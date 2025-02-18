Health Scores: Williamson County for February 18, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 11-18, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Culvers 100 3400 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Wendy's Spring Hill 9147 80 4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Pizza Hut #4408 98 5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Dunkin Donuts 98 2243 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Sonic America's Drive In #6625 100 3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Starbucks # 13987 100 4839 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Providence Farms Artisan Foods 100 141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Body Piercing Studios - Routine 02/13/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 94 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 92 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Carrington Hills Pool 98 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Centennial High School Cafeteria 100 5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 The Landings Pool 94 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 92 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Swig- Brentwood-Harpeth 100 5024 Harpeth Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 La Quinta Inn Food #1034 98 4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/13/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 97 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/13/2025 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms 94 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar 100 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Aloft Nashville Hotel 89 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/13/2025 Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/13/2025 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/13/2025 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/13/2025 Taqueria Don Arturo's 100 2915 Caymen Ct, Thompson's Station, TN, USA Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Jericho Coffee Co Mobile 99 800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin, TN 37068 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Maniac's Mobile Kitchen 100 801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 TennSkin 100 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/12/2025 Candlewood Suites Hotel 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/12/2025 Subway 100 305 Sheldon Valley Dr., 105 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar 95 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/12/2025 Battleground Tattoo 100 5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/12/2025 Elroy Coffee Partners 100 400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Acapulco Mexican Grill 99 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 98 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Papa John's Pizza #95 98 1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 St. Matthew Catholic Church and School 100 533 Sneed Rd W Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 The Southern Baking Company 100 4847 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge 100 1935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Outlanders 98 7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Maniac's 99 99 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant 97 3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Nolensville Elementary School 100 2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen 100 5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Mineo's 98 330 Mayfield Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Taco Bell #29559 100 2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 94 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Creekside Elementary School 100 4239 Gossey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Fairview Elementary School 100 1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Waffle House #2404 99 7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Jason's Deli 96 3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/11/2025 Fairview Elementary School 98 1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062 School Buildings - Routine 02/11/2025 Thai Samurai Lounge 100 1762 Galleria Booulevard Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Thai Samurai 100 1762 Galleria Booulevard Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 McDonald's # 23803 99 2233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Jasmine 95 8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/11/2025 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station 96 5028 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Fairview Nutrition 100 2671 Fairview Blvd Suite 106 Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/11/2025 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Tiny Little Donuts 100 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Generations Learning Center Approval 143 Fifth Ave. South Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities - Routine 02/11/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

