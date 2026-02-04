Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 28 to February 4, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Clovercroft Elementary 93 9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/04/2026 TOB School Food 100 4419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/04/2026 The Academy of Forrest Crossing 98 377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 California Pizza Kitchen Bar 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 89 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels | Routine 02/03/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 97 4115 Mallory Ln. STE 210 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 PANDA EXPRESS INC 98 2430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Mexi Tacos 96 207 Oak Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/03/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill #4885 100 1711 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 111 Motorcars 100 111 Alpha Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins 99 9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Quality Inn And Suites Food Service 94 1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 111 Motorcars AUX 100 111 Alpha Dr #4018 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Einstein Bros Bagels 100 103 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 Wendy's 99 1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/03/2026 California Pizza Kitchen 98 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/03/2026 La Quinta Inns Pool 98 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/03/2026 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 100 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/03/2026 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 98 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/03/2026 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/02/2026 Oakbrook Townhomes Spa 100 1000 Legion Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/02/2026 Oakbrook Townhomes Pool 100 1000 Legion Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/02/2026 Ludlow & Prime 91 6001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Marcos Pizza 99 2020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Ludlow & Prime AUX 99 6001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Starbucks Coffee #53816 99 5050 Carothers Parkway - Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Suki Sushi Restaurant 95 7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 McDonald's Berry Farms 100 1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Pancho's Place 94 176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/02/2026 McDonalds Of Franklin #2 99 1299 TN-96 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Crema Coffee Roasters 97 330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 Edley's Berry Farms BBQ 99 501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Suburban Studios 100 9025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels | Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios | Routine 02/02/2026 The Academy of Powell Place Food 100 203 Powell Place Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service | Routine 02/02/2026 The Academy of Powell Place Approval 203 Powell Place Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities | Routine 02/02/2026 Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 01/29/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

