Health Scores: Williamson County for July 1, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 24 to July 1, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Taramore Kiddie Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Benington/Winterset Woods Pool1001435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool1008097 Moores Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Taramore Adult Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
CD'S BBQ Mobile1006910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine06/30/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/27/2025
June Lake Pool1002400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine06/27/2025
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/27/2025
Popeyes1001800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up06/27/2025
Whiskey Creek Coffee Company1001908 Hamilton Circle Spring Hill TN Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine06/26/2025
The Daily Dish992205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine06/26/2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE100214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/26/2025
The Mobile Mingle1001800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine06/25/2025
FLOWER CHILD1001566 W McEwen Dr 150 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine06/25/2025
The Pond99595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 321 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/24/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

