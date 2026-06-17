Health Scores: Williamson County for June 17, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 10-17, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/12/2026
|Annecy Pool
|98
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Avalon Kiddie Pool
|96
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Avalon Pool
|96
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Brentwood Country Club Pool
|100
|5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Brentwood Traditions Pool
|96
|9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|CD'S BBQ Mobile
|100
|6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2026
|Camp Marymount FSE
|99
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Camp Marymount FSE
|97
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|06/10/2026
|Chardonnay Kiddie Pool
|98
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Chardonnay Pool
|92
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Concord Hunt Pool
|98
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Franklin Chop House Bar
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2026
|Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park Llc
|94
|700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Highland Park Pool
|90
|1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|85
|230 Franklin Road STE-11A Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Inglehame Farms Pool
|92
|9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
|100
|1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2026
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|96
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Kingwood Pool
|92
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Lansdowne Kiddie Pool
|96
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Lansdowne Pool
|100
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|96
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|96
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Life Time Cold Plunge Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool
|98
|1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Mckay's Mill Pool
|96
|1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|88
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Millview Swim Club Pool
|84
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool
|96
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Morgan Farms Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Music City Smokers
|100
|6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2026
|Optima Franklin Pool
|98
|3000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Papa Johns 5466
|100
|2332 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|94
|2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Poochies food truck
|100
|1190 Grafton Dr Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2026
|Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool
|86
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Raintree Forest Pool
|86
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool
|96
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Reserve At Raintree Pool
|96
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Rosebrooke Amenity Kiddie Pool
|100
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool
|96
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Salsa
|99
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2026
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|94
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Shadow Green HOA Pool
|94
|651 Vintage Green Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Somerset Kiddie Pool
|98
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Somerset Pool
|98
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Southall
|98
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Southall
|95
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Southall
|93
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|94
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|Southern Wood West 2 Pool
|98
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Southern Wood West Kiddie
|98
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Southern Woods West Pool
|98
|1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|98
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Taramore Adult Pool
|96
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|94
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool
|96
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|96
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|The Governors Club Kiddie Pool
|92
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool
|92
|19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|The Governors Club POA Pool
|92
|19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|The Governors Club Pool
|90
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|The Landings Pool 2 (Moore's)
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|The Steel Pony 2 Mobile
|100
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|The Village Of Clovercroft
|94
|101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs
|99
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2026
|TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs
|96
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2026
|TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs
|94
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|06/16/2026
|Village Of Morningside
|100
|101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|100
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
|94
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Windstone
|100
|830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Witherspoon
|98
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|98
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37065
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool
|100
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool 1
|100
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|ZZZ BBQ
|100
|3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter