farms Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool828097 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1100408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine06/18/2025
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Catalina Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Hyatt Place Franklin Pool96650 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2025
Vintage Tollgate Apartments1002112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Hyatt Place Franklin97650 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine06/17/2025
Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe99650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine06/17/2025
Magnolia Place Apartments Pool98813 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2025
Laurelwood Condominium98601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2025
Zolo's Italian Restaurant98119 5th Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine06/17/2025
Taramore Adult Pool881824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2025
Taramore Kiddie Pool901824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

