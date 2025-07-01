Health Scores: Williamson County for July 1, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 24 to July 1, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Taramore Kiddie Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/30/2025 Benington/Winterset Woods Pool 100 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/30/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/30/2025 Taramore Adult Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/30/2025 CD'S BBQ Mobile 100 6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 06/30/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/27/2025 June Lake Pool 100 2400 Buckner Ln Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 06/27/2025 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/27/2025 Popeyes 100 1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 06/27/2025 Whiskey Creek Coffee Company 100 1908 Hamilton Circle Spring Hill TN Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 06/26/2025 The Daily Dish 99 2205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 06/26/2025 TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE 100 214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/26/2025 The Mobile Mingle 100 1800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 FLOWER CHILD 100 1566 W McEwen Dr 150 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 The Pond 99 595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 321 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/24/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

