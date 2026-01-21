Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 21, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Captain D's 99 2096 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Newk's Express Cafe 91 535 Cool Springs Blvd #120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Greek Cafe 93 2021 Mallory Ln. STE 102 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 1648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/20/2026 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/20/2026 The Academy of Seaboard Lane Food 100 122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Dunkin' 97 5043 Carothers Pkwy STE-110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Salvo's Family Pizza 100 2078 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 New China Kitchen 100 1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Jamba Juice 100 1844 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Jet's Pizza 100 1400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 The Grove Lap Pool 96 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 01/20/2026 Hunter Bend Elementary 100 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 90 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/16/2026 Artessa Apartments 98 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/16/2026 Ashton Brook Pool #1 92 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/16/2026 Brentwood Sub Inc. 98 330 Franklin Road Suite 900D 37027 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX 100 3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Subway 70095 99 1411 HWY 96 N Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Carrington Hills Pool 98 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/16/2026 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 96 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/16/2026 Greenhaven 100 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/16/2026 La Quinta Inns Pool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/16/2026 Smoothie King #657 96 330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Franklin chop House 100 1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Just Love Coffee Mobile 1 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 01/16/2026 McDonalds of Cool Springs #2 99 653 Frazier Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Sweet Stop 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/15/2026 Charley's Philly Steaks 98 1800 Galleria Blvd. STE 3070 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool 98 4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/15/2026 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Newport Station Amenity Pool 94 1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Wendy's Spring Hill 9147 100 4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Sbarro #008 98 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Cafe Latte Co. 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/15/2026 Aubrey's 99 3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN USA Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Grassland Sonic #4515 99 1103 Battlewood St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 First Watch Restaurant 97 210 Franklin Road Suite 4A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Sweet Cece's 98 7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar 100 7022 Church St. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Judge Bean Bar-B-Que 97 7022 Church Street East Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 West Coast Burgers and Dogs 94 7175 Nolensville Rd. STE-101 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Chick-fil-A Berry Farms 100 203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 01/14/2026 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 The Harper Apts Pool 98 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Biscuit Love Berry Farms 99 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 MAA Cool Springs Pool 96 1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 Somerby Franklin - Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/14/2026 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 Northwood Ravin Spa 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 96 549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 96 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Jason's Deli 98 279 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup 100 7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

