Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 7, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Tot-E-Town II Food Service
|99
|8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/06/2026
|Subway
|98
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr. 105 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|The Goddard School At Camden Commons
|Approval
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/06/2026
|chick-fil-A
|100
|3063 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Steak N Shake
|100
|4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC
|100
|1111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Dover Deli
|100
|117 Seaboard Ln STE 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Elroy Coffee Partners
|99
|400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|96
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/06/2026
|The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food
|100
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Miss Daisy's Market
|100
|1110 Hillsboro Road Suite 220 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Le Peep
|98
|1110 Hillsboro Rd. Suite 200 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/06/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|92
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/06/2026
|Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee
|96
|7311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Tot-E-Town II
|Approval
|8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/06/2026
|Abbotts Frozen Custard
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN USA STE-201 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Dominos
|99
|400 Downs Blvd. ste. 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|99
|430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Marco's Pizza
|98
|7180 Nolensville Rd. STE-1H Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Papa Johns Pizza #5076
|100
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|CAVA
|100
|3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Mr Art 's Coffee House
|100
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Ryan Swim Academy
|94
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/05/2026
|Goldfish Swimming School
|98
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/05/2026
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/05/2026
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/05/2026
|Pizza Hut #4419
|99
|7240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
