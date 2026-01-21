Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 21, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Captain D's
|99
|2096 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Newk's Express Cafe
|91
|535 Cool Springs Blvd #120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/20/2026
|Greek Cafe
|93
|2021 Mallory Ln. STE 102 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/20/2026
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|1648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/20/2026
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/20/2026
|The Academy of Seaboard Lane Food
|100
|122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Dunkin'
|97
|5043 Carothers Pkwy STE-110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/20/2026
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|100
|2078 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|New China Kitchen
|100
|1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/20/2026
|Jamba Juice
|100
|1844 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|1400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|The Grove Lap Pool
|96
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/20/2026
|Hunter Bend Elementary
|100
|2121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/20/2026
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|90
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/16/2026
|Artessa Apartments
|98
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/16/2026
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|92
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/16/2026
|Brentwood Sub Inc.
|98
|330 Franklin Road Suite 900D 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX
|100
|3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Subway 70095
|99
|1411 HWY 96 N Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Carrington Hills Pool
|98
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/16/2026
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|96
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/16/2026
|Greenhaven
|100
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/16/2026
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/16/2026
|Smoothie King #657
|96
|330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/16/2026
|Franklin chop House
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 1
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/16/2026
|McDonalds of Cool Springs #2
|99
|653 Frazier Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/16/2026
|Sweet Stop
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|01/15/2026
|Charley's Philly Steaks
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd. STE 3070 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool
|98
|4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/15/2026
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/15/2026
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|98
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Newport Station Amenity Pool
|94
|1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|100
|4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/15/2026
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/15/2026
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Sbarro #008
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Cafe Latte Co.
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/15/2026
|Aubrey's
|99
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN USA Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/15/2026
|Grassland Sonic #4515
|99
|1103 Battlewood St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/15/2026
|First Watch Restaurant
|97
|210 Franklin Road Suite 4A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|Sweet Cece's
|98
|7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar
|100
|7022 Church St. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Judge Bean Bar-B-Que
|97
|7022 Church Street East Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|West Coast Burgers and Dogs
|94
|7175 Nolensville Rd. STE-101 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|Chick-fil-A Berry Farms
|100
|203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/14/2026
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|The Harper Apts Pool
|98
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms
|99
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/14/2026
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|96
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|96
|549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|96
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/14/2026
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|Jason's Deli
|98
|279 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/14/2026
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/14/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
