Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 7, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Tot-E-Town II Food Service 99 8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/06/2026 Subway 98 305 Sheldon Valley Dr. 105 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 The Goddard School At Camden Commons Approval 1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/06/2026 chick-fil-A 100 3063 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Steak N Shake 100 4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC 100 1111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Dover Deli 100 117 Seaboard Ln STE 105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Elroy Coffee Partners 99 400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Franklin Marriott Pool 96 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/06/2026 The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food 100 1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Miss Daisy's Market 100 1110 Hillsboro Road Suite 220 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Le Peep 98 1110 Hillsboro Rd. Suite 200 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/06/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 92 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/06/2026 Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee 96 7311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Tot-E-Town II Approval 8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/06/2026 Abbotts Frozen Custard 100 7344 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN USA STE-201 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Dominos 99 400 Downs Blvd. ste. 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 99 430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Marco's Pizza 98 7180 Nolensville Rd. STE-1H Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Papa Johns Pizza #5076 100 305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 CAVA 100 3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Mr Art 's Coffee House 100 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Ryan Swim Academy 94 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 01/05/2026 Goldfish Swimming School 98 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/05/2026 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/05/2026 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/05/2026 Pizza Hut #4419 99 7240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 103 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email