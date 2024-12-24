Health Scores: Williamson County for December 24, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Inspection Type Date The Manor House Grill 94 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 12/23/2024 Bridge Bar Restaurant 97 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 12/23/2024 CD'S BBQ Mobile 100 6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Routine 12/23/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Faxon's Hatchet House 100 3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup 100 2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok 97 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/19/2024 Southall 99 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/19/2024 Karrington Rowe Bar 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027 Food Service Routine 12/19/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 100 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 12/19/2024 Karrington Rowe 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027 Food Service Routine 12/19/2024 Circa 98 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 12/19/2024 Residence Inn Resturant 98 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/19/2024 The Inn at Southall 98 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 12/19/2024 Home 2 Suites 100 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 12/19/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/19/2024 Bricktop's Restaurant 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 12/19/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel 98 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 12/18/2024 Bridge Bar Auxiliary 100 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Routine 12/18/2024 Homewood Suites Pool 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/18/2024 The Everly at Historic Franklin 98 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 12/18/2024 That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile 100 7145 Catherine Dr Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 12/18/2024 Taqueria Jalisco 94 595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/18/2024 Koi Sushi and Thai 95 102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/17/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 94 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 94 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 96 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 The Member Grill 100 6376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 12/17/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 West Coast Taco 93 1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/17/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Mad For Galbi 96 7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 12/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

