Health Scores: Williamson County for February 18, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 11-18, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Culvers1003400 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Wendy's Spring Hill 9147804924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Pizza Hut #4408985000 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Dunkin Donuts982243 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Sonic America's Drive In #66251003021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Starbucks # 139871004839 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Providence Farms Artisan Foods100141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174Body Piercing Studios - Routine02/13/2025
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool947086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool924207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Carrington Hills Pool983750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Centennial High School Cafeteria1005050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
The Landings Pool941505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool927109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
TownPlace Suites Pool987153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool964207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Swig- Brentwood-Harpeth1005024 Harpeth Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
La Quinta Inn Food #1034984207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/13/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe973100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up02/13/2025
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms944001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar1004001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Aloft Nashville Hotel897109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine02/13/2025
Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels - Routine02/13/2025
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine02/13/2025
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine02/13/2025
Taqueria Don Arturo's1002915 Caymen Ct, Thompson's Station, TN, USA Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Jericho Coffee Co Mobile99800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin, TN 37068Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Maniac's Mobile Kitchen100801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
TennSkin100443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine02/12/2025
Candlewood Suites Hotel1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels - Routine02/12/2025
Subway100305 Sheldon Valley Dr., 105 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar952001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine02/12/2025
Battleground Tattoo1005226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine02/12/2025
Elroy Coffee Partners100400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Acapulco Mexican Grill992001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Tropical Smoothie Cafe98443 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Papa John's Pizza #95981010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
St. Matthew Catholic Church and School100533 Sneed Rd W Franklin, TN 37069Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
The Southern Baking Company1004847 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge1001935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Outlanders987215 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Maniac's9999 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant973020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Nolensville Elementary School1002338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen1005320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Mineo's98330 Mayfield Dr Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Taco Bell #295591002389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool943003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Creekside Elementary School1004239 Gossey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Fairview Elementary School1001708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Waffle House #2404997004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Jason's Deli963065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine02/11/2025
Fairview Elementary School981708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062School Buildings - Routine02/11/2025
Thai Samurai Lounge1001762 Galleria Booulevard Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Thai Samurai1001762 Galleria Booulevard Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
McDonald's # 23803992233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Jasmine958105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine02/11/2025
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool982909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station965028 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Fairview Nutrition1002671 Fairview Blvd Suite 106 Fairview, TN 37062Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Kara Sanchez Beauty100140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine02/11/2025
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Tiny Little Donuts100Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Generations Learning CenterApproval143 Fifth Ave. South Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities - Routine02/11/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine02/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

