Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 21, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Captain D's992096 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Newk's Express Cafe91535 Cool Springs Blvd #120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/20/2026
Greek Cafe932021 Mallory Ln. STE 102 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/20/2026
Kara Sanchez Beauty1001648 Westgate Cir 209 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine01/20/2026
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine01/20/2026
The Academy of Seaboard Lane Food100122 Seaboard Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Dunkin'975043 Carothers Pkwy STE-110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/20/2026
Salvo's Family Pizza1002078 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/20/2026
New China Kitchen1001400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/20/2026
Jamba Juice1001844 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/20/2026
Jet's Pizza1001400 Liberty Pike STE 400 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/20/2026
The Grove Lap Pool966200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine01/20/2026
Hunter Bend Elementary1002121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/20/2026
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool904207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/16/2026
Artessa Apartments981000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/16/2026
Ashton Brook Pool #192100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/16/2026
Brentwood Sub Inc.98330 Franklin Road Suite 900D 37027Food Service Routine01/16/2026
El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX1003020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Subway 70095991411 HWY 96 N Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Carrington Hills Pool983750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/16/2026
Grove At Shadow Green Pool962000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/16/2026
Greenhaven1001001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/16/2026
La Quinta Inns Pool964207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/16/2026
Smoothie King #65796330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/16/2026
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine01/16/2026
Franklin chop House1001101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Just Love Coffee Mobile 11004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up01/16/2026
McDonalds of Cool Springs #299653 Frazier Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/16/2026
Sweet Stop1001800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174Body Piercing Studios Routine01/15/2026
Charley's Philly Steaks981800 Galleria Blvd. STE 3070 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool984000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/15/2026
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine01/15/2026
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool982909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Newport Station Amenity Pool941635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Wendy's Spring Hill 91471004924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up01/15/2026
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/15/2026
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Sbarro #008981800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Cafe Latte Co.1001800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/15/2026
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/15/2026
Aubrey's993091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN USA Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up01/15/2026
Grassland Sonic #4515991103 Battlewood St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/15/2026
First Watch Restaurant97210 Franklin Road Suite 4A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up01/14/2026
Sweet Cece's987180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up01/14/2026
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar1007022 Church St. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que977022 Church Street East Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up01/14/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Pool982001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
West Coast Burgers and Dogs947175 Nolensville Rd. STE-101 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up01/14/2026
Chick-fil-A Berry Farms100203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/14/2026
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine01/14/2026
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/14/2026
The Harper Apts Pool982200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/14/2026
Biscuit Love Berry Farms993100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/14/2026
MAA Cool Springs Pool961001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
Somerby Franklin - Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/14/2026
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool96549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
Northwood Ravin Spa1004018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool96549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
Cadence Cool Springs Pool96200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/14/2026
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/14/2026
Jason's Deli98279 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up01/14/2026
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup1007116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135Tattoo Studios Routine01/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

