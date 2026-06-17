Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for June 17, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for June 17, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 10-17, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine06/12/2026
Annecy Pool981064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Avalon Kiddie Pool96154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Avalon Pool96154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Brentwood Country Club Pool1005123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
Brentwood Traditions Pool969033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
CD'S BBQ Mobile1006910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine06/16/2026
Camp Marymount FSE991318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up06/10/2026
Camp Marymount FSE971318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Organized Campgrounds Routine06/10/2026
Chardonnay Kiddie Pool989004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Chardonnay Pool929004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites100111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Concord Hunt Pool981245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Franklin Chop House Bar1001101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/11/2026
Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park Llc94700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Highland Park Pool901650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Honest Coffee Roasters85230 Franklin Road STE-11A Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Inglehame Farms Pool929190 Sydney Ln Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC1001418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/16/2026
Keystone Pool H.O.A961736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Kingwood Pool92Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Lansdowne Kiddie Pool969200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Lansdowne Pool1009200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool982000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool965020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Life Time - Men's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Spa965020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Life Time - Women's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Life Time Cold Plunge Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool981215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Mckay's Mill Pool961215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool884207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Millview Swim Club Pool844207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool961813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Morgan Farms Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Music City Smokers1006530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine06/11/2026
Optima Franklin Pool983000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Papa Johns 54661002332 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Paxton Plunge Pool942007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Poochies food truck1001190 Grafton Dr Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine06/11/2026
Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool861525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Raintree Forest Pool861525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool961525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Reserve At Raintree Pool961525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Rosebrooke Amenity Kiddie Pool1001620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool961620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Salsa991028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/16/2026
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool94631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Shadow Green HOA Pool94651 Vintage Green Ln Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Somerset Kiddie Pool9830 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Somerset Pool9830 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Southall982200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Southall952200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Southall932200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Southbrooke Amenity Pool941043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
Southern Wood West 2 Pool981610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Southern Wood West Kiddie981610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Southern Woods West Pool981610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Sussex Downs Apt Pool981125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Taramore Adult Pool961824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Taramore Kiddie Pool941824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool961310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool967732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
The Governors Club Kiddie Pool929681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool9219 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
The Governors Club POA Pool9219 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
The Governors Club Pool909681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
The Landings Pool 2 (Moore's)1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
The Steel Pony 2 Mobile1005532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/10/2026
The Village Of Clovercroft94101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs997153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine06/16/2026
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs967153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2026
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs947153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine06/16/2026
Village Of Morningside100101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Vintage Tollgate Apartments1002112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service944121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/10/2026
Windstone100830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
Witherspoon981469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool981494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37065Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool1001494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool 11003100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
ZZZ BBQ1003237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine06/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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