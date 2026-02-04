Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for January 28 to February 4, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Clovercroft Elementary939336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine02/04/2026
TOB School Food1004419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/04/2026
The Academy of Forrest Crossing98377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
California Pizza Kitchen Bar1001800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites897120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels | Routine02/03/2026
Oscar's Taco Shop974115 Mallory Ln. STE 210 Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
PANDA EXPRESS INC982430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
Mexi Tacos96207 Oak Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Follow-Up02/03/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill #48851001711 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
111 Motorcars100111 Alpha Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins999100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
Quality Inn And Suites Food Service941307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
111 Motorcars AUX100111 Alpha Dr #4018 Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
Einstein Bros Bagels100103 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
Wendy's991609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/03/2026
California Pizza Kitchen981800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Follow-Up02/03/2026
La Quinta Inns Pool984207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine02/03/2026
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool100820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine02/03/2026
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool984207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine02/03/2026
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine02/02/2026
Oakbrook Townhomes Spa1001000 Legion Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine02/02/2026
Oakbrook Townhomes Pool1001000 Legion Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine02/02/2026
Ludlow & Prime916001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
Marcos Pizza992020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin TN 37069Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
Ludlow & Prime AUX996001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
Starbucks Coffee #53816995050 Carothers Parkway - Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
Suki Sushi Restaurant957030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service | Follow-Up02/02/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill1005041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
McDonald's Berry Farms1001003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
Pancho's Place94176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Follow-Up02/02/2026
McDonalds Of Franklin #2991299 TN-96 Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
Crema Coffee Roasters97330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood TN 37027Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
Edley's Berry Farms BBQ99501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Follow-Up02/02/2026
Suburban Studios1009025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels | Follow-Up02/02/2026
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios | Routine02/02/2026
The Academy of Powell Place Food100203 Powell Place Brentwood TN 37027Food Service | Routine02/02/2026
The Academy of Powell PlaceApproval203 Powell Place Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities | Routine02/02/2026
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Follow-Up01/29/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

