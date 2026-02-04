Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 28 to February 4, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Clovercroft Elementary
|93
|9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/04/2026
|TOB School Food
|100
|4419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/04/2026
|The Academy of Forrest Crossing
|98
|377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|California Pizza Kitchen Bar
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|89
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|97
|4115 Mallory Ln. STE 210 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|PANDA EXPRESS INC
|98
|2430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Mexi Tacos
|96
|207 Oak Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #4885
|100
|1711 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|111 Motorcars
|100
|111 Alpha Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins
|99
|9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Quality Inn And Suites Food Service
|94
|1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|111 Motorcars AUX
|100
|111 Alpha Dr #4018 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Einstein Bros Bagels
|100
|103 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Wendy's
|99
|1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/03/2026
|California Pizza Kitchen
|98
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|98
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/03/2026
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|98
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/03/2026
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Oakbrook Townhomes Spa
|100
|1000 Legion Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Oakbrook Townhomes Pool
|100
|1000 Legion Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Ludlow & Prime
|91
|6001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Marcos Pizza
|99
|2020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Ludlow & Prime AUX
|99
|6001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Starbucks Coffee #53816
|99
|5050 Carothers Parkway - Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Suki Sushi Restaurant
|95
|7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|McDonald's Berry Farms
|100
|1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Pancho's Place
|94
|176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|McDonalds Of Franklin #2
|99
|1299 TN-96 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Crema Coffee Roasters
|97
|330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Edley's Berry Farms BBQ
|99
|501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Suburban Studios
|100
|9025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels | Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios | Routine
|02/02/2026
|The Academy of Powell Place Food
|100
|203 Powell Place Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service | Routine
|02/02/2026
|The Academy of Powell Place
|Approval
|203 Powell Place Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities | Routine
|02/02/2026
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|01/29/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
