Health Scores: Williamson County for December 24, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|The Manor House Grill
|94
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/23/2024
|Bridge Bar Restaurant
|97
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/23/2024
|CD'S BBQ Mobile
|100
|6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|12/23/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Faxon's Hatchet House
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup
|100
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok
|97
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/19/2024
|Southall
|99
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/19/2024
|Karrington Rowe Bar
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|100
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|12/19/2024
|Karrington Rowe
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2024
|Circa
|98
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/19/2024
|Residence Inn Resturant
|98
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|98
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/19/2024
|Home 2 Suites
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|12/19/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/19/2024
|Bricktop's Restaurant
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|98
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|12/18/2024
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|100
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|12/18/2024
|Homewood Suites Pool
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/18/2024
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|98
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/18/2024
|That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile
|100
|7145 Catherine Dr Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|12/18/2024
|Taqueria Jalisco
|94
|595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/18/2024
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|95
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/17/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|94
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|94
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|96
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|The Member Grill
|100
|6376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|12/17/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|West Coast Taco
|93
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/17/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Mad For Galbi
|96
|7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/17/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
