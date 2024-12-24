Health Scores: Williamson County for December 24, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
The Manor House Grill946200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up12/23/2024
Bridge Bar Restaurant978759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up12/23/2024
CD'S BBQ Mobile1006910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Routine12/23/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Faxon's Hatchet House1003015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179Tattoo Studios Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok971113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/19/2024
Southall992200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/19/2024
Karrington Rowe Bar100330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027Food Service Routine12/19/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Spa1001000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up12/19/2024
Karrington Rowe100330 Franklin Road Suite 913D, 37027Food Service Routine12/19/2024
Circa981549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up12/19/2024
Residence Inn Resturant988078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine12/19/2024
The Inn at Southall982200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine12/19/2024
Home 2 Suites100107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine12/19/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/19/2024
Bricktop's Restaurant1001576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine12/19/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel982225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine12/18/2024
Bridge Bar Auxiliary1006465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Routine12/18/2024
Homewood Suites Pool1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/18/2024
The Everly at Historic Franklin98413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine12/18/2024
That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile1007145 Catherine Dr Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine12/18/2024
Taqueria Jalisco94595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/18/2024
Koi Sushi and Thai95102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/17/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool94217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool945107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool96549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool96549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
The Member Grill1006376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine12/17/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
West Coast Taco931511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/17/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Mad For Galbi967340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up12/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

