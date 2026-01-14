Health Scores: Williamson County for Jan. 14, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Zushirito97214 Ward Circle Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Jersey Mike's Subs100205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Cheekwood Golf Club FS99285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Jimmy John's100101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1400 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Sharetea1001010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Franklin FUMC PreschoolApproval120 Aldersgate Way Franklin TN 37069Child Care Facilities Routine01/13/2026
Chopt Creative Salad Company97211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/13/2026
St. Matthew Catholic Church and School100533 Sneed Rd W Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Outlanders857215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/12/2026
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine01/12/2026
Cadence AcademyApproval7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Child Care Facilities Routine01/12/2026
Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #21004908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Cadence Academy Kitchen767140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool862501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine01/12/2026
Waffle House #20351002106 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria100850 Glass Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Beijing Hotpot962000 Mallory Lane Ste 310 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/12/2026
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine01/12/2026
Jersey Mike's Subs1002000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Southgate KinderCare Education Food99315 Southgate Court Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Jets Pizza98101 Creekside Crossing Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Jasmine918105 Moores Lane STE-1500 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Somerby Franklin - Pool94870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/09/2026
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/09/2026
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/09/2026
Good Energy Esthetics Inc10095 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine01/09/2026
The Academy Of Maryland FarmApproval201 Westwood Place. Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine01/09/2026
Aubrey's843091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN USA Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/09/2026
Aubrey's Aux1003091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Chick-fil-A1004885 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/09/2026
The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service100201 Westwood Place. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Juice Bar Brentwood1007011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool92870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine01/09/2026
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine01/09/2026
Sonic Drive In #34531001505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37068Food Service Routine01/08/2026
The Academy Of Cool SpringsApproval270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine01/08/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/08/2026
Firehouse Subs991844 McEwen Drive Suite 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Freedom Middle School99750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064School Buildings Routine01/08/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/08/2026
Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee987311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
The Academy Of Cool Springs100270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Ichiddo Ramen941709 Galleria Blvd Ste 1035 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Schlotzsky's Deli991708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Freedom Middle School100750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Kentucky Fried Chicken951319 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Taco Bell #4843971715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Ground97330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food1002100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Nail Lounge & Spa Bar99400 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool982000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/07/2026
Chick-Fil-A1001105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Teriyaki Madness1002000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Panera #1241982000 Mallory Ln STE 110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/07/2026
31A Nutrition1007240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & PreschoolApproval2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067Child Care Facilities Routine01/07/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

