Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 25, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for February 20-25, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Ravenwood High School
|100
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2026
|Ravenwood High School
|99
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|School Buildings - Routine
|02/25/2026
|Trinity Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|4410 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2026
|TennSkin
|100
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/24/2026
|Crown Cigars and Ales
|100
|1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Daddy's Dogs
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2026
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|99
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville
|97
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Ms Nichole's Inc. 3
|99
|7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2026
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|100
|326 Stable Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2026
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2026
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar
|99
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2026
|The Blockhouse Franklin
|98
|230 Franklin Rd. STE-12G Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2026
|Noodles & Company
|96
|995 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2026
|Best Western Franklin Inn Motel
|100
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/24/2026
|Page High School Phase III Cafeteria
|100
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Condado Tacos
|99
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|Tupelo Honey Cafe Bar
|100
|2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|First Watch
|100
|4937 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|La Michoacana Express
|96
|4910 Main St suite 116 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Oakview Elem. School Food Service
|100
|2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|China Experience
|68
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268
|99
|205 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Tupelo Honey Cafe
|98
|2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|Grassland Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|2390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|2098 A Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Mr. Crepe LLC
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Unit 3040 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|First Watch
|98
|4937 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|Panda Express #3775
|98
|5035 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/23/2026
|Starbucks Coffee #8477
|99
|204 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Shake Shack #1315 Franklin
|100
|5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Baymont Inn & Suites Hotel
|99
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Hammer and Nails Bar
|100
|1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|HEI Schools Franklin
|Approval
|621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities - Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Corner Pub Franklin Bar
|100
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Corner Pub Franklin
|95
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Red Roof Inn
|100
|3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Turner Theater Kitchen
|100
|230 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|HEI Schools Franklin Food
|100
|621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Poplar Grove (Food)
|100
|2959 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine
|97
|7175 Nolensville STE 100 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Nolensville High Culinary Arts
|98
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Westwood Elementary School
|100
|7200 Tiger Trail Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Hanks Coffee LLC
|98
|1411 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Jimmy John's #4256
|100
|1025 Southwalk Drive STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Nolensville High School
|100
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|College Grove Elementary
|95
|6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2026
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|94
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/20/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter