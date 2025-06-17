Health Scores: Williamson County for June 17, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 10-17, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|100
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Tinney Place Kiddie Pool
|96
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|100
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool
|100
|501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Shadow Green HOA Pool
|100
|651 Vintage Green Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Heritage Place Apartments Pool
|96
|700 Westminister Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Copperstone Pool
|96
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Sunset Park Pool
|100
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Brentwood Pointe III
|100
|2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Lansdowne Pool
|100
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|100
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|94
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Holiday Inn Pool
|100
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Tinney Place Pool
|96
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Mooreland Estates Section Ii
|100
|Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Sleep Inn Pool
|100
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc
|96
|700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN
|99
|1346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Southern Woods West Pool
|98
|1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen
|96
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Circa
|87
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Snow Joy Mobile
|100
|147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|06/13/2025
|LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA
|100
|117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Circa Bar
|93
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Mckay's Mill Pool
|100
|1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|94
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Echelon Pool
|100
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #3
|95
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|100
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
|94
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Raintree Forest Pool
|98
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Southern Wood West #2 Pool
|98
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #2
|98
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #1
|98
|300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Bent Creek Pool
|98
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Millview Swim Club Pool
|96
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|100
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool
|98
|7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Bent Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool
|96
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
|94
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool
|98
|1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool
|100
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Southern Wood West Kiddie
|98
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|96
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Lansdowne Kiddie Pool
|98
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Witherspoon
|98
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Somerset Kiddie Pool
|100
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool
|96
|1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|The Village Of Clovercroft
|100
|101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Concord Hunt Pool
|94
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat
|96
|4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|96
|1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Benington/Winterset Woods Pool
|92
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool
|97
|1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Somerset Pool
|100
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Cherry Grove Pool
|98
|1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Tuscany Hills Pool
|96
|1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Brixworth HOA South Pool
|96
|9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|The Madison Franklin Apartments Pool
|98
|801 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Kingwood Pool
|100
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Clarion Pointe Pool
|100
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|100
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
|100
|6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|06/12/2025
|The Pasta Bar Company Mobile
|100
|937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/12/2025
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Hammer and Nails Bar
|100
|1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Etch Restaurant-Franklin
|99
|230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Etch Bar-Franklin
|96
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Stroud's BBQ Mobile Unit
|99
|1010 Fulton Greer Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Montclair Subdivision Pool
|100
|8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Hyatt Place Pool
|100
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Ace's Kettle Corn FMFU
|100
|4809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Village Of Morningside
|96
|101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Village Of Morningside 2
|96
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|The Landings Pool
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Chenoweth Club House Pool
|98
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Elks Lodge #72 Pool
|96
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #2
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool
|98
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/11/2025
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Maplewood Kiddie Pool
|96
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool
|98
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|Oakwood Ests Franklin TN 37068-0671
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool
|96
|Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|100
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis
|100
|2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool
|94
|Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Dallas Downs Pool
|98
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Windstone
|98
|830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club
|96
|P.O. Box 680671 Franklin TN 37068
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool
|96
|1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
|100
|179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Maplewood Pool
|96
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37065
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Smoothie King - RMC King LLC
|99
|600-A Frazier Drive, Ste 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|06/10/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
