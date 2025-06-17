Health Scores: Williamson County for June 17, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 10-17, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Copperstone Kiddie Pool1001591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Tinney Place Kiddie Pool962301 Tinney Place. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Brentwood Pointe I Condo100100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool100501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Shadow Green HOA Pool100651 Vintage Green Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Heritage Place Apartments Pool96700 Westminister Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Copperstone Pool961591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Sunset Park Pool1001712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Brentwood Pointe III1002200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Lansdowne Pool1009200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool100557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Vintage Tollgate Apartments942112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Holiday Inn Pool1001738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Tinney Place Pool962301 Tinney Place. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Mooreland Estates Section Ii100Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Sleep Inn Pool1001611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc96700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN991346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/16/2025
Southern Woods West Pool981610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen964905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014Food Service - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Circa871549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine06/13/2025
Snow Joy Mobile100147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine06/13/2025
LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA100117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/13/2025
Circa Bar931549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine06/13/2025
Mckay's Mill Pool1001215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool94200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Echelon Pool1002001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Viera Cool Springs Pool #395300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood100206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Club Of Kings Chapel Pool944905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Raintree Forest Pool981525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Southern Wood West #2 Pool981610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Viera Cool Springs Pool #298300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Viera Cool Springs Pool #198300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Bent Creek Pool982006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Millview Swim Club Pool964207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool100130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool987250 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Bent Creek Kiddie Pool962006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool961525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool944905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool981215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool1001435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Southern Wood West Kiddie981610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool96200 Waterbury Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool964207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Lansdowne Kiddie Pool989200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Witherspoon981469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Somerset Kiddie Pool10030 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool961010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
The Village Of Clovercroft100101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/12/2025
Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Concord Hunt Pool941245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat964005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Carriage Park Condo Pool961133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Benington/Winterset Woods Pool921435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool971010 Riverview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Somerset Pool10030 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Cherry Grove Pool981502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Tuscany Hills Pool961750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Brixworth HOA South Pool969058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
The Madison Franklin Apartments Pool98801 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Kingwood Pool100Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/12/2025
Clarion Pointe Pool1006210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/12/2025
Silver Stream Farm Pool1002401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/12/2025
Bubble Pop Tea Mobile1006462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine06/12/2025
The Pasta Bar Company Mobile100937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/12/2025
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine06/12/2025
Hammer and Nails Bar1001025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine06/12/2025
Etch Restaurant-Franklin99230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Etch Bar-Franklin96230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/11/2025
Stroud's BBQ Mobile Unit991010 Fulton Greer Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/11/2025
Montclair Subdivision Pool1008331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Hyatt Place Pool100650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Ace's Kettle Corn FMFU1004809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine06/11/2025
Village Of Morningside96101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool984206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
Village Of Morningside 2969000 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
The Landings Pool1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult981531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
Chenoweth Club House Pool989405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
Elks Lodge #72 Pool96485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #296100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie981531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool989405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools - Routine06/11/2025
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Maplewood Kiddie Pool96614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool98431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool96Oakwood Ests Franklin TN 37068-0671Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool961933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool96Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool988207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool100107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/10/2025
Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis1002005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites100111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/10/2025
Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool94Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Dallas Downs Pool98431 Dallas Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Windstone98830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool988207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club96P.O. Box 680671 Franklin TN 37068Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool961933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin100179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool96549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Maplewood Pool96614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37065Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Smoothie King - RMC King LLC99600-A Frazier Drive, Ste 105 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine06/10/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here