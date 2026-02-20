Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for February 4-20, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Wild Ginger Bar
|100
|101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Generations Learning Center
|Approval
|143 Fifth Ave. South Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/19/2026
|Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
|100
|408 Church St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Sonesta Simply Suites
|100
|5129 Virginia Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Creekside Elementary School Food
|100
|4239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station
|99
|5028 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Page High School Phase III Cafeteria
|100
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Brentwood High School
|94
|Murray Lane Rt 3 Brentwood TN 37027
|School Buildings Routine
|02/19/2026
|Brentwood High School Food
|100
|5304 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Martin's BBQ - Bar
|100
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|McDougal's Chicken
|100
|5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|BUMC Early Learning Center
|100
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Wild Ginger Restaurant
|98
|101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|North Italia Bar
|100
|4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Pizza Hut #4408
|97
|5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|North Italia
|99
|4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Fletcher Aesthetics
|100
|125 Cool Springs Blvd 280 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/19/2026
|Heritage Elementary
|100
|4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria
|100
|5324 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Glam by Selena
|100
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/18/2026
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q
|97
|3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Brentwood Middle School
|96
|Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|School Buildings Routine
|02/18/2026
|Brentwood Academy Food
|100
|219 Granny White Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Grassland Elementary School
|100
|6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Hebrews Coffee
|100
|215 Gothic Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Longview Elementary School
|99
|2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
|100
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Sleep Inn Hotel Cont. Breakfast
|97
|4201 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Bubbakoo's Burritos
|88
|5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q Bar
|99
|3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Jordan Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|9714 Split Log Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Pizza Hut #4370
|99
|3046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
|96
|1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
|87
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Bubble Love-Factory
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop
|100
|113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/17/2026
|Sonesta ES Brentwood
|93
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/17/2026
|Fork Of The South
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen
|98
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Hyatt House Cool Springs - Bar
|98
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Sonesta ES Brentwood Food
|99
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Elayne Ink
|100
|103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/17/2026
|Page High School
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|02/17/2026
|Kindercare Food
|100
|2097 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/13/2026
|Miso Japanese Restaurant
|97
|2020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Kindercare Learning Center -Plant
|Approval
|2097 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/13/2026
|Sweet Cece's Frozen Yogurt
|100
|500 W. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|ONYX + ALABASTER
|100
|234 Public Square Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Hilton Suites Pool
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/13/2026
|Good Energy Esthetics Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 19 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/13/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/13/2026
|Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine
|87
|7175 Nolensville STE 100 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Mission Cigar & social
|100
|121 3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Sonic Drive-In #3704
|98
|7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer Nolensville
|98
|7238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Monamie Coffee
|99
|7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Powerup Nutrition
|100
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 2 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/13/2026
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool
|98
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/13/2026
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/13/2026
|La Michoacana Express
|74
|4910 Main St suite 116 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/13/2026
|Chick-Fil-A
|98
|1122 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Whitney's Cookies
|100
|100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|HEI Schools Franklin Food
|85
|621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Ivey Cake
|100
|117 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Johnson Elementary School
|100
|815 Glass Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Power Up Nutrition
|100
|3011 Longford Dr. 2 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|The Harper Apts Pool
|98
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/12/2026
|Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food
|99
|100 Westwind Court Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Extended Stay Brentwood South
|100
|9020 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/12/2026
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|99
|4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria
|98
|9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Crown Cigars and Ales
|100
|1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Taco Bell #22251
|99
|4936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|HEI Schools Franklin
|Pending
|621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/12/2026
|Nolensville Elementary School
|100
|2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Starbucks Coffee #10172
|99
|9175 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Leipers Fork House of Spirits
|100
|334 Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Big Bad Breakfast
|100
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Big Bad Breakfast
|99
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Lepiers Fork Distillery House of Spirits Aux Bar
|100
|334 Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|The Pond
|98
|595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 321 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Keriyaki Asian Cuisine
|98
|7180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Better Days Diner
|98
|7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/11/2026
|Ikura Sushi
|100
|8113 Moores Ln #2300 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Red Roof Inn
|90
|3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/11/2026
|King Gyros
|100
|201 Golden Leaf Ct STE-316 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs)
|94
|7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/10/2026
|Einstein Bros. Bagels
|99
|1020 Riverside Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen
|98
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/10/2026
|McDonalds Of Cool Springs
|100
|1704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar
|99
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/10/2026
|Sal's Family Pizza
|98
|595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Soulshine Pizza
|100
|4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen
|99
|1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Soulshine Pizza Bar
|100
|4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Centennial High School Cafeteria
|100
|5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar
|100
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|94
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/10/2026
|Kouzina Cafe Gyros and Subs
|99
|1800 Carothers Pkwy Unit 5 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms
|99
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Ludlow & Prime
|97
|6001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Franklin Theatre Lounge
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Theatre Concession #1
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Edmondson Elementary School
|100
|851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Kebab Gyros
|100
|5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Southerners Coffee
|98
|1228 Liberty Pk Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant
|100
|4140 Carothers Parkway Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Holiday Inn Hotel
|97
|1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/09/2026
|M.L. Rose
|98
|3084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen
|100
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Elem Schl Food Service
|100
|1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Carbon Performance
|99
|112 Rand Pl Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Theatre Concession #2
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Lipscomb Elementary School Food
|100
|8011 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|M.L.Rose AUX
|100
|3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|96
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/06/2026
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/06/2026
|Domino's #6318
|99
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Sky Zone Nashville
|100
|1647 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/06/2026
|Clean Juice-Cool Springs
|100
|2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Crumbl Cookie
|100
|2051 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/06/2026
|North Arrow Coffee Company
|100
|408 Church St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria
|99
|100 York Trail Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/06/2026
|Mill Creek Brewing Co. Bar
|100
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/06/2026
|Marcos Pizza
|98
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen
|99
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|The Good Cup
|99
|2181 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Mineo's
|95
|330 Mayfield Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|1819 Coffee
|100
|4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Fuse
|100
|215 Gothic Court Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe
|98
|7221 Nolensville Rd suite 100 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|The Cheesecake Factory
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|100
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Wabash Southern Kitchen
|98
|7301 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Panda Express
|100
|3058 Mallory Ln. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Namaste Indian Restaurant
|95
|9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Step Forward Day School
|Approval
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/05/2026
|The Cheesecake Factory
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Chefology
|99
|1850 General George Patton Dr B Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|98
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
|98
|1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Namaste Indian Restaurant Bar
|98
|9040 Carothers Parkway STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Quality Inn And Suites Hotel
|98
|1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/05/2026
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|92
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/05/2026
|Swigg
|99
|4821 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Quality Inn And Suites Food Service
|99
|1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Troubadour Clubhouse Employee Kitchen
|99
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Step Forward Day School FS
|100
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen
|100
|2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1
|98
|7336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Culvers
|100
|3400 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Burger King #1820
|96
|1911 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/04/2026
|The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service
|100
|1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|02/04/2026
|The Big Blue Marble Academy
|Approval
|1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/04/2026
|Thai Samurai
|95
|1762 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/04/2026
|Sonic America's Drive In #6625
|100
|3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/04/2026
|Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge
|100
|1935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/04/2026
|Comfort Inn Hotel
|92
|4202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/04/2026
|DREAMARTZ
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/04/2026
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/04/2026
|TOB School Food
|100
|4419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/04/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
