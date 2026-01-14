Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 14, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Zushirito
|97
|214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Cheekwood Golf Club FS
|99
|285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Jimmy John's
|100
|101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1400 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Sharetea
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Franklin FUMC Preschool
|Approval
|120 Aldersgate Way Franklin TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/13/2026
|Chopt Creative Salad Company
|97
|211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|St. Matthew Catholic Church and School
|100
|533 Sneed Rd W Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Outlanders
|85
|7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/12/2026
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/12/2026
|Cadence Academy
|Approval
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/12/2026
|Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2
|100
|4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Cadence Academy Kitchen
|76
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool
|86
|2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/12/2026
|Waffle House #2035
|100
|2106 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria
|100
|850 Glass Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Beijing Hotpot
|96
|2000 Mallory Lane Ste 310 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/12/2026
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/12/2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Southgate KinderCare Education Food
|99
|315 Southgate Court Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Jets Pizza
|98
|101 Creekside Crossing Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Jasmine
|91
|8105 Moores Lane STE-1500 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|94
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/09/2026
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/09/2026
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Good Energy Esthetics Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/09/2026
|The Academy Of Maryland Farm
|Approval
|201 Westwood Place. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/09/2026
|Aubrey's
|84
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN USA Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/09/2026
|Aubrey's Aux
|100
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Chick-fil-A
|100
|4885 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service
|100
|201 Westwood Place. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Juice Bar Brentwood
|100
|7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|92
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/09/2026
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/09/2026
|Sonic Drive In #3453
|100
|1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37068
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|The Academy Of Cool Springs
|Approval
|270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/08/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/08/2026
|Firehouse Subs
|99
|1844 McEwen Drive Suite 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Freedom Middle School
|99
|750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|01/08/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/08/2026
|Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee
|98
|7311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|The Academy Of Cool Springs
|100
|270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Ichiddo Ramen
|94
|1709 Galleria Blvd Ste 1035 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Schlotzsky's Deli
|99
|1708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Freedom Middle School
|100
|750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|95
|1319 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Taco Bell #4843
|97
|1715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Ground
|97
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food
|100
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Nail Lounge & Spa Bar
|99
|400 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/07/2026
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Teriyaki Madness
|100
|2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Panera #1241
|98
|2000 Mallory Ln STE 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|31A Nutrition
|100
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool
|Approval
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/07/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
