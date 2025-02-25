Health Scores: Williamson County for February 25, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 18-25, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date FMFU Empanada Lua 100 101 Forest Trail, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 The Children's Playroom 100 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant 99 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Brookdale Franklin 97 910 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 AC Kitchen 100 5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Bar 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 El Sombrero Mexican Bar 100 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 American Ace 100 5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 AC Lounge 100 5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 AC Hotel Brentwood 95 5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/24/2025 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/24/2025 Southerner's Coffee Mobile #1 100 11746 Franklin Rd, College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Jersey Mike's 85 1010 Murfreesboro Rd., ste. 150, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Vee's ChickN Cones 100 11206 S Course View, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service 99 5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 94 549 Southwind Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/24/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/24/2025 Greenhaven 94 1001 Isleworth Drive, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/24/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/24/2025 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 98 549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/24/2025 Wendy's Spring Hill 9147 97 4924 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Homewood Suites Restaurant 98 2225 East McEwen Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Aubrey's 99 3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 West Coast Taco Shop 99 7177 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Nori Japan 96 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Aubrey's Aux 100 3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Wetzel's Pretzels 98 1800 Galleria Blvd., SPC K4016, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Aloft Nashville Hotel - 7109 So Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 92 7120 South Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/21/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 100 7109 So Springs Dr., Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 92 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd., Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/21/2025 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln., Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/21/2025 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 201, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/21/2025 The Academy Of Burkitt Commons 97 1010 Ava Place, Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Walnut Grove Elementary School 100 326 Stable Rd., Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar 99 5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd., ste 115, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Pyramids Cafe 99 330 Franklin Rd. STE-135A-389, Franklin, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Grays First Floor Bar 94 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs 100 3601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/20/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/20/2025 Red Roof Inn 95 3915 Carothers pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/20/2025 Wilco Fusion Grill 99 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 Sbarro #008 97 1800 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Charley's Philly Steaks 98 1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 China Experience 97 1800 Galleria Blvd 3100, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 No. 1 Chinese 97 5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 Kouzina Cafe Gyros and Subs 99 1800 Carothers Pkwy Unit 5, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 96 7001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/20/2025 Hampton Inn and Suites FSE 100 7141 South Springs Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 100 200 Mallory Station Rd, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/18/2025 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 100 200 Mallory Station Rd, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/18/2025 Waffle House #2035 98 2106 Wall St., Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 The Good Cup 98 2181 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Marcos Pizza 85 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service 100 1106 Battlewood St, Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Del Frisco's Grille 99 207 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar 100 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Del Frisco's Grille Bar 100 207 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Maple Street Biscuit Company 97 203 Franklin Rd., Suite 120, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Mooyah 98 213 Franklin Road Suite 160, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Better Days Diner 98 2041 Wall Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Acapulco Mexican Grill 94 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 McDonalds of Cool Springs #2 100 653 Frazier Dr., Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

