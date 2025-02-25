Health Scores: Williamson County for February 25, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 18-25, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|FMFU Empanada Lua
|100
|101 Forest Trail, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|The Children's Playroom
|100
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
|99
|1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Brookdale Franklin
|97
|910 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|AC Kitchen
|100
|5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|El Sombrero Mexican Bar
|100
|1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|American Ace
|100
|5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|AC Lounge
|100
|5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|AC Hotel Brentwood
|95
|5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/24/2025
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Southerner's Coffee Mobile #1
|100
|11746 Franklin Rd, College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Jersey Mike's
|85
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd., ste. 150, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Vee's ChickN Cones
|100
|11206 S Course View, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service
|99
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|94
|549 Southwind Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Greenhaven
|94
|1001 Isleworth Drive, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/24/2025
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|98
|549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|97
|4924 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Homewood Suites Restaurant
|98
|2225 East McEwen Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Aubrey's
|99
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|West Coast Taco Shop
|99
|7177 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Nori Japan
|96
|1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Aubrey's Aux
|100
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Wetzel's Pretzels
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd., SPC K4016, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Aloft Nashville Hotel
|-
|7109 So Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|92
|7120 South Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|100
|7109 So Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|92
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd., Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/21/2025
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln., Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 201, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/21/2025
|The Academy Of Burkitt Commons
|97
|1010 Ava Place, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|100
|326 Stable Rd., Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar
|99
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd., ste 115, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Pyramids Cafe
|99
|330 Franklin Rd. STE-135A-389, Franklin, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Grays First Floor Bar
|94
|Main St, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Red Roof Inn
|95
|3915 Carothers pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Wilco Fusion Grill
|99
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|Sbarro #008
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Charley's Philly Steaks
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|China Experience
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3100, Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|No. 1 Chinese
|97
|5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|Kouzina Cafe Gyros and Subs
|99
|1800 Carothers Pkwy Unit 5, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|96
|7001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suites FSE
|100
|7141 South Springs Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Waffle House #2035
|98
|2106 Wall St., Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|The Good Cup
|98
|2181 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Marcos Pizza
|85
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service
|100
|1106 Battlewood St, Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Del Frisco's Grille
|99
|207 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Del Frisco's Grille Bar
|100
|207 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|97
|203 Franklin Rd., Suite 120, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Mooyah
|98
|213 Franklin Road Suite 160, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Better Days Diner
|98
|2041 Wall Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Acapulco Mexican Grill
|94
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|McDonalds of Cool Springs #2
|100
|653 Frazier Dr., Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
