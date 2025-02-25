Health Scores: Williamson County for February 25, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 18-25, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
FMFU Empanada Lua100101 Forest Trail, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
The Children's Playroom100330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant991401 Liberty Pike Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Brookdale Franklin97910 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
AC Kitchen1005007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar1005011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
El Sombrero Mexican Bar1001401 Liberty Pike Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
American Ace1005007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
AC Lounge1005007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
AC Hotel Brentwood955007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels - Routine02/24/2025
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs1005011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine02/24/2025
Southerner's Coffee Mobile #110011746 Franklin Rd, College Grove, TN 37046Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Jersey Mike's851010 Murfreesboro Rd., ste. 150, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Vee's ChickN Cones10011206 S Course View, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service995011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool94549 Southwind Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/24/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/24/2025
Greenhaven941001 Isleworth Drive, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/24/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/24/2025
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool98549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/24/2025
Wendy's Spring Hill 9147974924 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Homewood Suites Restaurant982225 East McEwen Drive, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Aubrey's993091 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
West Coast Taco Shop997177 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Nori Japan961800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Aubrey's Aux1003091 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Wetzel's Pretzels981800 Galleria Blvd., SPC K4016, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Aloft Nashville Hotel-7109 So Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites927120 South Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine02/21/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool1007109 So Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel927086 Bakers Bridge Rd., Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine02/21/2025
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln., Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/21/2025
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 201, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/21/2025
The Academy Of Burkitt Commons971010 Ava Place, Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Walnut Grove Elementary School100326 Stable Rd., Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar995000 Hughes Crossing Blvd., ste 115, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Pyramids Cafe99330 Franklin Rd. STE-135A-389, Franklin, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Grays First Floor Bar94Main St, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs1003601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine02/20/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/20/2025
Red Roof Inn953915 Carothers pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine02/20/2025
Wilco Fusion Grill999040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
Sbarro #008971800 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Charley's Philly Steaks981800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
China Experience971800 Galleria Blvd 3100, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
No. 1 Chinese975000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
Kouzina Cafe Gyros and Subs991800 Carothers Pkwy Unit 5, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool967001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/20/2025
Hampton Inn and Suites FSE1007141 South Springs Drive, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa100200 Mallory Station Rd, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/18/2025
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool100200 Mallory Station Rd, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/18/2025
Waffle House #2035982106 Wall St., Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
The Good Cup982181 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37069Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Marcos Pizza853015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service1001106 Battlewood St, Franklin, TN 37069Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Del Frisco's Grille99207 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar1002001 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Del Frisco's Grille Bar100207 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Maple Street Biscuit Company97203 Franklin Rd., Suite 120, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Mooyah98213 Franklin Road Suite 160, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Better Days Diner982041 Wall Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Acapulco Mexican Grill942001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
McDonalds of Cool Springs #2100653 Frazier Dr., Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here