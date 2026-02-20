Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for February 4-20, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Wild Ginger Bar100101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Generations Learning CenterApproval143 Fifth Ave. South Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine02/19/2026
Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen100408 Church St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Sonesta Simply Suites1005129 Virginia Way Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/19/2026
Creekside Elementary School Food1004239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station995028 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Page High School Phase III Cafeteria1006281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/19/2026
Brentwood High School94Murray Lane Rt 3 Brentwood TN 37027School Buildings Routine02/19/2026
Brentwood High School Food1005304 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Martin's BBQ - Bar1002076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up02/19/2026
McDougal's Chicken1005111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up02/19/2026
BUMC Early Learning Center100309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Wild Ginger Restaurant98101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/19/2026
North Italia Bar1004041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Pizza Hut #4408975000 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/19/2026
North Italia994041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Fletcher Aesthetics100125 Cool Springs Blvd 280 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine02/19/2026
Heritage Elementary1004801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station TN 37179Food Service Routine02/19/2026
Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria1005324 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Glam by Selena1001261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine02/18/2026
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q973068 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/18/2026
Brentwood Middle School96Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027School Buildings Routine02/18/2026
Brentwood Academy Food100219 Granny White Pike Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up02/18/2026
Grassland Elementary School1006803 Manley Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Hebrews Coffee100215 Gothic Ct Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Longview Elementary School992929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Martin's BBQ - Kitchen1002076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up02/18/2026
Sleep Inn Hotel Cont. Breakfast974201 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/18/2026
Bubbakoo's Burritos885006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q Bar993068 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Jordan Elementary School Cafeteria1009714 Split Log Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/18/2026
Pizza Hut #4370993046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/17/2026
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant961401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/17/2026
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant873046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Bubble Love-Factory99230 Franklin Rd STE-12W Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop100113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine02/17/2026
Sonesta ES Brentwood93206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine02/17/2026
Fork Of The South99230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen983501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Hyatt House Cool Springs - Bar983501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Sonesta ES Brentwood Food99206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/17/2026
Elayne Ink100103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine02/17/2026
Page High School6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064School Buildings Routine02/17/2026
Kindercare Food1002097 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up02/13/2026
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/13/2026
Miso Japanese Restaurant972020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up02/13/2026
Kindercare Learning Center -PlantApproval2097 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine02/13/2026
Sweet Cece's Frozen Yogurt100500 W. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/13/2026
ONYX + ALABASTER100234 Public Square Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Hilton Suites Pool989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/13/2026
Good Energy Esthetics Inc10095 E Main St STE 19 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine02/13/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Pool96217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/13/2026
Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine877175 Nolensville STE 100 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Mission Cigar & social100121 3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Sonic Drive-In #3704987230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Waldo's Chicken and Beer Nolensville987238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/13/2026
Monamie Coffee997028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/13/2026
Powerup Nutrition1003011 Longford Drive Suite 2 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/13/2026
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool985107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/13/2026
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/13/2026
La Michoacana Express744910 Main St suite 116 37174Food Service Routine02/13/2026
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/13/2026
Chick-Fil-A981122 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/12/2026
Whitney's Cookies100100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/12/2026
HEI Schools Franklin Food85621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Ivey Cake100117 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Johnson Elementary School100815 Glass Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Power Up Nutrition1003011 Longford Dr. 2 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/12/2026
The Harper Apts Pool982200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/12/2026
Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food99100 Westwind Court Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine02/12/2026
Extended Stay Brentwood South1009020 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/12/2026
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine02/12/2026
Andy's Frozen Custard994941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria989336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/12/2026
Crown Cigars and Ales1001800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up02/12/2026
Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio100330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine02/12/2026
Taco Bell #22251994936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/12/2026
Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria1001702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/12/2026
HEI Schools FranklinPending621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067Child Care Facilities Routine02/12/2026
Nolensville Elementary School1002338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Starbucks Coffee #10172999175 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Leipers Fork House of Spirits100334 Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Big Bad Breakfast1002086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Big Bad Breakfast992086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up02/11/2026
Lepiers Fork Distillery House of Spirits Aux Bar100334 Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/11/2026
The Pond98595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 321 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Keriyaki Asian Cuisine987180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/11/2026
Better Days Diner987240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/11/2026
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine02/11/2026
Ikura Sushi1008113 Moores Ln #2300 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up02/11/2026
Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria1001726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Red Roof Inn903915 Carothers pkwy Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine02/11/2026
King Gyros100201 Golden Leaf Ct STE-316 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/11/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites1007120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs)947141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine02/10/2026
Einstein Bros. Bagels991020 Riverside Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen985000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine02/10/2026
McDonalds Of Cool Springs1001704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar995000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Pool989150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/10/2026
Sal's Family Pizza98595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining99230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Soulshine Pizza1004021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen991108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Soulshine Pizza Bar1004021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
Centennial High School Cafeteria1005050 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar1004001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/10/2026
TownPlace Suites Hotel947153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine02/10/2026
Kouzina Cafe Gyros and Subs991800 Carothers Pkwy Unit 5 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/10/2026
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms994001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
Ludlow & Prime976001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/10/2026
Franklin Theatre Lounge100419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Franklin Theatre Concession #1100419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Edmondson Elementary School100851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Kebab Gyros1005010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Southerners Coffee981228 Liberty Pk Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/09/2026
Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant1004140 Carothers Parkway Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Holiday Inn Hotel971738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine02/09/2026
M.L. Rose983084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen100419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen1002013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/09/2026
Franklin Elem Schl Food Service1001501 Figuers Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Carbon Performance99112 Rand Pl Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Franklin Theatre Concession #2100419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/09/2026
Lipscomb Elementary School Food1008011 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/09/2026
M.L.Rose AUX1003084 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/09/2026
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool96900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/06/2026
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/06/2026
Domino's #6318993012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/06/2026
Sky Zone Nashville1001647 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/06/2026
Clean Juice-Cool Springs1002000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites1007120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/06/2026
Crumbl Cookie1002051 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/06/2026
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/06/2026
North Arrow Coffee Company100408 Church St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria99100 York Trail Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine02/06/2026
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine02/06/2026
Mill Creek Brewing Co. Bar1002008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/06/2026
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine02/06/2026
Marcos Pizza983015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen992008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/06/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/06/2026
The Good Cup992181 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Mineo's95330 Mayfield Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/06/2026
1819 Coffee1004683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn TN 37179Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Fuse100215 Gothic Court Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/06/2026
Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe987221 Nolensville Rd suite 100 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/05/2026
The Cheesecake Factory1001800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/05/2026
The Spot Burgers and Beers1003011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Wabash Southern Kitchen987301 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Panda Express1003058 Mallory Ln. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Namaste Indian Restaurant959040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/05/2026
Step Forward Day SchoolApproval226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine02/05/2026
The Cheesecake Factory981800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/05/2026
Chefology991850 General George Patton Dr B Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/05/2026
The Spot Burgers and Beers983011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins981098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Namaste Indian Restaurant Bar989040 Carothers Parkway STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Quality Inn And Suites Hotel981307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine02/05/2026
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel927086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine02/05/2026
Swigg994821 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Quality Inn And Suites Food Service991307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up02/05/2026
Troubadour Clubhouse Employee Kitchen998000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up02/05/2026
Step Forward Day School FS100226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen1002006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/05/2026
Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1987336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up02/05/2026
Culvers1003400 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/05/2026
Burger King #1820961911 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/04/2026
The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service1001106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine02/04/2026
The Big Blue Marble AcademyApproval1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069Child Care Facilities Routine02/04/2026
Thai Samurai951762 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up02/04/2026
Sonic America's Drive In #66251003021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/04/2026
Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge1001935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine02/04/2026
Comfort Inn Hotel924202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine02/04/2026
DREAMARTZ1001113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine02/04/2026
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine02/04/2026
TOB School Food1004419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

