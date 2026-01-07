Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 7, 2026.

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Tot-E-Town II Food Service998110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/06/2026
Subway98305 Sheldon Valley Dr. 105 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/06/2026
The Goddard School At Camden CommonsApproval1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Child Care Facilities Routine01/06/2026
chick-fil-A1003063 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Steak N Shake1004040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC1001111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Dover Deli100117 Seaboard Ln STE 105 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Elroy Coffee Partners99400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Franklin Marriott Pool96700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/06/2026
The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food1001101 Moher Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Miss Daisy's Market1001110 Hillsboro Road Suite 220 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Le Peep981110 Hillsboro Rd. Suite 200 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/06/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Pool929150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/06/2026
Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee967311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Tot-E-Town IIApproval8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014Child Care Facilities Routine01/06/2026
Abbotts Frozen Custard1007344 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN USA STE-201 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Dominos99400 Downs Blvd. ste. 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill99430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Marco's Pizza987180 Nolensville Rd. STE-1H Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Papa Johns Pizza #5076100305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/05/2026
CAVA1003058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Mr Art 's Coffee House100595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Ryan Swim Academy947408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine01/05/2026
Goldfish Swimming School981113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/05/2026
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/05/2026
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/05/2026
Pizza Hut #4419997240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

