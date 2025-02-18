Health Scores: Williamson County for February 18, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 11-18, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Culvers
|100
|3400 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|80
|4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Pizza Hut #4408
|98
|5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|2243 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Sonic America's Drive In #6625
|100
|3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Starbucks # 13987
|100
|4839 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Providence Farms Artisan Foods
|100
|141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Body Piercing Studios - Routine
|02/13/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|92
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Carrington Hills Pool
|98
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Centennial High School Cafeteria
|100
|5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|The Landings Pool
|94
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|92
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|98
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Swig- Brentwood-Harpeth
|100
|5024 Harpeth Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|La Quinta Inn Food #1034
|98
|4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/13/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|97
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/13/2025
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms
|94
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar
|100
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Aloft Nashville Hotel
|89
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/13/2025
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Taqueria Don Arturo's
|100
|2915 Caymen Ct, Thompson's Station, TN, USA Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Jericho Coffee Co Mobile
|99
|800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin, TN 37068
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Maniac's Mobile Kitchen
|100
|801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|TennSkin
|100
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Candlewood Suites Hotel
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Subway
|100
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr., 105 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar
|95
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Battleground Tattoo
|100
|5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Elroy Coffee Partners
|100
|400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Acapulco Mexican Grill
|99
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|98
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Papa John's Pizza #95
|98
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|St. Matthew Catholic Church and School
|100
|533 Sneed Rd W Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|The Southern Baking Company
|100
|4847 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge
|100
|1935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Outlanders
|98
|7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Maniac's
|99
|99 Seaboard Ln., STE 500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant
|97
|3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Nolensville Elementary School
|100
|2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen
|100
|5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Mineo's
|98
|330 Mayfield Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Taco Bell #29559
|100
|2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|94
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Creekside Elementary School
|100
|4239 Gossey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Fairview Elementary School
|100
|1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Waffle House #2404
|99
|7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Jason's Deli
|96
|3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Fairview Elementary School
|98
|1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|School Buildings - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Thai Samurai Lounge
|100
|1762 Galleria Booulevard Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Thai Samurai
|100
|1762 Galleria Booulevard Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|McDonald's # 23803
|99
|2233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Jasmine
|95
|8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|98
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station
|96
|5028 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Fairview Nutrition
|100
|2671 Fairview Blvd Suite 106 Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Tiny Little Donuts
|100
|Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Generations Learning Center
|Approval
|143 Fifth Ave. South Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter