Health Scores: Williamson County for June 17, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 10-17, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Copperstone Kiddie Pool 100 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Tinney Place Kiddie Pool 96 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 100 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool 100 501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Shadow Green HOA Pool 100 651 Vintage Green Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Heritage Place Apartments Pool 96 700 Westminister Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Copperstone Pool 96 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Sunset Park Pool 100 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Brentwood Pointe III 100 2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Lansdowne Pool 100 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool 100 557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Vintage Tollgate Apartments 94 2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Holiday Inn Pool 100 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Tinney Place Pool 96 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Mooreland Estates Section Ii 100 Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Sleep Inn Pool 100 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc 96 700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN 99 1346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/16/2025 Southern Woods West Pool 98 1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen 96 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Circa 87 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 06/13/2025 Snow Joy Mobile 100 147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 06/13/2025 LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA 100 117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/13/2025 Circa Bar 93 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 06/13/2025 Mckay's Mill Pool 100 1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool 94 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Echelon Pool 100 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Viera Cool Springs Pool #3 95 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 100 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Club Of Kings Chapel Pool 94 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Raintree Forest Pool 98 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Southern Wood West #2 Pool 98 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Viera Cool Springs Pool #2 98 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Viera Cool Springs Pool #1 98 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Bent Creek Pool 98 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Millview Swim Club Pool 96 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 100 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool 98 7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Bent Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool 96 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool 94 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool 98 1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool 100 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Southern Wood West Kiddie 98 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool 96 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 96 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Lansdowne Kiddie Pool 98 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Witherspoon 98 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Somerset Kiddie Pool 100 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool 96 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 The Village Of Clovercroft 100 101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Concord Hunt Pool 94 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat 96 4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Carriage Park Condo Pool 96 1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Benington/Winterset Woods Pool 92 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool 97 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Somerset Pool 100 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Cherry Grove Pool 98 1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Tuscany Hills Pool 96 1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Brixworth HOA South Pool 96 9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 The Madison Franklin Apartments Pool 98 801 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Kingwood Pool 100 Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Clarion Pointe Pool 100 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Silver Stream Farm Pool 100 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Bubble Pop Tea Mobile 100 6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 06/12/2025 The Pasta Bar Company Mobile 100 937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/12/2025 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/12/2025 Hammer and Nails Bar 100 1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 06/12/2025 Etch Restaurant-Franklin 99 230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Etch Bar-Franklin 96 230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/11/2025 Stroud's BBQ Mobile Unit 99 1010 Fulton Greer Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/11/2025 Montclair Subdivision Pool 100 8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Hyatt Place Pool 100 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Ace's Kettle Corn FMFU 100 4809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 06/11/2025 Village Of Morningside 96 101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 98 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 Village Of Morningside 2 96 9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 The Landings Pool 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 Chenoweth Club House Pool 98 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 96 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #2 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool 98 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/11/2025 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Maplewood Kiddie Pool 96 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool 98 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool 96 Oakwood Ests Franklin TN 37068-0671 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool 96 1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool 96 Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 98 8207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 100 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/10/2025 Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis 100 2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/10/2025 Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool 94 Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Dallas Downs Pool 98 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Windstone 98 830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 98 8207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club 96 P.O. Box 680671 Franklin TN 37068 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool 96 1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin 100 179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Maplewood Pool 96 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37065 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Smoothie King - RMC King LLC 99 600-A Frazier Drive, Ste 105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 06/10/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

