Health Scores: Williamson County for Feb. 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for February 4-20, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Wild Ginger Bar 100 101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Generations Learning Center Approval 143 Fifth Ave. South Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/19/2026 Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen 100 408 Church St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Sonesta Simply Suites 100 5129 Virginia Way Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Creekside Elementary School Food 100 4239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station 99 5028 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Page High School Phase III Cafeteria 100 6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Brentwood High School 94 Murray Lane Rt 3 Brentwood TN 37027 School Buildings Routine 02/19/2026 Brentwood High School Food 100 5304 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Martin's BBQ - Bar 100 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 McDougal's Chicken 100 5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 BUMC Early Learning Center 100 309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Wild Ginger Restaurant 98 101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 North Italia Bar 100 4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Pizza Hut #4408 97 5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 North Italia 99 4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Fletcher Aesthetics 100 125 Cool Springs Blvd 280 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/19/2026 Heritage Elementary 100 4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria 100 5324 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/18/2026 Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q 97 3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Brentwood Middle School 96 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 School Buildings Routine 02/18/2026 Brentwood Academy Food 100 219 Granny White Pike Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Grassland Elementary School 100 6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Hebrews Coffee 100 215 Gothic Ct Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Longview Elementary School 99 2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Martin's BBQ - Kitchen 100 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Sleep Inn Hotel Cont. Breakfast 97 4201 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Bubbakoo's Burritos 88 5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q Bar 99 3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Jordan Elementary School Cafeteria 100 9714 Split Log Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Pizza Hut #4370 99 3046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant 96 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/17/2026 Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant 87 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Bubble Love-Factory 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-12W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop 100 113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/17/2026 Sonesta ES Brentwood 93 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 02/17/2026 Fork Of The South 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Hyatt House Franklin - Kitchen 98 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Hyatt House Cool Springs - Bar 98 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Sonesta ES Brentwood Food 99 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Elayne Ink 100 103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/17/2026 Page High School 6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 02/17/2026 Kindercare Food 100 2097 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/13/2026 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/13/2026 Miso Japanese Restaurant 97 2020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 02/13/2026 Kindercare Learning Center -Plant Approval 2097 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/13/2026 Sweet Cece's Frozen Yogurt 100 500 W. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 ONYX + ALABASTER 100 234 Public Square Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Hilton Suites Pool 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/13/2026 Good Energy Esthetics Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 19 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/13/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/13/2026 Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine 87 7175 Nolensville STE 100 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Mission Cigar & social 100 121 3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Sonic Drive-In #3704 98 7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Waldo's Chicken and Beer Nolensville 98 7238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/13/2026 Monamie Coffee 99 7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/13/2026 Powerup Nutrition 100 3011 Longford Drive Suite 2 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/13/2026 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool 98 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/13/2026 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/13/2026 La Michoacana Express 74 4910 Main St suite 116 37174 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/13/2026 Chick-Fil-A 98 1122 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Whitney's Cookies 100 100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 HEI Schools Franklin Food 85 621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Ivey Cake 100 117 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Johnson Elementary School 100 815 Glass Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Power Up Nutrition 100 3011 Longford Dr. 2 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 The Harper Apts Pool 98 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/12/2026 Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food 99 100 Westwind Court Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/12/2026 Extended Stay Brentwood South 100 9020 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 02/12/2026 Andy's Frozen Custard 99 4941 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria 98 9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Crown Cigars and Ales 100 1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio 100 330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/12/2026 Taco Bell #22251 99 4936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria 100 1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 HEI Schools Franklin Pending 621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/12/2026 Nolensville Elementary School 100 2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Starbucks Coffee #10172 99 9175 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Leipers Fork House of Spirits 100 334 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Big Bad Breakfast 100 2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Big Bad Breakfast 99 2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Lepiers Fork Distillery House of Spirits Aux Bar 100 334 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 The Pond 98 595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 321 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Keriyaki Asian Cuisine 98 7180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Better Days Diner 98 7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 02/11/2026 Ikura Sushi 100 8113 Moores Ln #2300 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria 100 1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Red Roof Inn 90 3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 02/11/2026 King Gyros 100 201 Golden Leaf Ct STE-316 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) 94 7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 02/10/2026 Einstein Bros. Bagels 99 1020 Riverside Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen 98 5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 02/10/2026 McDonalds Of Cool Springs 100 1704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar 99 5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd. ste 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/10/2026 Sal's Family Pizza 98 595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Soulshine Pizza 100 4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen 99 1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Soulshine Pizza Bar 100 4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Centennial High School Cafeteria 100 5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar 100 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 TownPlace Suites Hotel 94 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 02/10/2026 Kouzina Cafe Gyros and Subs 99 1800 Carothers Pkwy Unit 5 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms 99 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Ludlow & Prime 97 6001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Franklin Theatre Lounge 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Franklin Theatre Concession #1 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Edmondson Elementary School 100 851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Kebab Gyros 100 5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Southerners Coffee 98 1228 Liberty Pk Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/09/2026 Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant 100 4140 Carothers Parkway Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Holiday Inn Hotel 97 1738 Carothers Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 02/09/2026 M.L. Rose 98 3084 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen 100 2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/09/2026 Franklin Elem Schl Food Service 100 1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Carbon Performance 99 112 Rand Pl Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Franklin Theatre Concession #2 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Lipscomb Elementary School Food 100 8011 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 M.L.Rose AUX 100 3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/09/2026 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 96 900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/06/2026 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/06/2026 Domino's #6318 99 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Sky Zone Nashville 100 1647 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/06/2026 Clean Juice-Cool Springs 100 2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Crumbl Cookie 100 2051 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/06/2026 North Arrow Coffee Company 100 408 Church St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria 99 100 York Trail Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 02/06/2026 Mill Creek Brewing Co. Bar 100 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 02/06/2026 Marcos Pizza 98 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen 99 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/06/2026 The Good Cup 99 2181 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Mineo's 95 330 Mayfield Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 1819 Coffee 100 4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn TN 37179 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Fuse 100 215 Gothic Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe 98 7221 Nolensville Rd suite 100 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 The Cheesecake Factory 100 1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 The Spot Burgers and Beers 100 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Wabash Southern Kitchen 98 7301 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Panda Express 100 3058 Mallory Ln. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Namaste Indian Restaurant 95 9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 Step Forward Day School Approval 226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/05/2026 The Cheesecake Factory 98 1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 Chefology 99 1850 General George Patton Dr B Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 The Spot Burgers and Beers 98 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins 98 1098A Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Namaste Indian Restaurant Bar 98 9040 Carothers Parkway STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Quality Inn And Suites Hotel 98 1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 02/05/2026 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 92 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 02/05/2026 Swigg 99 4821 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Quality Inn And Suites Food Service 99 1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 Troubadour Clubhouse Employee Kitchen 99 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 Step Forward Day School FS 100 226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen 100 2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1 98 7336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 Culvers 100 3400 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Burger King #1820 96 1911 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/04/2026 The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service 100 1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 02/04/2026 The Big Blue Marble Academy Approval 1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/04/2026 Thai Samurai 95 1762 Galleria Boulevard Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/04/2026 Sonic America's Drive In #6625 100 3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/04/2026 Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge 100 1935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/04/2026 Comfort Inn Hotel 92 4202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 02/04/2026 DREAMARTZ 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/04/2026 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 02/04/2026 TOB School Food 100 4419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

